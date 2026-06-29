Extended edition of ‘Backrooms’ headed to movie theaters

Extended edition of ‘Backrooms’ headed to movie theaters
Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘Backrooms.’ (A24)

Backrooms hasn’t even left movie theaters yet, but a new version of the film will soon be available to watch on the big screen.

A24 is set to release Backrooms: Everything Must Go Edition to theaters on July 3. The film, which was directed by Kane Parsons, is the studio’s highest-grossing in history. It has already brought in over $330 million worldwide after it was produced for only $10 million.

A spokesperson for A24 did not immediately respond to ABC Audio’s request for comment.

AMC Theatres shared a listing for the new version of the film on Monday. According to the exhibitor, this version of the film “includes 15 minutes of new, theatrically exclusive post-credit bonus footage from Kane Parsons.” It runs for two hours and six minutes.

Backrooms opened in theaters on May 29. It brought in more than $81 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. This made it the biggest debut in history for an original horror film, as well as the biggest debut for a first-time filmmaker on a nonfranchise film. He was 20 years old at the time, making Parsons the youngest director to have a #1 film at the box office.

The horror film is based on Parsons’ popular YouTube series. It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve as two people who enter a secret doorway into a maze of seemingly endless rooms.

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‘Deli Boys’ stars Saagar Shaikh, Asif Ali unpack season 2
‘Deli Boys’ stars Saagar Shaikh, Asif Ali unpack season 2
Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh in ‘Deli Boys.’ (James Washington/Disney)

Deli Boys is back for more.

The Hulu comedy series has returned for season 2. The show follows two Pakistani-American brothers who lose everything when their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies. They’re forced to reckon with their father’s secret double life in the crime world as they try to take up his mantle.

Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali star as Raj Dar and Mir Dar in the series. Season 1 ended with the brothers uncovering who was responsible for their father’s death. The actors told ABC Audio what fans can expect in the aftermath of that discovery throughout season 2.

Ali says Mir “has the confidence of whatever his plan is for the business.”

“He’s using that to do whatever it takes to make sure that the business is secure. But the recklessness is in his lack of consideration for the family,” Ali said. “He’s foregoing his personal life and everyone in the interest of making sure that DarCo is #1.”

As for Raj, Shaikh says “he’s trying to get back to the person he used to be” in the wake of learning Ahmad (Brian George) was responsible for his father’s death.

“But in order to get there, he has to finish this guy off, because this guy is living rent-free in his mind. And he can’t be the vibes guy if this guy is always on Raj’s mind,” Shaikh tells ABC Audio.

As for how season 2 differs from season 1, Shaik says it’s faster and punchier this time around. Ali agrees, saying, “You’re just right into the roller coaster and it just doesn’t let up until the end.”

All six episodes of Deli Boys season 2 are available to watch on Hulu now.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

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Gird your loins: ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ sashays to #1 at the box office
Gird your loins: ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ sashays to #1 at the box office
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ (Macall Polay/20th Century Studios)

After 20 years, Andy Sachs, Miranda Priestly and the gang at Runway magazine are still in fashion.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Devil Wears Prada 2 — featuring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Street, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt — launches at #1 at the box office with $77 million in its opening weekend. As Variety notes, the original only took in $27.5 million in its first weekend back in 2006.

The sequel’s debut is the fourth-biggest one of the year, as per Variety, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with $131 million; Michael, with $97.5 million; and Project Hail Mary, with $80 million.

Last week’s number one, the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, dropped to #2 but still took in $54 million. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie slid from #2 to #3 with $12 million, while Project Hail Mary dropped one spot to #4 with $8.5 million.

There were four new entries in the top 10: the horror film Hokum, starring Adam Scott, in at #5; a new take on George Orwell’s Animal Farm at #6; the survival thriller Deep Water at #8; and in at #9 is what must surely take the prize for the longest film title of the year, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea. That last one is the second installment of an anime franchise based on a series of Japanese young adult novels.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. The Devil Wears Prada 2 — $77 million
2. Michael — $54 million
3. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — $12.1 million
4. Project Hail Mary — $8.5 million
5. Hokum — $6.4 million
6. Animal Farm –– $3.4 million
7. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy –– $2.23 million
8. Deep Water — $2.15 million
9. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea — $1 million
10. The Drama — $908,000

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Aubrey Plaza expecting first child with Christopher Abbott
Aubrey Plaza expecting first child with Christopher Abbott
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott attend ‘Danny and the Deep Blue Sea’ Opening Night, November 13, 2023 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Actress Aubrey Plaza is going to be a mom.

The White Lotus star and Parks and Recreation alum is expecting her first child with partner and fellow actor Christopher Abbott, a representative for Plaza confirmed to People on Tuesday.

ABC News has reached out to Plaza’s representative for comment.

Plaza’s pregnancy news comes 15 months after the death of her late husband, film director and screenwriter Jeff Baena, at the age of 47.

The couple were married in 2021 but had separated in the months prior to Baena’s death.

Plaza opened up about her grief last August in an appearance on former Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler’s podcast, saying it was “a daily struggle.”

“I feel really grateful to be moving through the world,” she added at the time.

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