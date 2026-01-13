In brief: Lee Cronin’s ‘The Mummy’ teaser trailer and more
The teaser trailer for Lee Cronin‘s The Mummy has arrived. Warner Bros. Pictures released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on April 17. Cronin, who helmed Evil Dead Rise, now takes on one of the most iconic horror stories with his own twisted retelling. The movie stars Jack Reynor, LaiaCosta and May Calamawy, and follows what happens when the daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace before she returns eight years later …
Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman‘s upcoming film Elsinore just added a bunch of new actors to its cast. Deadline reports that Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson and Joe Locke have joined the cast of the upcoming film about the life of Ian Charleson. Simon Stone directs the movie, which is currently filming in the U.K. …
Survivor host Jeff Probst has announced that the live reunion show will return for the upcoming 50th season of the reality competition series. This landmark season of the show has the theme In the Hands of the Fans. The upcoming live reunion will go in tandem with the Survivor 50 Challenge, which is a nationwide scavenger hunt for fans to find hidden immunity idols in all 50 states of the U.S. Winners of the scavenger hunt will then be invited to attend the live finale in Los Angeles on May 20 …
Leonardo DiCaprio has been named the 2025 Time Entertainer of the Year.
The actor, who has been a screen icon for decades, was chosen not just because of the beloved films he has starred in — Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street and 2025’s One Battle After Another, to name a few— but because he has figured out how to continue having cultural moments that have sustained his entire career, Time wrote.
DiCaprio spoke about maintaining his private life while also being a public figure in a cover story tied to the honor.
“It’s been a balance I’ve been managing my whole adult life and still I’m not an expert,” he told the outlet. “I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can.”
He also shared his thoughts on the role artificial intelligence might play in the future of movies.
“It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we’ve never seen before,” DiCaprio said, before adding, “I think anything that is going to be authentically thought of as art has to come from the human being.”
The actor also spoke on what he remembers about working with the late Diane Keaton in the film Marvin’s Room.
“She had the most incredible laugh,” DiCaprio said. “It would echo through the entire set, and she made you feel like the funniest person in the world. I mean, burst-out-loud laughing. I’ll never forget it. I kind of lived to make her laugh every day on set, because it was so infectious. She was incredible.”
A federal judge in New York has formally ended Justin Baldoni‘s $400 million counterclaim against his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.
Judge Lewis Liman entered a final judgment on Oct. 31, after dismissing the suit in June.
Baldoni is able to appeal the judge’s ruling.
Baldoni and Lively have been locked in a bitter legal dispute since December 2024, when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.
Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni on Dec. 31, 2024, reiterating the claims made in her earlier complaint and alleging Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios had waged a retaliatory smear campaign against her. That same day, Baldoni filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, which had published a report outlining the claims detailed in Lively’s earlier complaint, alleging libel and false light invasion of privacy.
Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios filed a countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, weeks later, alleging civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy.
In June of this year, Liman granted Lively’s motion to dismiss Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios’ countersuit against her. The judge also dismissed Baldoni’s defamation suit against the Times.
At the time, Liman wrote in his opinion that Baldoni’s lawsuit hinged on claims that Lively “stole the film from Baldoni and Wayfarer, threatening to refuse to promote the film and attack Baldoni and Wayfarer in the press if the Wayfarer Parties did not agree to grant her, rather than Wayfarer, control over and credit for the film” and that “Lively, Sloane, Reynolds, and the Times spread a false narrative that Baldoni committed sexual misconduct towards Lively and the Wayfarer Parties then engaged in a smear campaign to ruin her reputation.”
“Regardless of the propriety of these actions, they do not constitute civil extortion under California law,” Liman wrote, adding that “the Wayfarer Parties have not adequately alleged that Lively’s threats were wrongful extortion rather than legally permissible hard bargaining or renegotiation of working conditions” and had “not shown that some of Lively’s allegedly extortionate acts damaged them.”
Two weeks later, on June 24, Baldoni decided not to amend his claims against Lively, Reynolds, Sloane and the Times.
In a statement at the time, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said, “Instead of revising the existing claims, our clients will be pursuing additional legal options that are available to us.”
“The Court’s decision on the motion to dismiss has no effect whatsoever on the truth that there was no harassment nor any smear campaign, and it does not in any way affect our vigorous defense against Ms. Lively’s claims,” Freedman continued, calling Lively’s allegations “baseless.”
Lively’s spokesperson responded to Baldoni’s decision at the time, saying in a statement, “The Court dismissed the frivolous $400 million Baldoni-Wayfarer lawsuit in its entirety.”
They added, “In the days that followed, Baldoni’s lawyer said the judge’s decision to dismiss their case was not a big deal as they promised to amend and refile it. As per usual, that was not true. The Court’s dismissal of Baldoni’s sham lawsuit was a total victory after all.”
Reached for comment on Monday, a Times spokesperson directed ABC News to its earlier statement in June, following Liman’s dismissal of Baldoni’s defamation case against the outlet. “We are grateful to the court for seeing the lawsuit for what it was: a meritless attempt to stifle honest reporting,” the spokesperson said.
“Our journalists went out and covered carefully and fairly a story of public importance, and the court recognized that the law is designed to protect just that sort of journalism,” they continued. “We will continue to stand up in court for our journalism and for our journalists when their work comes under attack.”
Lively’s case against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios is still expected to go to trial in March next year.
ABC News reached out to Baldoni’s team, who did not issue any further comment.
ABC News has also reached out to Lively’s team for comment.
Robert Irwin is opening up about the “emotional week” he’s had in rehearsals ahead of Tuesday’s Dancing with the Stars dedication night.
The wildlife conservationist, who is competing on season 34 of the dance competition show, took to Instagram on Monday to share who he’s dedicating his dance to on the next episode.
“I’ve been thinking about my mum and her strength,” he wrote. “I’ve been reminiscing on the times we’ve spent as a family and how she has kept my dad part of my life.”
He continued, “This dance is for my mum, it’s for anyone who’s lost someone … and it’s for all the strong mothers of the world who deserve our recognition and appreciation.”
In his post, Robert shared a few black-and-white photos with his pro dance partner, Witney Carson, in the dance studio.
He also posted photos of him and his family when he was younger and a photo of him, mom Terri Irwin and Carson in the dance studio.
Robert is the son of the late Steve Irwin, who was known for his work as an environmentalist and for his documentary series The Crocodile Hunter. Steve died in 2006 from an injury caused by a stingray while filming off the coast of Australia.
Since Steve’s death, Robert, his mom and his sister, Bindi Irwin, have continued to honor his father’s legacy.
DWTS returns Tuesday with the 10 remaining couples paying tribute to the influential people in their lives with moving and meaningful performances, according to a description of the episode.
Former DWTS pro dancer Kym Johnson will also return to the show as a special guest judge.
