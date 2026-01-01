Shooting investigation involving juvenile

On December 31, 2025, at approximately 5:35 PM, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and

Henry County Public Safety responded to the C-Mart Bestway convenience store located at 1706 Dillons Fork Road after a 14-year-old juvenile arrived with a single gunshot wound.

The initial investigation determined that the shooting did not occur at the convenience store. Investigators later determined the incident occurred approximately 1.5 miles away at the 1700 block of The Great Road.

The juvenile victim was transported from the scene and airlifted to a trauma center for further medical

treatment. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office have conducted multiple interviews, processed the scene, and collected evidence. As a result of the investigation, two individuals are being charged in connection with this incident.

Zachary T. Chenault 22 years of age: NO BOND

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-51.2 – Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-53.1 – Use Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-154 – Shoot into an occupied vehicle

Michael L. Ferguson 20 years of age: $5,000.00 Unsecured Bond

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-56.1 – Reckless handling of firearm

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-282 – Brandishing Firearm

“This is a deeply concerning incident involving a juvenile, and our investigators are working diligently to hold those responsible accountable,” said Sheriff Wayne Davis. “We will not tolerate acts of violence in our

community, and we are committed to pursuing justice while ensuring the safety of our citizens.”

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers. Information may be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 63 CRIME or submitting tips online. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.