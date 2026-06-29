‘Michael’ is now the highest-grossing biopic of all time

‘Michael’ is now the highest-grossing biopic of all time
‘Michael’ (Courtesy of Lionsgate)

The Michael Jackson movie has moonwalked into the record books once again. 

Michael has taken in $977 million worldwide. That surpasses the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, which raked in $975 million globally. Michael had already become the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time, out-earning the Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody — but now it’s tops among all biographical films.

Michael opened in April with an impressive $217 million globally. As per Variety, it’s now become Lionsgate’s biggest movie of all time, surpassing 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which earned $865 million.

Lionsgate is reportedly planning on at least one more movie about Jackson’s life, since Michael ends in 1988. The King of Pop died in June 2009.

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‘Heated Rivalry,’ ‘Widow’s Bay’ lead TCA Awards nominations
‘Heated Rivalry,’ ‘Widow’s Bay’ lead TCA Awards nominations
Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in ‘Heated Rivalry.’ (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Heated Rivalry, Widow’s Bay and Industry lead the nominations for the 42nd annual TCA Awards with five apiece.

All three are nominated in the program of the year category alongside last year’s winner, The Pitt, as well as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hacks, The Comeback, Shrinking and Pluribus.

The Pitt’s Noah Wyle is nominated in the individual achievement in drama category after winning in the category last year. He’ll face off against Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, as well as Industry stars Myha’la and Marisa Abela, and more.

Two new categories were also added this year: outstanding achievement in animation and outstanding achievement in international series.

The TCA Awards, voted on by members of the Television Critics Association, will announce the winners later this summer across TCA’s social media.

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‘The Four Seasons’ books season 3
‘The Four Seasons’ books season 3
(L-R) Tina Fey as Kate, Marco Calvani as Claude, Will Forte as Jack, Erika Henningsen as Ginny, Colman Domingo as Danny, and Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne in Episode 202 of ‘The Four Seasons,’ season 2. (Cr. Emily V. Aragones/Netflix © 2025)

The Four Seasons is officially getting three.

Netflix has renewed the comedy series — from co-creators Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield — for a third season.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring a third season of The Four Seasons to life,” the three say. “Thank you to everyone who watched. Middle-aged people, LFG!”

The show follows a year in the life of a group of longtime friends over the course of four seasonal vacations.

Fey stars alongside Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani and Erika Henningsen. Steve Carell starred in season 1, although his character, Nick, died in a car crash at the end of that season. Season 2 found the friends dealing with the aftermath of that death and keeping up their travel traditions. 

“It’s been a joy watching the chaotic, beautiful journey of these lifelong friends,” says Tracey Pakosta, vice president of U.S. comedy series at Netflix. “Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield have a magical way of blending heart and sharp humor, making us feel like part of the inner circle. Audiences have fallen in love with these characters and this legendary cast’s electric chemistry. We’re thrilled to keep the vacation going for Season 3.”

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Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet to star in animated feature ‘Not Alone’
Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet to star in animated feature ‘Not Alone’
Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet on the set of Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ on Sept. 11, 2017, in New York City. (Bobby Bank/GC Images via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet are teaming up with Illumination, the people who brought you the Minions films, for a new animated feature.

The movie, called Not Alone, was announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. According to  studio information distributed to multiple media outlets, Chalamet will play Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic. Gomez will play Fran, an astro-botanist who’s created the first rocket powered by plant-based fuel. Things get complicated when three aliens on the run from the law hide out in Joe’s house, where they plot to return home using Fran’s rocket. 

The voice cast also includes Allison Janney, Lamorne Morris and Brett Goldstein. The movie hits theaters in April 2027.

This isn’t the first time Gomez and Chalamet have worked together: They both appeared in the movie A Rainy Day in New York, which was released in 2020.

While Chalamet will be making his animated film debut, Gomez has voiced multiple characters in animated films, including the Hotel Transylvania series. Her most recent film role was the Oscar-winning movie Emilia Pérez. 

Chalamet, last seen in 2025’s Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme, will appear in Dune: Part Three later this year.

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