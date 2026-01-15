See first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider’

See first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider’

Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider.’ (Jay Maidment for Prime Video. Image captured on the backlot of the ‘Tomb Raider’ production stages.)

Sophie Turner is the new Lara Croft.

With the Tomb Raider reboot series officially in production, Amazon MGM Studios has released a first-look image of the former Game of Thrones star looking the part of the iconic video game character.

Turner looks ready for adventure, sporting a green tank top, black shorts, red-tinted sunglasses and Croft’s signature gun holsters.

The series, from showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs. It’s set to air on Prime Video.

Turner is the latest actress to take on the role of Lara Croft. Angelina Jolie previously played the part in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and its sequel, 2003’s The Cradle of Life. Alicia Vikander took over the role in the 2018 reboot, Tomb Raider.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Netflix releases ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2 teaser trailer
Netflix releases ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2 teaser trailer
Gordon Cormier as Aang in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2. (Netflix)

The official teaser trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 has arrived.

Netflix released the new teaser and first-look pictures from the upcoming season on Wednesday. The streamer also confirmed that the sophomore season will debut sometime during 2026.

While the new trailer shows off Gordon Cormier back as Aang, Kiawentiio playing Katara and Ian Ousley reprising his role of Sokka, it also features the fan-favorite Earthbender character Toph, who is played by Miya Cech.

Season 2 follows the young Avatar Aang as he learns to master the four elements and restore balance to a world that’s threatened by the Fire Nation.

“After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai,” according to the new season’s official logline.

Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Maria Zhang and Daniel Dae Kim also star in the upcoming season.

The live-action reimagining of the popular Nickelodeon animated series was renewed for two seasons, which were filmed back to back, after the success of season 1.

Netflix revealed that season 3 finished production on Nov. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Eddie Munson will not appear in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5, creators say
Eddie Munson will not appear in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5, creators say
Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 4. (Netflix)

Sorry, Eddie Munson superfans.

Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have confirmed that the fan-favorite character, who was introduced and died in season 4 of the popular sci-fi series, will not appear in the fifth and final season of the show.

Joseph Quinn portrayed the heavy metal rocker and leader of the Hellfire Club. His performance in the fourth season of Stranger Things set his career off, and landed him high-profile projects like The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the upcoming Sam Mendes Beatles films.

There were rumors that Quinn’s time as Munson wasn’t quite over, but the Duffers put them to rest in a recent interview with Empire.

“I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead,” Matt Duffer said. “Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he’s not coming back. He’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground.”

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 releases on Nov. 26. Volume II releases on Dec. 25, while the series finale debuts on Dec. 31.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Is Lady Gaga appearing in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’?
Is Lady Gaga appearing in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’?
Lady Gaga attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lady Gaga in The Devil Wears Prada 2? Groundbreaking.

Variety reports the famously fashionable singer will be making an appearance in the Meryl Streep/Anne Hathaway-led sequel. In between tour stops on her Mayhem Ball tour, Gaga was spotted in Milan, where the film is currently shooting.

ABC Audio has reached out to Gaga’s reps for confirmation.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 began filming at the end of June, but details of the plot are being kept under wraps. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci join Streep and Hathaway as returning cast members in the sequel film. New cast members include Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters May 1, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.