In brief: J.J. Abrams movie release date, ‘God of War’ casting, and more
J.J. Abrams has a release date for his next movie. The Great Beyond, starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, will hit IMAX theaters Nov. 13, according to Warner Bros. Variety reports Warner Bros. also announced Sam Esmail’s new movie starring Julia Roberts, Panic Carefully, will debut in IMAX theaters on Feb. 26, 2027; Tim Miller and Keanu Reeves’ untitled sci-fi project will premiere on Aug. 13, 2027; and The Conjuring: First Communion is set to hit theaters Sept. 10, 2027 …
Another Glen Powell movie — a country music comedy from director Judd Apatow — has also secured a release date. Varietyreports the as-yet-untitled Universal film will debut Feb. 5, 2027. In addition to starring in the film, Powell co-wrote the script with Apatow…
Deadline reports Teresa Palmer is joining the cast of Prime Video’s God of War series, based on the popular ancient mythology-themed Playstation video game. Ryan Hurst was previously tapped to play the lead character of Kratos …
Hugh Jackman stars as the titular archer in the official trailer for The Death of Robin Hood. The upcoming A24 film is directed by Michael Sarnoski and set to arrive in theaters in 2026. This adaptation tells a different, darker Robin Hood story. “Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation,” the logline reads. Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett and Noah Jupe also star in the film …
Sebastian Stan just might be in the next film about the caped crusader. Deadline reports that the actor is in talks to join the cast of The Batman Part II. Matt Reeves is writing and directing the sequel to the 2022 hit film. It is set to begin production this spring before opening in theaters on Oct. 1, 2027 …
Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs have joined the cast of the upcoming Tomb Raider series. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the two stars, among other newly revealed cast members Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan and Paterson Joseph, will join Sophie Turner in the upcoming show from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge …
Comedian, writer and actor Pete Davidson, and model and actress Elsie Hewitt are officially parents.
Hewitt, 29, announced the arrival of the pair’s first child in an Instagram post Thursday, stating that their baby was born Dec. 12.
“Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” Hewitt wrote alongside several photos and a video clip.
Hewitt also revealed the name she and Davidson, 32, gave to their new bundle of joy.
“Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson,” Hewitt wrote, adding a pink heart emoji. “My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”
Davidson previously opened up about his dream to start a family on Kevin Hart‘s talk show Hart to Heart in 2022.
“My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It’s like my dream,” Davidson said at the time.
“I’m so excited for that chapter, so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be, like, as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it’s just easier,” he added.
ABC News has reached out to Davidson’s and Hewitt’s representatives for comment.