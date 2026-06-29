Former NBA players Malik Beasley, Edward Davis indicted for alleged sports gambling scheme

Former NBA players Malik Beasley, Edward Davis indicted for alleged sports gambling scheme
Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons in action in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 29, 2025 in New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Former NBA players Malik Beasley and Edward Davis, current sports agent Paolo Zamorano and three others were indicted Monday for their alleged roles in a sports gambling scheme in which authorities said Beasley was bribed to manipulate his performance in NBA games.

With their inside knowledge, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said Beasley’s co-defendants placed sports bets worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In a Jan. 26, 2024 game between the Bucks and Cavaliers, Beasley allegedly told his then-Milwaukee teammate Davis he intended to underperform his usual rebounding prowess.  

In exchange, Beasley expected a bribe payment and Davis disseminated the information to co-defendants so they could place fraudulent wagers, the indictment said.

Many of the fraudulent wagers were successful, authorities said.

The following month, when the Bucks were playing the Hornets, Beasley allegedly told Davis he would underperform his usual scoring and overperform his rebounding.  

Davis allegedly passed the information to co-defendants and they placed successful fraudulent wagers, the indictment said.

In a third example from the indictment, Beasley allegedly told Davis he would overperform his rebounding in a March 2024 game against the Clippers.

“An indictment is nothing but a probable cause one sided charging document,” Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney said in a statement. “It is not evidence and Malik maintains his presumption of innocence throughout this two year investigation.  We ask that people reserve judgment until all the facts are known.”

In total, the defendants and their co-conspirators placed fraudulent wagers totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars conditioned on Beasley’s fixed performance in the influenced games at issue via multiple betting operators, the indictment said.

“As alleged, the defendants turned professional basketball into a criminal betting operation, bribing then-NBA player Malik Beasley to fix his performance in multiple games in order to place fraudulent wagers, enrich themselves and cheat legitimate sportsbooks,” said United States Attorney Joseph Nocella.

“Bribery and insider betting schemes like this one involving former NBA players and a current NBA player agent who exploited inside NBA information for profit erode the integrity of American sports and victimize the sports-watching public.”

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Trump administration can replace slavery exhibit at President’s House in Philadelphia, appeals court rules
Trump administration can replace slavery exhibit at President’s House in Philadelphia, appeals court rules
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Orly Airport to attend a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at Chateau de Versailles on June 17, 2026 in Orly, France. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(PHILADELPHIA) — The Trump administration can replace the slavery exhibit at the President’s House in Philadelphia, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel tosses out a February district court injunction that ordered the National Parks Service (NPS) to restore the panels that were removed from the site.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the lower court does not have the jurisdiction over the claims that were brought against the Interior Department and the National Park Service by the city of Philadelphia.

NPS took down the outdoor memorial, which honors the lives of the nine enslaved Africans who were held at the site by President George Washington, in January. The exhibit was partially restored in February after a district court ruling, but not all materials were returned to the site. ABC News reached out to the city of Philadelphia and the Interior Department for comment.

In April, NPS published proposed changes to the panels.

“These new panels are full of historical context. They highlight the momentous events that took place in the President’s House and the other sites at Independence National Historical Park,” the appeals court ruling said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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How police arrested a suspect in the 1990 ‘Lovers’ Lane’ cold case murders in Houston
How police arrested a suspect in the 1990 ‘Lovers’ Lane’ cold case murders in Houston
Floyd William Parrott, 64, was arrested in connection with the 1990 murders of Cheryl Henry and Andy Atkinson, the Houston police said. (Houston Police Department)

(HOUSTON, Texas) — A man who had a history of impersonating law enforcement has been arrested in a 1990 cold case double murder known as the “Lovers’ Lane” killings, authorities said.

Floyd William Parrott, 64, is charged with capital murder for the killings of Cheryl Henry, 22, and Garland “Andy” Atkinson, 21, Houston police said.

The victims’ car was found parked in a cul-de-sac on Aug. 23, 1990, police said. Henry and Atkinson, who had been dating for a few weeks, were found near the car, according to court documents. Both of their necks were cut with knives and they were tied up with rope, documents said, and Henry was raped.

At least 100 people were looked at as potential suspects over the decades, but Parrott was not one of them, Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said at a news conference on Friday.

In late 2025, a Houston police sergeant was looking into a tip that named Parrott, and the sergeant found a Houston police report from 1996 in which Parrott was named as the suspect in a sex assault, court documents said. Parrott claimed the sex was consensual, documents said, and a grand jury declined to indict, Teare said.

The DNA from the 1996 case was “recently placed” into CODIS, the national law enforcement DNA database, documents said, and that DNA was found to be a match to swabs from Cheryl Henry’s sexual assault exam at her autopsy.

“A June 1990 sexual assault case also had a case-to-case hit,” court documents said.

Teare said Parrott impersonated law enforcement in the late 1980s, the 1990s and the 2000s.

In May 1988, Parrott was arrested for impersonating a police officer, court documents said. He was again arrested for impersonating a police officer in May 1990, and he was out on bond when the June 1990 sex assault and the August 1990 murders occurred, court documents said.

Parrott lived in the Houston area for most of his life and left a few years ago, Teare said. He was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Wednesday and is awaiting extradition to the Harris County, police said. Investigators interviewed Parrott on Wednesday and he denied knowing Cheryl Henry, according to court documents.

“Cheryl was my best friend. We did everything together,” Henry’s younger sister Shane Henry, said at the news conference.

“Hearing that the person responsible has finally been caught does not bring her back,” she said, “… but it does bring a sense of relief knowing that justice is moving forward.”

Teare said the DA’s office believes Parrott committed “numerous different types of crimes.”

“If you recognize this individual and he pulled you over … call us,” he said.

“If you met him once, if you met him at a club, if you knew him at all, reach out,” he said. 

Teare said the DA’s office can be reached at 713-274-5640.

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Americans are increasingly using AI bots — even for information about their own health: Polls
Americans are increasingly using AI bots — even for information about their own health: Polls
The ChatGPT app by OpenAI is shown on a cell phone on March 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Recently released polling on Americans’ opinions of artificial intelligence gives us an updated look at how people are interacting with AI, what they are using it for and whether they are skeptical of the technology.

About half of American adults (49%) said that they have used chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini or Copilot before, up from 33% in 2024, according to a Pew Research Center report released Wednesday.

The study found 42% of adults who used chatbots used them to search for information, 38% used it for work tasks, 25% for fun or entertainment, 24% for creating or editing images or videos, 20% for medical advice and another 20% for diet and fitness information.

About a quarter of Americans — 24%– said they used chatbots daily, according to Pew.

The Pew study found that, overall, while Americans under 50 years old were more likely than those 50 and older to use chatbots, use has risen over time among adults of all ages. And while men and women both use chatbots at roughly the same rate overall, more men use chatbots on a daily basis than women.

The share of Americans using AI bots for advice and information on health has also increased. A KFF study released Wednesday found that 29% of Americans said they used AI tools or chatbots at least monthly for information and advice on health, up from 17% in 2024.

Most of these users, 56%, are confident they can determine what is true and what is false when accessing health information on chatbots. Younger adults were more confident than older adults.

Still, Americans are skeptical of AI chatbots.

Pew found that more Americans (40%) said that AI will have a negative impact on society over the next 20 years while only 16% said it will have a positive impact. Americans are also more negative on AI’s impact on themselves: 31% said it will have a negative impact over the next 20 years rather than a positive one (23%).

Younger adults are more wary about the impacts that AI will have on society and themselves than older adults, according to Pew. Nearly half of adults under 30 (48%) believe that AI will have a negative impact on society, compared to 39% of those 30 to 49 and 37% of those 50 and older. While 37% of adults under 30 said the impact on themselves will be negative, that falls to 30% among those 30 to 49 and 28% of those older than that.

Americans largely think AI is moving too fast: A 63% majority of adults said that AI is advancing too quickly, according to Pew, while 19% said it was moving at the right pace and just 2% said it was moving too slowly.

Americans are also concerned about personal information and AI. Pew found about 7 in 10 adults (71%) said that the use of AI will make personal information less secure.

While Americans don’t trust big tech or AI companies to do what’s best, they also don’t trust the government to keep them in check.

A CNN poll, also released Wednesday, found 69% of Americans saying they trust companies developing AI tools “a little” or “not at all” to do what is best for their users.

Pew found a similar share of Americans voicing skepticism that the U.S. government will regulate AI effectively (67%).

Democrats have become less confident in the government regulating AI. In a 2024 Pew Research Center poll, 54% said they had not much or no confidence in the government regulating AI effectively, rising to 74% in the new Pew poll. Republicans’ lack of confidence has declined over the same period from 70% to 61%. This divergence in the views of Democrats and Republicans over time may be because there was a Democratic president in 2024 and a Republican president now.

The Pew Research Center poll was conducted Feb. 17-23 among 5,119 U.S. adults with an error margin of +/- 1.6 percentage points, including 2,605 AI chatbot users with an error margin of +/- 2.2 percentage points.

The KFF poll and the CNN poll were both conducted May 7-31 among 2,480 U.S. adults and have an error margin of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

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