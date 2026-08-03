In brief: Rebecca Hall joins ‘The Secret of Secrets’ and more
Another one of Lynn Painter’s books is getting the big screen adaptation. Deadline reports Beatrice Kitsos and David Iacono will star in the film adaptation of Painter’s bestselling book Better Than the Movies …
Rebecca Hall has joined the cast of The Secret of Secrets for Netflix. She will play the role of Katherine Solomon in the upcoming series adaptation of the mystery thriller novel from author Dan Brown’s Robert Langdon book series. As previously reported, Morgan Spector will also star as Robert Langdon in the show …
It seems Samara Weaving is set to join the X-Men. Deadline reports the actress is Marvel’s top choice to play Emma Frost in an upcoming X-Men film. The character was most recently portrayed by January Jones in the film X-Men: First Class …
Christopher Meloni is bidding farewell to his character Elliot Stabler, the Law & Order detective that he has been playing since 1999. After the news that Law & Order: Organized Crime had been canceled, Meloni took to Instagram to thank his fans for their many years of support. “I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride. Thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of, nearly 17 odd years,” Meloni said in the video …
Christine Baranski and Richard E. Grant are heading to the West End. Variety reports that the actors are set to star in a new production of Noel Coward’s Hay Fever in London’s Wyndham’s Theatre. Baranski, a two-time Tony winner, will make her West End debut playing Judith Bliss while Grant will star as David Bliss in the comedy of errors …
In other West End news, another upcoming production is getting some major star power. White Rabbit Red Rabbit is set to return to London with guest performers including David Tennant, Riz Ahmed, Luke Thompson and Jodie Whittaker, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will run at the Duchess Theatre from June to November …
Widow’s Bay has been renewed for season 2. Apple TV announced the news ahead of the horror comedy series’ first season finale, which airs June 17. The show stars Matthew Rhys as the mayor of a New England town that may or may not be cursed …
Lucy Score’s bestselling book Things We Never Got Over is becoming a TV series. Prime Video has given a series order to the project from showrunners Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, who also penned the first episode. The premise follows a runaway bride who ends up in a small Virginia town where she meets a sexy but grumpy local …
The official teaser for season 3 of Lioness has been released. The spy thriller from Yellowstone hitmaker Taylor Sheridan stars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña as two CIA operatives running a program where female undercover agents help bring down terrorist organizations. Season 3 premieres Aug. 2 on Paramount+ …
We have our first teaser trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Gatto. The new animated film follows the adventures of a Venetian cat named Nero. Mark Ruffalo and Laurence Fishburne lead the voice cast. Gatto lands in theaters on March 5, 2027. Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News …
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 has been renewed for season 2.
Netflix has renewed the animated Stranger Things TV series for a second season just one week after the first season premiered on April 23. Season 1 landed at #7 on the weekly Netflix English TV list, having brought in 2.8 million views in its opening weekend.
This new series brought audiences back to Hawkins, Indiana, during the winter of 1985.
“Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened,” its official synopsis reads. “Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe.”
Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport voices Max, Luca Diaz voices Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams voices Lucas, Braxton Quinney voices Dustin, Ben Plessala voices Will and Brett Gipson voices Hopper.
Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer serve as executive producers on the show, as do Hilary Leavitt, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. Eric Robles is its showrunner and executive producer.
“Working on season 1 has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Now that it’s out in the world, seeing fans connect with these characters—whether they’ve loved them for years or are just meeting them for the first time—has been truly special,” Robles said in a press release.
As for what fans can expect in season 2, Robles said, “The Hawkins Investigators Club is back, and a new paranormal threat has emerged from the town’s abandoned silver mines. I can’t wait for fans to discover where this entity and the mysterious blue flower we last saw blooming in the Upside Down at the end of season 1 take our young heroes.”