In brief: J.J. Abrams movie release date, ‘God of War’ casting, and more

J.J. Abrams has a release date for his next movie. The Great Beyond, starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, will hit IMAX theaters Nov. 13, according to Warner Bros. Variety reports Warner Bros. also announced Sam Esmail’s new movie starring Julia Roberts, Panic Carefully, will debut in IMAX theaters on Feb. 26, 2027; Tim Miller and Keanu Reeves’ untitled sci-fi project will premiere on Aug. 13, 2027; and The Conjuring: First Communion is set to hit theaters Sept. 10, 2027 …

Another Glen Powell movie — a country music comedy from director Judd Apatow — has also secured a release date. Variety reports the as-yet-untitled Universal film will debut Feb. 5, 2027. In addition to starring in the film, Powell co-wrote the script with Apatow…

Deadline reports Teresa Palmer is joining the cast of Prime Video’s God of War series, based on the popular ancient mythology-themed Playstation video game. Ryan Hurst was previously tapped to play the lead character of Kratos …

Related Posts

Golden Globes 2026: The winners
Golden Globes 2026: The winners
CBS Presents 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards (©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The 2026 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, took place in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best picture (drama)
Hamnet

Best picture (musical or comedy)
One Battle After Another

Best picture (animated)
KPop Demon Hunters

Cinematic and box office achievement
Sinners

Best motion picture (non-English language)
The Secret Agent

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best original song
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun

Best original score
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best television series (drama)
The Pitt

Best television series (comedy)
The Studio

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Adolescence

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy)
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy)
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Best podcast
Good Hang with Amy Poehler

In brief: ‘The Death of Robin Hood’ official trailer and more
Hugh Jackman stars as the titular archer in the official trailer for The Death of Robin Hood. The upcoming A24 film is directed by Michael Sarnoski and set to arrive in theaters in 2026. This adaptation tells a different, darker Robin Hood story. “Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation,” the logline reads. Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett and Noah Jupe also star in the film …

Sebastian Stan just might be in the next film about the caped crusader. Deadline reports that the actor is in talks to join the cast of The Batman Part II. Matt Reeves is writing and directing the sequel to the 2022 hit film. It is set to begin production this spring before opening in theaters on Oct. 1, 2027 …

Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs have joined the cast of the upcoming Tomb Raider series. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the two stars, among other newly revealed cast members Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan and Paterson Joseph, will join Sophie Turner in the upcoming show from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcome 1st child: ‘Overflowing with love’
Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the World Premiere of ‘The Pickup’ on July 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Comedian, writer and actor Pete Davidson, and model and actress Elsie Hewitt are officially parents.

Hewitt, 29, announced the arrival of the pair’s first child in an Instagram post Thursday, stating that their baby was born Dec. 12.

“Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” Hewitt wrote alongside several photos and a video clip.

Hewitt also revealed the name she and Davidson, 32, gave to their new bundle of joy.

Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson,” Hewitt wrote, adding a pink heart emoji. “My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

Davidson previously opened up about his dream to start a family on Kevin Hart‘s talk show Hart to Heart in 2022.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It’s like my dream,” Davidson said at the time.

“I’m so excited for that chapter, so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be, like, as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it’s just easier,” he added.

ABC News has reached out to Davidson’s and Hewitt’s representatives for comment.

 

