Former Bachelorettes will welcome Taylor Frankie Paul in ‘The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose’ ﻿special event

Taylor Frankie Paul and 18 other former leads of ‘The Bachelorette’ in ‘The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose.’ (John Fleenor/ Disney)

Bachelor Nation, get ready to welcome a brand-new Bachelorette to the franchise.

ABC has announced that a special preview of Taylor Frankie Paul‘s upcoming season of The Bachelorette is coming very soon. The special, which is called The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, will debut on ABC and Hulu immediately after the Oscars live telecast on March 15.

The new special will find 18 former Bachelorettes gathered together to look back on all of their respective journeys and offer advice to the newest leading lady, Paul.

Former Bachelorettes who will be featured on the special event are Trista Sutter, Meredith Phillips, DeAnna Pappas, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Hebert-Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard-Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Andi Dorfman-Hart, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin, Hannah Brown-Woolard, Tayshia Adams, Katie Thurston, Rachel Recchia, Charity Lawson and Joan Vassos, who is the franchise’s first-ever Golden Bachelorette.

“Consider this our first date. Watch The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, a special preview of Taylor’s season following the live telecast of The Oscars March 15,” the official Bachelorette account posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

The Bachelorette‘s new season premieres March 22 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Hulu shares first look at David Tennant in ‘Rivals’ season 2
David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham in season 2 of ‘Rivals.’ (Hulu)

We have our first look at Rivals season 2.

Hulu has revealed the first photos from the sophomore season of its original U.K. comedy-drama series. The new season will arrive in 2026 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

The photos show off David Tennant back in his role as Lord Tony Baddingham, as well as the rest of the ensemble cast. They include Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luca Pasqualino, Catriona Chandler and Annabel Scholey.

Season 2 of Rivals is once again set in the Cotswolds countryside amidst the world of 1980s British television. In addition to the returning cast of characters, a press release promises some exciting new faces joining the ensemble this time around.

This new season will pick up after the dramatic cliff-hanger of season 1 that left Tony’s fate hanging in the balance.

“Lord Baddingham is back and out for vengeance ready to stop at nothing to keep Corinium’s empire unrivaled,” according to an official description of season 2. “Careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can’t stay hidden for long.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

In brief: ‘The Copenhagen Test’ trailer and more
We have our first look at the upcoming new Steve Carell comedy series, Rooster. HBO has shared the first photos from the show, which will debut on HBO linear and on HBO Max in March 2026. It comes from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses and stars Carell, who also executive produces. The comedy is set on a college campus and follows an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter …

Three actors are joining the cast of My Life with the Walter Boys for its upcoming third season. All three will act in recurring roles. Chad Rook will play Mac, a drag racer who hires Cole to revamp the engine of one of his racing cars; Naveen Paddock will play Eliot, Uncle Richard’s new intern; and Erin Karpluk will play Hannah, George’s sister, and the mother of Isaac and Lee. Season 3 will debut on Netflix in 2026 …

The official trailer for The Copenhagen Test has arrived. Simu Liu stars as a first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst who realizes his brain has been hacked in the upcoming espionage thriller series. Melissa Barrera also stars in the Peacock series, which arrives to the streaming service on Dec. 27 …

Paul Mescal says he’ll work less before Beatles biopics: ‘People will get a break from me’
Paul Mescal attends the photocall for the ‘Hamnet’ Photography Exhibition at Tristan Hoare Gallery on Dec. 16, 2025, in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Paul Mescal is looking forward to taking a break.

The actor, who stars as William Shakespeare in the new film Hamnet, recently told The Guardian that audiences can expect to see less of him on their movie screens for a while.

“Once I’ve finished promoting [Hamnet],” Mescal said, “I hope nobody gets to see me until 2028 when I’m doing the Beatles. People will get a break from me and I’ll get a break from them.”

Mescal is set to play Paul McCartney in Sony’s upcoming Beatles films, which are releasing in 2028.

Along with Mescal, The Beatles movies will star Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan. The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles — John Lennon, McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film about the band.

Sam Mendes will direct four different films, each told from a different member of The Beatles’ point of view. They will all intersect to tell the full story of the band’s history, according to a press release from Sony.

Mescal found his big break by starring in the Hulu series Normal People, which premiered in 2020. He says he’s been working continuously since then.

“I’m five or six years into this now, and I feel very lucky. But I’m also learning that I don’t think I can go on doing it as much,” Mescal said.

When asked if that means he is going to ration himself in the years to come, the actor said, “I think so.”

“I’m gonna have to start doing that. For sure. … Rationing doesn’t necessarily mean less,” Mescal said.

 

