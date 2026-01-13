Inflation expected to have held firm, posing challenge amid DOJ probe into Fed Chair Powell

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. (Li Yuanqing/Xinhua via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — An inflation report on Tuesday is set to provide a key gauge of the nation’s economy, just days after reports of a Department of Justice probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell brought fresh scrutiny to the independence of the central bank and its capacity to manage price increases.

Economists expect year-over-year inflation to have been left unchanged at 2.7% in December. Inflation stands at its lowest level since July, but it remains nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Prices for some high-profile items like coffee and beef continue to soar.

Coffee prices jumped nearly 19% year-over-year in November, the most recent month for which data is available. Beef prices climbed almost 16% over that span. Egg prices plummeted in November, however, falling 13% compared to the previous year.

The onset of elevated inflation alongside sluggish hiring in recent months had put the Fed in a difficult position, even before the DOJ opened a probe into Powell.

The central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. To address pressure on both of its goals, the Fed primarily holds a single tool: interest rates.

The Fed cut interest rates at three consecutive meetings late last year in an effort to boost the flagging labor market. Still, borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The criminal probe into Powell appears to center on allegations of false testimony he made about cost overruns in a renovation of the Fed’s headquarters during a congressional hearing in June.

Powell, who was appointed by Trump in 2017, issued a rare video message on Sunday night rebuking the investigation as a politically motivated effort to influence the Fed’s interest rate policy.

A bipartisan group of economists and former top Fed officials on Monday issued a joint statement condemning the probe as an attempt to undermine the Fed’s political independence.

The investigation follows months of strident criticism leveled at the Fed by President Donald Trump, who has urged the central bank to significantly reduce interest rates. Trump denied any involvement in the criminal investigation during a brief interview with NBC News on Sunday night.

In a statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “The Attorney General has instructed her U.S. Attorneys to prioritize investigating any abuse of taxpayer dollars.”

A longstanding norm of independence usually insulates the Fed from direct political interference.

In the event a central bank lacks independence, policymakers tend to favor lower interest rates as a means of boosting short-term economic activity, analysts previously told ABC News. But, they added, that posture poses a major risk in the possibility of years-long inflation fueled by a rise in consumer demand, untethered by interest rates.

Stocks closed higher on Monday, shrugging off a dip earlier in the day after reports of the DOJ probe into Powell.

Treasury yields, however, also ticked up on Monday, suggesting possible concern about the Fed’s ability to constrain inflation.

Since bonds pay a given investor a fixed amount each year, the specter of inflation risks devaluing the asset and, in turn, makes bonds less attractive. When bond prices fall due to a drop in demand for Treasuries, bond yields rise.

US economy grew more than expected in 3rd quarter
Person shopping (Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. economy expanded more than economists expected over a recent three-month period, recording robust growth despite concerns about sluggish hiring and cash-strappped shoppers, federal government data on Tuesday showed.

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 4.3% in the third quarter in the government’s initial estimate, marking an acceleration from 3.8% growth recorded in the previous quarter.

A boost in consumer spending helped propel the economic surge in gross domestic product (GDP) over three months ending in September, the U.S. Commerce Department said. Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is a key bellwether for the outlook of the nation’s economy.

The GDP reading stemmed in part from a rise in exports and a drop-off in imports, which may have resulted from tariffs issued earlier this year by President Donald Trump.

The government’s GDP formula subtracts imports in an effort to exclude foreign production from the calculation of total goods and services.

The strong economic growth in the third quarter appeared to defy fears about the sluggish labor market, which some observers have viewed as a warning sign for the wider economy.

Hiring slowed sharply in recent months. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.6% in November from 4.4% in September. Unemployment remains low by historical standards but has inched up to its highest level since 2021.

Meanwhile, inflation has hovered nearly a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

Those conditions have put the Fed in a bind, since the central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. To address pressure on both of its goals, the Fed primarily holds a single tool: interest rates.

Earlier this month, the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate a quarter of a percentage point in an effort to boost hiring. The move amounted to the third rate cut this year, bringing the Fed’s benchmark rate to a level between 3.5% and 3.75%.

Interest rates have dropped significantly from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney to invest billion in OpenAI, permit use of characters on AI video generator
In this photo illustration, a silhouetted individual is seen holding a mobile phone with a Sora of ChatGPT OpenAI logo displayed in the background. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Walt Disney Company on Thursday announced plans to invest $1 billion in artificial intelligence company OpenAI, in a deal that will grant the company access to copyrighted characters from “Star Wars,” Marvel and other properties for users of AI short-form video generator Sora.

“The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement on Thursday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Warner Bros. board tells shareholders to reject Paramount offer in favor of Netflix
In this photo illustration a man holds a iPhone, that shows Netflix, Warner Bros and Paramount streaming apps on his phone screen on December 9, 2025 in Bristol, England. (Anna Barclay/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The board at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. said early on Wednesday that its members had unanimously recommended that shareholders reject Paramount Skydance’s bid for the company in favor of Netflix’s earlier bid.

“Following a careful evaluation of Paramount’s recently launched tender offer, the Board concluded that the offer’s value is inadequate, with significant risks and costs imposed on our shareholders,” Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., board chair, said in a statement.

Shares of Warner Bros. slipped about 1.5% in early trading, just about mirroring Netflix stock’s 1.6% climb prior to the market’s open. Paramount’s stock shed about 2.2% in early trading.

The Warner Bros. board said in a press release that the Netflix bid amounted to a “superior” offer, adding that it represented “more certain value for our shareholders.” Paramount’s offer, meanwhile, “provides inadequate value and imposes numerous, significant risks and costs on WBD,” the board said.

Netflix in its own statement said it welcomed the Warner Bros. board’s recommendation, with co-CEO Ted Sarandos describing the negotiations as a “competitive process that delivered the best outcome for consumers, creators, stockholders and the broader entertainment industry.:

“The Warner Bros. Discovery Board reinforced that Netflix’s merger agreement is superior and that our acquisition is in the best interest of stockholders,” Sarandos said in a statement.

