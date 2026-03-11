Watch Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd get into a fistfight in trailer for ‘Power Ballad’

Watch Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd get into a fistfight in trailer for ‘Power Ballad’

‘Power Ballad’ poster (Lionsgate)

We’ve got our first trailer for Power Ballad, the new movie starring Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd.

In the trailer we see Paul as Rick, a wedding band singer, hanging out with Nick as Danny, a boy band member, in a hotel room. As they work on music together, Rick plays Danny a song that he says he’s been working on “for years”; Danny nods and says, “Yeah, I like that.”

Next thing you know, Rick’s in the audience at one of Danny’s concerts, and everyone’s singing and swaying along as Danny sings a song he says “saved my life.” It sounds awfully familiar, so Rick checks online and reads about Danny’s new single. “That’s my song. I wrote it,” Rick exclaims.

Cut to Rick and Danny having a fistfight on a road somewhere, as Danny yells, “Do you think it is easy to turn a song into a hit?”

The official description of Power Ballad reads, “When Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into the hit that reignites his career, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves, even if it means risking everything he cares about.”

Power Ballad hits theaters June 5.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Bait’ official trailer and more
In brief: ‘Bait’ official trailer and more

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has given an update on Heartstopper Forever, the upcoming Netflix film that will serve as the series’ finale. Deadline reports Oseman said, while speaking at the London Book Fair on Tuesday, that the film will not arrive on Netflix before the final book in the series debuts on July 2. “It won’t be coming out before the book,” Oseman said. “It was so important to me that the book comes out first, so people can experience the end of the story in the book. The series was the adaptation, not the other way around.” …

The trailer for Riz Ahmed’s new comedy series Bait has arrived. Prime Video has released the official trailer for the new six-episode series, which will debut in its entirety on March 25. The show follows a struggling actor whose last chance to make it big comes in the audition of a lifetime …

Josh Lucas, Tim Blake Nelson and Josh Duhamel are all new additions to the upcoming Paramount Pictures film The Rescue. Deadline reports the film, which stars Brandon Sklenar, will also feature Nick Searcy, Lorelei Olivia Mote, Austin Amelio and Spencer Treat Clark as part of its cast …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘God of War’ series starts production, shares first-look photo
‘God of War’ series starts production, shares first-look photo
Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus on the set of ‘God of War.’ (Leah Gallo/Prime Video)

Prime Video has released its first look at its upcoming God of War series.

Additionally, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios have announced that production on the new series has begun. The first photo from the show’s set has also been released. It features stars Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson in character as Kratos and Atreus.

God of War is based on the popular ancient mythology-themed Playstation video game. It has already received a two-season order from the streamer. 

Hurst previously played Thor in the Playstation game God of War Ragnarök and already has established familiarity with the franchise.

The storyline for the upcoming series follows “father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye,” according to an official synopsis from Prime Video. “Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

Also starring in the show are Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Heated Rivalry’’s Connor Storrie joined by Hudson Williams, Olympic hockey stars in ‘SNL’ debut
‘Heated Rivalry’’s Connor Storrie joined by Hudson Williams, Olympic hockey stars in ‘SNL’ debut
Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Mumford & Sons, host Connor Storrie, and Sarah Sherman during Promos on Thursday, February 26, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend where, much to the delight of the show’s fans, he was joined by his co-star, Hudson Williams.

Williams’ surprise appearance came during a sketch about a man proposing to his girlfriend at the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink, only to get turned down.

As the couple, played by Tommy Brennan and Veronika Slowikowska, dissect their relationship, Storrie, Mikey Day and Ben Marshall are having the time of their lives skating behind them, which distracts Brennan.

Midway through the sketch, Day announces, “oh my gosh you guys, look who finally showed up,” with Storrie excitedly shouting, “Hudson,” resulting in the audience going wild. Hudson then says, “Sorry I’m late, fellas, but I have a serious question: Who’s ready to skate their butts off?”

But Williams wasn’t the only guest of the evening. During the monologue, Storrie was joined by USA men’s hockey stars Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes and USA women’s hockey stars Megan Keller and Hilary Knight, although the latter got much louder applause.

Keller and Knight poked fun at Donald Trump’s slight on the women’s team after the men’s win, with Knight joking, “It was gonna be just us, but we thought we’d invite the guys, too,” before Keller added, “Yeah, we thought we’d give them a little moment to shine.” 

Elsewhere in the show, Storrie got a chance to show off his well sculpted body in a sketch where he played a stripper committed to dancing at a bachelorette party, despite being hit by a car. He also wound up without clothes in a sketch cut for time about new car door handles. In another sketch cut for time, Storrie played Armie Hammer, one of many stars blaming their bad behavior on Tourette syndrome.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.