Each year, Virginia State Parks participates in the nationwide First Day Hike initiative.

This year, they have designated Smith Mountain Lake State Park for the event in this area.

The guided hike, titled Discovering Winter’s Hidden Treasures, is scheduled from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and will begin at the boat ramp parking lot at the park, 1235 State Park Road. Rangers will lead participants on a 1.3-mile moderate hike along portions of the Striper Cove and Walton Creek trails, featuring a scavenger hunt focused on winter wildlife and seasonal changes in nature.