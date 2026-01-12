Golden Globes 2026: ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Adolescence’ win big

Teyana Taylor wins best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in ‘One Battle After Another’ at the 83rd annual Golden Globes. (Phil McCarten/CBS)

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards aired live Sunday from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the awards show, which honored the best in film and television over the past year. Here are some of the show’s highlights:

Adolescence, One Battle After Another win big
It was a big night for Adolescence, which won several Golden Globes, including best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television; best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television for Stephen Graham; best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on TV for Owen Cooper, and best performance by a female actress in a supporting role on TV for Erin Doherty.

On the film side, One Battle After Another reigned supreme. It picked up four wins, including best motion picture (musical or comedy), best supporting actress in a motion picture, best screenplay and best director. In his acceptance speech for the script he wrote, director Paul Thomas Anderson thanked the people who inspired him. “Writers, we are magpies. We steal all the bits and pieces that everybody says as best we can,” he said. “So I share this with everybody I magpie’d off of.”

Nikki Glaser brings big laughs, roasts
As the evening’s host, Glaser took the stage for the second year in a row, starting the night off with a bunch of big laughs and roasts for Hollywood’s finest. She “congratulated” Leonardo DiCaprio for having accomplished so much before his girlfriend turns 30 years old. She then turned her attention to DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another co-star Sean Penn, whom she referred to as “a sexy leather handbag.”

Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet and other notable wins
One Battle After Another actress Teyana Taylor won her first Golden Globe for her supporting role in the film. She gave a powerful speech while accepting the trophy, saying, “To my brown sisters and little brown girls nominated tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our dreams deserve space.”

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet won best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for his leading role in Marty Supreme, where he thanked Kylie Jenner, saying, “To my parents and my partner, I love you.” Rose Byrne was shocked to accept the award for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy). She thanked her longtime partner, Bobby Cannavale, who couldn’t make it to the ceremony because he was attending a reptile expo in New Jersey.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ final trailer released
Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’/(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theaters in less than two weeks, and now the final trailer for the film has been released.

The trailer opens with Springsteen, played by Jeremy Allen White, recording the track “Born in the U.S.A.,” cut with clips of Springsteen performing onstage. While listening to the song, Springsteen stops the track, saying, “No, put ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ on the shelf. I want this record to feel different.”

“Born in the U.S.A.” was originally part of the demos for Springsteen’s 1982 solo acoustic album, Nebraska, but didn’t make the album. It instead became the title track of Springsteen’s 1984 album, which went to #1.

After scrapping “Born in the U.S.A.,” the trailer focuses on Springsteen’s decision to record Nebraska despite pushback from his label and shows the support he received from his manager, Jon Landau, played by Jeremy Strong. It also features clips of White with actress Odessa Young, who plays Springsteen’s love interest in the film.

It ends with White performing Springsteen’s classic tune “Born to Run” onstage in front of thousands of fans.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters and IMAX on Oct. 23. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Aniston goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston attends ‘The Morning Show’ New York City premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on Sept. 9, 2025. (James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston has made her new relationship Instagram official.

The Morning Show actress posted a black-and-white photo of herself with boyfriend Jim Curtis to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate his birthday.

Aniston stands behind Curtis with her arms wrapped around him in the photo.

“Happy birthday my love,” she wrote in the caption. “Cherished.”

The post amassed more than 1 million likes in less than 24 hours, with Instagram users flocking to the comments to share their support.

Aniston, 56, was first linked to the hypnotherapist and author in July, according to People.

According to his website, Curtis, 50, “has been a voice in the wellness world — holding leadership roles at WebMD, Everyday Health, and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN),” coaching “entrepreneurs, creatives, and public figures through deep inner work — blending neuroscience, subconscious reprogramming, and emotional healing.”

Curtis also marked his milestone birthday with an Instagram post over the weekend, posting several snapshots from what appeared to be a birthday celebration.

“50 and feeling good!” he captioned the post.

He added, “Thank you for all the wishes and love. So grateful for you my friends, family and community.”

Aniston was previously married to fellow actor Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. She was also in a relationship with actor, director and screenwriter Justin Theroux from 2011 to 2017 and has been previously linked to musician John Mayer, actor Vince Vaughn, and actor and comedian Tate Donovan.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Golden Globes reveals lineup of presenters
George Clooney attends ‘BFI Presents: George Clooney in conversation’ at BFI Southbank on Nov. 21, 2025, in London, England. (Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFI)

The Golden Globes has revealed its lineup of presenters ahead of Sunday’s 83rd annual awards ceremony.

Presenters include George Clooney, Ayo Edebiri, Charli XCX, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Julia Roberts, Macaulay Culkin, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg.

Also on the list to present are Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hailee Steinfeld, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Marlon Wayans, Mila Kunis, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz.

Additionally, Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are set to present together.

The 2026 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+. Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to host.

One Battle After Another has the most nominations on the film side, with nine nods, while The White Lotus is the top nominee on the TV side, with six.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.