Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting at the Federal Reserve on December 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, ending a string of three consecutive quarter-point rate cuts as the central bank grapples with a combination of elevated inflation and sluggish hiring.

The move marked the first interest-rate decision since news surfaced earlier this month of a federal criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The choice to maintain interest rates at their current level aligned with a cautious approach outlined by Powell last month, before reports of the investigation into his conduct.

“We’re well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves,” Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 10.

The benchmark rate stands at a level between 3.5% and 3.75%. That figure marks a significant drop from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Futures markets expect two quarter-point interest rate cuts this year, forecasting the first in June and a second in the fall, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

The investigation into Powell ratcheted up an extraordinary clash between the nation’s top central banker and the White House, which has urged the Fed to significantly reduce interest rates.

The federal probe appears to center on Powell’s testimony to Congress last year about cost overruns in a multi-billion-dollar office renovation project. Powell, who was appointed by Trump in 2017, issued a rare video message earlier this month rebuking the investigation as a politically motivated effort to influence the Fed’s interest rate policy.

The investigation follows months of strident criticism leveled at the Fed by Trump. The president denied any involvement in the criminal investigation during a brief interview with NBC News hours after the Fed posted Powell’s video.

Over the past year, hiring has slowed dramatically while inflation has remained elevated, risking an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.” Those conditions have put the Fed in a difficult position.

The central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. To address pressure on both of its goals, the Fed primarily holds a single tool: interest rates.

The strain on both sides of the Fed’s mandate presents a “challenging situation” for the central bank, Powell noted last month.

“There’s no risk-free path for policy as we navigate this tension between our employment and inflation goals,” Powell said.

If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against elevated inflation, it risks a deeper slowdown of the labor market. On the other hand, by lowering rates to stimulate hiring, the Fed threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

The criminal investigation into Powell raised concern among some analysts and former top Fed officials, who said it poses a threat to central bank independence.

In the event a central bank loses independence, policymakers tend to favor lower interest rates as a means of boosting short-term economic activity, analysts previously told ABC News. Such a posture could pose a major risk of yearslong inflation fueled by a rise in consumer demand, untethered by interest rates.

Federal law allows the president to remove the Fed chair for “cause” — though no precedent exists for such an ouster. Powell’s term as chair is set to expire in May, but he can remain on the Fed’s policymaking board until 2028. Powell has not indicated whether he intends to remain on the board.

White House delays new tariffs on furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities
White House delays new tariffs on furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) In the latest reversal of his signature economic policy, President Donald Trump is rolling back tariffs on furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities.

Higher tariff rates on those goods that were set to take effect Jan. 1 will now be delayed for another year, according to a White House fact sheet.

In October, the White House imposed a 25% tariff on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities. Rates for cabinets and vanities were set to go up to 50% in 2026, while upholstered wooden furniture — like sofas or chairs — were set to increase to 30%.

This move means that, for now, the 25% tariff stays in effect on all those goods until at least Jan. 1, 2027.

The White House cited “productive negotiations with trade partners to address trade reciprocity and national security concerns with respect to imports of wood products.”

Furniture prices have already been going up — the latest inflation report shows living room, kitchen and dining room furniture prices increased 4.6% in November compared to one year ago.

When the White House first announced the tariffs, stocks of companies that import furniture from overseas like Restoration Hardware, Wayfair and Williams Sonoma traded lower.

Amid many households’ concerns about affordability and rising prices, President Trump has already rolled back tariffs on more than 200 foods like coffee and bananas.

Dow closes up 580 points after Trump backs off tariffs over Greenland
Dow closes up 580 points after Trump backs off tariffs over Greenland
U.S. President Donald Trump gives a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 21, 2026, in Davos, Switzerland. The annual meeting of political and business leaders comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Europe over a range of issues, including Trump’s vow to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed markedly higher on Wednesday after President Donald Trump backed off of tariff threats over Greenland. The major indexes recovered most of the losses they suffered the day before amid trade tensions centered on the Danish territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 588 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 jumped 1.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 1.1%.

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday afternoon after Trump said he would retract his proposed tariff, which had been set to hit products from seven European Union members, plus the U.K., on Feb. 1.

Earlier in the day, stocks ticked up but remained relatively muted after Trump ruled out use of the military in his push for Greenland during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Minutes after the speech, European lawmakers suspended a trade agreement with the United States over Trump’s then-ongoing tariff threats.

The EU and U.S. struck the trade agreement in July, moving to decrease tariffs on European goods and restore stability to the commercial relationship. At the time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement “creates certainty in uncertain times.”

European officials described Trump’s new round of levies as a threat to Greenland, a self-governing territory of EU-member Denmark.

Under Trump’s plan, eight European nations – including Denmark, France, Germany and the United Kingdom – were set to be slapped with 10% tariffs beginning on Feb. 1. Those levies are set to escalate to 25% on June 1.

Trump issued a social media post around 2:30 p.m. ET in which he announced he was rolling back the tariff threat on account of a “framework” deal with NATO on Greenland.

“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations,” Trump said, adding that further negotiations would be overseen by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others. The president provided no details about the framework deal he announced.

Stocks climbed within minutes of the social media post. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields fell, reversing an uptick a day earlier.

