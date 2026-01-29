First images from Sam Mendes’ Beatles films revealed at Liverpool school

First images from Sam Mendes’ Beatles films revealed at Liverpool school

(L-R) Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson are introduced onstage to promote four upcoming biopics about The Beatles at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 31, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It looks like some folks in Liverpool have gotten their first look at images from Sam Mendes’ upcoming films abut The Beatles.

The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, which was founded by Beatle Paul McCartney, appears to be part of a marketing campaign for The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event. The school revealed on Instagram that it was given “exclusive postcards” promoting the films, which it hid around the school for students to find.

Several students posted photos of themselves with the postcards they found, giving the public a peek of Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The news comes a day after Keoghan was spotted at the Crime 101 gala screening in London, sporting a mop top hairdo similar to the one Starr had during his Beatles era.

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event will be four Beatles films each told from the point of view of one of the band members. It’s due to hit theaters in April 2028.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 volume 2 trailer: Steve tells Dustin, ‘You die, I die’
‘Stranger Things’ season 5 volume 2 trailer: Steve tells Dustin, ‘You die, I die’
Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) The trailer for volume 2 of Stranger Things season 5 has arrived.

Netflix released the trailer for the second batch of episodes in the ongoing fifth and final season of the hit series on Monday.

It finds viewers back with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in the moments during and immediately after the discovery that he has telekinesis powers similar to those of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

We also see snippets of Max (Sadie Sink) and Holly (Nell Fisher) navigating their escape from the mind trap that Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) has them confined in.

There also seems to be a revelation by Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) about the terrifying dimension where Vecna resides.

“This whole time, everything we’ve ever assumed about the Upside Down has been dead wrong,” Dustin says in the trailer.

Notably, he and another fan-favorite character, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), pledge to go out together or not at all.

“You die, I die,” Steve tells Dustin, who repeats back, “You die, I die.”

The fifth season of Stranger Things finds the gang united for the same mission: defeat the villainous Vecna once and for all.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time,” according to the show’s synopsis. 

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume 2 drops on Dec. 25, while the two-hour series finale premieres on Dec. 31.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Adam Driver reveals Disney turned-down his Ben Solo ‘Star Wars’ sequel film
Adam Driver reveals Disney turned-down his Ben Solo ‘Star Wars’ sequel film
Adam Driver attends the ‘Megalopolis’ press conference ahead of the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024, in Cannes, France. (Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Help us, Adam Driver. You’re our only hope for a Ben Solo movie.

The actor, who portrayed Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, has revealed that Disney turned down a potential film centered on his character, despite Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy being on board with the project. Driver detailed the plans for the film during a recent interview with The Associated Press.

“I always was interested in doing another Star Wars,” Driver said. “I had been talking about doing another one since 2021. Kathleen had reached out. I always said: With a great director and a great story, I’d be there in a second. I loved that character and loved playing him.”

Driver said he took his Ben Solo movie idea to filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, who previously directed the actor in the 2017 film Logan Lucky.

Soderbergh and Rebecca Blunt outlined a story concept for which Scott Z. Burns was tapped to write the script. The film was set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, where Driver’s Ben Solo seemingly dies saving the life of Daisy Ridley‘s Rey.

Driver says the script, which was titled The Hunt for Ben Solo, was “one of the coolest (expletive) scripts I had ever been a part of.”

He also said Lucasfilm loved it, while those in charge at Disney did not feel the same way.

“We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that,” Driver said.

The actor said the film “was really cool,” but that “it is no more, so I can finally talk about it.”

Soderbergh also shared his thoughts on the unmade Ben Solo sequel film.

“I really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I’m just sorry the fans won’t get to see it,” the director said in a statement to the outlet.

Lucasfilm had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Lucasfilm.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Zendaya stars in ‘Euphoria’ season 3 trailer
Zendaya stars in ‘Euphoria’ season 3 trailer
Zendaya stars in season 3 of ‘Euphoria.’ (Patrick Wymore/HBO)

I have never, ever been happier.

HBO shared the trailer for the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria on Wednesday.

Season 3 of the show once again stars Zendaya in her Emmy-winning role of Rue Bennett. Picking up after a time jump, according to its official logline, the story follows “a group of childhood friends” who “wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil.”

The rest of the main cast includes Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace.

This new trailer finds Zendaya’s Rue finding comfort in newfound faith. We see her in prayer sitting in a pew at a church.

“A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished. But somehow, for the first time, I was beginning to have faith,” Rue says.

We also see the drug lord Laurie (Kelly) confront Rue about the money she owes her. Later on, we see Lexi (Apatow) ask Rue if she’s heard from Jules (Schafer). It’s implied they haven’t spoken in a while.

As for the other characters, we see that Nate (Elordi) and Cassie (Sweeney) are still in a relationship and engaged to be married. Nate is a construction worker, while Cassie is selling intimate photos and videos of herself online.

Sam Levinson created, wrote, directed and executive produced season 3 of Euphoria. This new season was shot on a brand-new KODAK motion picture film stock in both 35mm and 65mm. Additionally, season 3 is the first narrative TV series to shoot a significant amount on 65mm film.

This is meant to provide “for an expanded image on screen which mirrors the characters’ journeys out of high school into the wider, wilder world,” according to a press release from HBO.

Euphoria season 3 premieres April 12 on HBO and HBO Max.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.