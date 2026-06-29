About 3 million fewer people are enrolled under ACA compared to last year: Report

About 3 million fewer people are enrolled under ACA compared to last year: Report
The healthcare.gov website on a laptop arranged in Norfolk, Virginia, Nov. 1, 2025. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Millions of Americans have dropped health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), according to new data from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The report, which was published on Friday, showed that about 19.2 million people were enrolled under the ACA in the first two months of 2026, down by about 3 million people compared to the same time last year.

HHS attributed the lower number of enrollees to its efforts to crack down on fraud.

The report claimed the administration stopped “1.5 million enrollees from receiving subsidies they did not qualify for and ended or blocked another 1.4 million through February 2026, for a total of 2.9 million people who had previously been improperly receiving subsidies they did not qualify for.”

However, the decrease in enrollees comes amid rising costs and a pause of the enhanced premium tax credits.

The enhanced premium tax credits, also known as ACA subsidies, help lower or eliminate the out-of-pocket cost of monthly premiums for those who purchase insurance through the health insurance marketplace.

The subsidies were part of the original ACA passed during the Obama administration. The amount of financial assistance was increased along with eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsidies expired at the end of 2025.

In October and November, the subsidies became a sticking point during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Republicans said the expansions from the pandemic era went too far and tried to persuade Democrats to fund a temporary spending bill that didn’t address the expiring ACA subsidies, with promises of discussing ways to continue the subsidies later.

Meanwhile, Democrats insisted on extending the premium tax credits as part of a bill to end the shutdown, warning that their expiration could be detrimental for millions of American families.

In January, the House passed a three-year extension of the enhanced premium tax credits, but the measure is now stalled in the Senate.

Estimates from the Congressional Budget Office have suggested that gross benchmark premiums — the price of a standard plan before government subsidies are applied — could increase by 4.3% in 2026 and by 7.7% in 2027 without an extension.

An April report from the actuarial firm Wakely Consulting Group found more than one in 10 ACA enrollees did not pay their health insurance premiums at the beginning of the year. Data also showed “extensive buy downs,” with enrollees moving to lower-tier or cheaper plans.

The nonprofit KFF found that premium payments from enrollees increased by an average of 58% from $113 to $178 per month, including among those who did not receive the enhanced premium tax credits.

Emma Wager, senior policy analyst for the program on the ACA at KFF, said there is fraud in the ACA marketplace, but the scale described by the federal government may be exaggerated.

“I think when you look at what the federal government has said about this drop, they refer to it as being the result of a crackdown on fraud and fraudulent enrollment,” Wager told ABC News. “Given the data that we have, it’s really not possible to determine how much of the drop in enrollment is related to fraud versus people voluntarily dropping coverage.”

She noted that we know premiums rose “significantly” from last year to this one.

“So many people really couldn’t find coverage that was affordable for their families and they were faced with that difficult choice,” she continued. “People faced double-digit, triple-digit increases in their premiums between 2025 and 2026.”

Insurance companies previously told ABC News that plan rates are rising, even without the tax credits, due to “higher utilization and more complex care among ACA members — particularly in emergency room visits, behavioral health and specialty pharmacy. For instance, ACA members use the ER at nearly twice the rate of those with employer-sponsored coverage.”

Wager said those who choose to drop coverage, or those who are uninsured, are at risk of massive financial problems if they become sick, injured or need health care.

“That’s obviously something none of us can control,” she said. “So if you suddenly have a hospitalization or an illness that costs you thousands and thousands of dollars and you don’t have any form of coverage whatsoever, you can face bankruptcy, you can face the loss of your savings. It’s a very large financial risk.

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Colorado public health officials investigating hantavirus death not linked to cruise ship cluster
Colorado public health officials investigating hantavirus death not linked to cruise ship cluster
In this photo illustration, a laboratory test tubes containing blood to be analyzed for the Hantavirus “Orthohantavirus” outbreak, held by a nurse. (Vincenzo Izzo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.) — Colorado public health officials are investigating the death of an adult resident as a result of hantavirus.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Douglas County Health Department said the death is not linked to the outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship, which led to 11 confirmed and probable cases, including two confirmed deaths and one suspected death.

The individual lived in Douglas County — located just south of Denver — but information about the patient’s name, age and sex were not immediately available. 

Health officials said the individual was infected by the Sin Nombre hantavirus, which is the most common cause of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) in North America.

HPS symptoms typically appear from one to eight weeks after contact with the virus, with early signs including fever, fatigue and muscle aches, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Half of HPS patients will experience headaches, chills, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.’

Between four and 10 days after the initial phase of illness, symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath and tightness in the chest can emerge, the CDC said, adding that a patient’s lungs can fill with fluid.

“Hantavirus infections caused by the Sin Nombre hantavirus occur regularly in Colorado, usually in the spring and summer, and can cause a severe and sometimes deadly respiratory disease,” according to public health officials. “In Colorado, the deer mouse is the rodent species that most commonly exposes people to the virus. Avoiding exposure to rodents and their urine, feces, saliva, and nesting materials is the best way to prevent infection.” 

According to the CDC, there were six cases of Hantavirus in Colorado from 2020 to 2023.

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Fewer than half of Americans say they can afford healthcare: Gallup
Fewer than half of Americans say they can afford healthcare: Gallup
Close-up of examination table in doctor’s office (Grace Cary/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Fewer than 49% of Americans can afford healthcare, the lowest rate since tracking began in 2021, according to Gallup data released Thursday.

In a single year, roughly 2.8 million people no longer identified as being “Cost Secure” meaning they could no longer afford access to quality care or pay for visits and prescriptions, according to the data. Worry about future healthcare costs, including visits and prescriptions, amongst Americans is also at an all-time high of over 40%, according to Gallup.

Gallup developed what it calls the “Healthcare Affordability Index,” which is sponsored by West Health, in 2021 drawing on self‑reported experiences from nationally representative surveys. The latest data comes from a study conducted between October and December of 2025, according to Gallup and West Health.

Healthcare has become a financial burden across income levels, according to the new data. According to the index, one in three upper-middle income households ($120,00 to $180,000) are not cost secure, nor are one in five households earning above $180,000.  

Young adults, aged 18-29, have experienced the sharpest decline in ability to afford healthcare with those identifying as “cost secure” dropping 7 percentage points in a year.

Women continue to trail behind men when it comes to affording healthcare.

Between 2021 and 2024 the difference between men and women being able to afford care was 9% but in 2025 the gap widened to 15%, making it the largest gender gap in healthcare affordability on record.

Healthcare and inflation continue to rise with healthcare spending reaching $5.3 trillion in 2024. This, in part, is due to hospital prices increasing to 3.4% in 2024, the fastest rate increase since 2007, and insurance premiums going up by 20% after the expiration of subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

With many Americans experiencing significant healthcare-related financial challenges, studies show that this can lead to significant consequences, including delaying or deferring care, leading to worse health overall.

Torie A. Livingston, MD, MPH, is a third-year pediatric resident physician at the University of Chicago and is a medical intern of the ABC News Medical Unit. 

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Hantavirus doesn’t linger, requires close contact: Officials
Hantavirus doesn’t linger, requires close contact: Officials
Medical staff direct some of the last passengers to be evacuated from the MV Hondius on May 11, 2026, in Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, Spain. (Chris Mcgrath/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Health experts tell ABC News that the current science behind the hantavirus that circulated throughout the MV Hondius does not show the same levels of transmission as with COVID-19, while acknowledging that the scenario may seem similar to the beginning of the 2020 pandemic.

“Our current understanding is that person-to-person transmission of Andes virus is relatively rare and generally associated with prolonged close contact,” the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public health assessment said. “There is also no documented evidence of presymptomatic transmission.”

Officials around the globe have taken major steps to prevent the spread of the hantavirus, and an American doctor who was onboard noted how conditions on the cruise ship may have helped the virus propagate.

In the U.S., the boat’s 18 American passengers have been put in quarantine in Nebraska, while more than 40 people with exposure to the sick are being monitored to see if they develop the illness.

“In the vast majority of cases it happens when people breathe in mouse secretions,” Dr. Emily Abdoler, a clinical associate professor of medicine at the University of Michigan, who specializes in infectious diseases, told ABC News.

“The Andes strain found in Chile and Argentina has the possibility of human-to-human transmission, but that’s really more really close contact. It’s not sharing the same household,” she added. “It’s more like sharing the same bed.”

Dr. Stephen Kornfeld, an American oncologist who became the ship’s de facto doctor after the Hondius’ physician contracted the virus, initially received inconclusive results with samples taken from the ship but later tested negative.

Speaking to ABC News from his quarantine on Thursday, Kornfeld noted that conditions on the ship — including ventilation and the size of rooms — could have created a “complicated” situation for transmission while observing some social casual contact.

“If you do have casual contact, you’re doing it repetitively,” he said. “There were three rooms that we would gather in many times a day, often for an hour or an hour and a half, for lectures and discussions and meals. And I can just envision lots of frequent casual contacts, and perhaps over time that adds up to something more than just a single casual contact.”

Abdoler, who helped diagnose a case of hantavirus in Michigan in 2021 — the type we have in the U.S. that does not spread between people –said the benefit that medical professionals and agencies, such as the World Health Organization, have now is that the hantavirus has been researched for over 30 years. It is not a new virus. 

While the data around the Andes strain believed to have been on the boat is still limited given the rare number of cases outside of South America, Abdoler said there does not appear to be any indication that the transmission methods have changed for the Andes strain. 

ABC News medical contributor and epidemiologist Dr. John Brownstein concurred, saying that previous research suggests the hantavirus is a respiratory illness. That means germs can be coughed up, he noted, but it is not an aerosol-based virus.

“It’s not like COVID or measles where it could linger in the air for some time,” he said.

Brownstein added that the incubation period for the virus is long, and despite the lower risk for person-to-person transmission, it is critical that health officials stick to their policies to isolate and monitor anyone connected to the Hondius. Isolation can then be initiated if they become a positive case. 

 “Incubation can be anywhere from one to eight weeks,” he noted.

During a news briefing Friday, WHO officials stressed that said there is no evidence so far that the virus has changed to become more transmissible or more severe.

Officials said transmission is believed to be based on several factors, including how infectious the patient is, the environment and whether protection and PPE was used.

On Friday, acting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Jay Bhattacharya told reporters no cases of hantavirus have been reported in the U.S.

There are now at least 10 cases that have been linked to the ship’s outbreak. Two passengers died from the virus and a third death has been deemed probable by WHO.

Sixteen Hondius passengers, including Kornfeld, initially were flown to the quarantine center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and had not shown any symptoms as of early Friday. Kornfeld had been placed in a biocontainment unit at the facility.

Two other American passengers were flown to Atlanta for “assessment and care,” according to officials. They were later transferred to the quarantine unit in Nebraska on Friday.

The remainder of the passengers are in quarantine at home and are being monitored.

WHO warned more positive cases could still appear during quarantine because the virus’ incubation period is long, but said that would not necessarily mean the outbreak is growing.

Abdoler noted that the fact that there have not been as many positive cases from the ship and their contacts shows that the data about the Andes transmission is holding up and there are no signs that the virus can spread as easily as other pathogens.

She noted that he is glad that the risk is being taken seriously and that those that have been exposed are being monitored. 

“My sense is that there is no really need to panic, but [WHO] is taking a very conservative approach to the outbreak and asking everyone to isolate during the intubation period,” she said.

“I think it is good they are taking a conservative approach because there are unknowns, but I am not personally altering my personal practices of travel or how I go out,” she added.

– ABC News’ Dragana Jovanovic contributed to this report.

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