In brief: ‘The Madison’ teaser trailer and more

In brief: ‘The Madison’ teaser trailer and more

The first teaser trailer for The Madison has arrived. Taylor Sheridan‘s newest Paramount+ series stars Michelle Pfeiffer and follows “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana,” according to its official synopsis. The show premieres on March 14 …

The official teaser trailer for the upcoming documentary Take That has arrived. Netflix has shared the official trailer for the three-part limited docuseries about one of the U.K.’s most popular boy bands. Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams take fans behind the scenes of the history of the band as they unpack their personal experiences as part of it …

David Letterman is set to perform in Canada for the first time in almost half a century. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Letterman will return to Canada for the first time in 48 years to make his Just For Laughs festival debut to interview Zach Galifianakis. The festival takes place on Feb. 18 …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Ice Cube says he ‘jumped at’ opportunity to be in ‘Anaconda’ remake
Ice Cube says he ‘jumped at’ opportunity to be in ‘Anaconda’ remake
Ice Cube attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Anaconda” at The United Theater on Broadway on December 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ice Cube appears in the Anaconda remake, an opportunity he says he didn’t want to turn down. At the LA premiere of the film, he said the movie was a full-circle moment after appearing in the 1997 original.

“It’s cool to do a cameo, to kind of make it go full circle in a way,” Cube told the crowd, according to Deadline. “When they asked me to do it, when I knew the kind of movie they were doing, I jumped at it. I’m like, ‘This is something different. It’s cool.'”

“People probably get a kick out of me popping on the screen,” he said.

Cube starred as cameraman Danny in the 1997 movie. The 2025 version of the film stars Jack Black and Paul Rudd as Doug and Griff, best friends who pursue their dream to remake their favorite movie, Anaconda, and actually encounter a deadly snake. Cube reprises his role as Danny in the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Omari Hardwick joins cast of action-thriller ‘Empire City’
Omari Hardwick joins cast of action-thriller ‘Empire City’
Omari Hardwick attends the Los Angeles special screening of ‘Xeno’ at The Culver Theater on September 16, 2025, in Culver City, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

You may know him as James “Ghost” St. Patrick in the Starz series Power, but in the upcoming action-thriller Empire City, Omari Hardwick will take on the role of Hawkins.

Hawkins will serve as the antagonist to Gerard Butler‘s Rhett, a firefighter “who, alongside his squad and his NYPD wife Dani (Hayley Atwell), must fight and navigate his way through the building to rescue captives trapped inside,” according to Deadline.

Mel Jarnson will star as Hawkins’ right-hand operative, Leda; Tre Hale, Michael Beach, Dominic BogartStephen Murphy and Jack DiFalco will play members of Rhett’s squad.

The film, directed by Michael Matthews, is currently in production in Melbourne, Australia.

Omari is also set to star in Star Trek: Section 31, premiering Jan. 24 on Paramount+; Prime Video’s Muhammad Ali series The Greatest; and the Bosch prequel series Start Of Watch for MGM+.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande bid farewell to their ‘Wicked’ characters
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande bid farewell to their ‘Wicked’ characters
Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba and Ariana Grande is Glinda in ‘Wicked: For Good.’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

They have been changed for good.

Friday’s release of the second and final Wicked film, Wicked: For Good, has stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bidding farewell to their beloved characters.

“I could write you an essay, a poem, Shakespearean prose, to describe what this journey has meant to me, what lessons this time has taught me, bought me,” Erivo writes on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of photos from set. “I could try to give a metric to the love I have felt and experienced. I could give a number to the stories I have heard. The truth is the numbers are too small and the words are not enough.”

“So I’ll simply say this,” she continues. “Take my hand and walk with me to the end of this road paved with gold and hopefully, the things that I’ve found, might find you too. Thank you for letting me be your Elphaba.”

Ariana posted her own slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos, captioning it, “thank you, my sweet Glinda, for everything. i will love you always … Wicked For Good is out now.”

According to Variety, Wicked: For Good has already made $30.8 million in previews at the box office.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.