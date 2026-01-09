Gerard Butler talks ‘Greenland’ sequel migrating to theaters

Gerard Butler talks ‘Greenland’ sequel migrating to theaters

Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis in ‘Greenland 2: Migration.’ (Lionsgate)

Most disaster movies depict the moments leading up to a cataclysm, but the new film Greenland 2: Migration explores a world already ravaged by disaster.

Migration picks up five years after the events of the first Greenland, in which a giant comet on a collision course with Earth forces John Garrity, played by Gerard Butler, to take shelter in a giant underground bunker. Butler said his character and his family were everyday people in the first film, which he describes as elevating the film.

“The intimacy of that I found fascinating and gave it surprising heart,” Butler told ABC Audio. “So much of what John has is heart. He has heart, and he has courage, and he’s fighting for an ideal bigger than himself.”

For the sequel, John and his family are forced to leave their bunker on a journey to a potential safe haven. But the world of Migration is a dangerous one, where one is just as likely to encounter warring factions of survivors as they are a rogue electrical storm or a destructive tidal wave.

“It felt like a challenging and interesting idea to say, ‘What does this world look like now? And what are the challenges? What are the practical challenges? How is everybody feeling? How are they living?’” Butler said.

He added that living — not just surviving — is a major theme of Greenland 2: Migration.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s just about their survival, but there’s a sense of what can they bring to this new world? And what can they add?” Butler said.

Butler said the Greenland movies fit into the classic “disaster movie” genre, mixing high-octane spectacle with human stakes.

“I love disaster movies,” Butler said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Lily Collins explores Rome, new romance in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 teaser trailer
Lily Collins explores Rome, new romance in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 teaser trailer
Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini star in season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Netflix)

Ciao, Emily!

The official teaser trailer for season 5 of Emily in Paris has arrived, and, despite the show’s title, it shows off the sights and sounds of Emily’s life in Rome, Italy.

Lily Collins is back in her role as the titular marketing executive Emily Cooper. This season, Emily is the head of Agence Grateau Rome. The trailer finds her adjusting to her new professional and romantic developments in the Italian city.

“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

The trailer finds Emily getting closer with her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). We see the pair cuddling, kissing and riding a Vespa past the Trevi Fountain.

“Rome looks so good on you,” Emily’s bestie Mindy, played by Ashley Park, tells her.

“Right!” she responds.

Darren Starr created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for.

Also starring in season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Paul Forman as Nico, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bryan Greenberg as Jake and Michèle Laroque as Yvette.

Emily in Paris season 5 arrives to Netflix on Dec. 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reportedly back for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reportedly back for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark and Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.’ (Murray Close/Getty Images)

The star-crossed lovers from District 12 are reportedly returning to Panem.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to appear as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping, according to a report from The InSneider.

Lionsgate did not initially respond to ABC Audio’s request for confirmation and comment.

Lawrence and Hutcherson starred as the allies and lovers Katniss and Peeta in all four of the original Hunger Games films.

Joseph Zada leads this new film’s star-studded cast as a young Haymitch Abernathy. The ensemble also includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss and Peeta.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pamela Anderson reveals she was ‘romantically involved’ with Liam Neeson
Pamela Anderson reveals she was ‘romantically involved’ with Liam Neeson
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend “The Naked Gun” New York Premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson is opening up about the romantic relationship she shared with Liam Neeson.

The actress recently revealed that she and her Naked Gun co-star developed a private relationship following production of their summer box office hit.

“If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming,” she told People.

Anderson also mentioned how she and Neeson spent an “intimate week” together at his upstate New York home.

“I had my own room,” she said. “Our assistants both came; even family stopped by.”

She went on and shared several memories with Neeson, including the time the pair ate dinner at a “tiny French restaurant where he (Neeson) introduced me as the ‘future Mrs. Neeson,'” and how she “tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint” in his garden.

Following what she described as their “romantic lost week,” she said that they went their separate ways to work on other film projects.

“We were having fun,” she said and added, “I always was laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt.’ I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This was real. We have real feelings.'”

Good Morning America has reached out to reps of Anderson and Neeson for additional comment.

Anderson and Neeson fueled romance rumors over the summer while they promoted their film, The Naked Gun, which was a reboot of the popular comedy franchise of the same name and the 1982 television series Police Squad!

The duo appeared in a flirty promo video shared on the film’s official Instagram page in August. They also shared sweet moments on carpets during the film’s premieres with Anderson in one image, giving Neeson a kiss on the cheek.

Following The Naked Gun, Anderson said she and Neeson are good friends. Neeson has also been there to support her in her endeavors following their summer film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.