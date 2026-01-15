Here comes ‘The Bride!’ trailer, starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale

Here comes ‘The Bride!’ trailer, starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale

Jessie Buckley as The Bride in Warner Bros. Pictures ‘THE BRIDE!’ a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Here comes The Bride! – back from the grave.

The first trailer has been released for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s take on the Bride of Frankenstein, starring Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley as the Bride and Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s monster.

Set in 1930s Chicago, we see Buckley as a murdered young woman who gets brought back to life to be a companion for Bale’s Frankenstein. But the Bride is not what anyone expected.

Together, the Bride and Frankenstein embark on a crime spree and spark a cultural movement.

“The dead have got something to say,” the Bride says in the trailer. “And I’m saying it.”

Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote and directed the film, which also stars her brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, as well as Annette Bening and Penelope Cruz.

Jake Gyllenhaal shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “I‘ve looked up to my sister my whole life. I admire her more than almost anyone in the world. Not only is she an extraordinary human being, she’s also an artistic North Star. This is her next film and I am beyond honored to be a part of it. It’s gonna blow your mind.”

The Bride! hits theaters March 6.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kim Kardashian says she will be a qualified lawyer in two weeks
Kim Kardashian says she will be a qualified lawyer in two weeks
Kim Kardashian attends Hulu’s ‘All’s Fair’ Disney+ premiere in Paris on Tuesday, October 21. (Disney)

What, like it’s hard?

Kim Kardashian has revealed an update on her ambitions of being a qualified lawyer. In an interview on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the reality TV star said that she will receive the results of her bar exam within the next two weeks.

“I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian appeared on the talk show to promote season 1 of her upcoming Hulu series All’s Fair. She spoke on what her hopes are for the future of her entertainment career.

“I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All’s Fair,” Kardashian said. “I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me.”

While Kardashian never attended college, she started an apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco, California, in 2018. She then took the First-Year Law Student’s Examination, also known as the “baby bar,” in 2021. This March she took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE), which is a mandatory test one must complete to practice law in California.

Kardashian was asked by Norton how she juggles all of her projects — from her acting roles, to her law aspirations, and her business empire. She said there was a learning curve at first.

“I’ve learned you can. It was mentally challenging having to do it all, but I loved it,” Kardashian said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Renate Reinsve on complex ‘Sentimental Value’ part Joachim Trier wrote for her
Renate Reinsve on complex ‘Sentimental Value’ part Joachim Trier wrote for her
Stellan Skarsgård and Renate Reinsve star in ‘Sentimental Value.’ (Christian Belgaux/NEON)

Renate Reinsve reteams with The Worst Person in the World director Joachim Trier in his latest film, Sentimental Value.

The movie, which arrives Friday in a wider theatrical release, follows respected stage actress Nora, her younger sister Agnes and the complicated relationship they have with their charismatic father Gustav, a once-renowned film director looking to make his comeback.

Reinsve stars as Nora in the film, a part Trier wrote for her to play. The actress tells ABC Audio knowing a character was made specifically for you is as “flattering and honoring” as it “is quite scary.”

“What I learned from Worst Person in the World [is] that the process for Joachim is so collective. He will know what themes he wants to explore and it’s always a really good script and the characters are so complex and so well thought through. And then he also really gives space to the interpretation of the actor,” Reinsve says. “He’s so wise and intelligent and so sensitive and emotional and also intellectual. So having all those combinations in a person, you really know it’s going to be a great character.”

Stellan Skarsgård stars alongside Reinsve as her father, Gustav. Their characters are mirrors of each other, Reinsve says, unable to communicate because of their similarities and own traumas.

“They really do admire each other,” Reinsve says. “But Nora is really blinded by anger to her father and not being able to be close to him because she is so angry. And being so angry, you’re not really able to have true empathy with someone’s situation, someone’s perspective. So it’s kind of hindering them being close to each other.”

Reinsve praises Skarsgård’s talent, saying, “He’s such a wonderful guy and we’ve really just loved working together. He’s really just so delicate.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner match in orange outfits at ‘Marty Supreme’ premiere
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner match in orange outfits at ‘Marty Supreme’ premiere
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s ‘Marty Supreme’ at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Dec. 8, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner stepped out in matching orange outfits at the Marty Supreme premiere Monday night.

The 29-year-old actor wore an orange leather suit with orange boots and completed his look with a studded black ping-pong paddle bag, while the 28-year-old reality TV star donned a matching orange floor-length dress for the red carpet appearance in Los Angeles.

Chalamet’s Marty Supreme co-star Gwyneth Paltrow also attended. Her son, 19-year-old Moses Martin, joined her for the occasion.

Paltrow wore a strapless black gown, while Martin sported a brown and black suede sweater with matching dark brown pants.

In Marty Supreme, Chalamet portrays a ping-pong prodigy named Marty Mauser, who “goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness,” according to the film’s logline. Paltrow plays a movie star who Chalamet’s Mauser tries to woo.

The A24 film, which also features Odessa A’zion, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, Tyler Okonma and Kevin O’Leary, is directed by Josh Safdie and will be out in theaters Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.