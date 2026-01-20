Winter storm coming, GM vehicles investigated, gas prices rise

A major winter storm is slamming the northern part of the country. Blizzard-like conditions led to a massive pile-up of more than 100 cars and trucks in Michigan – and there’s more snow coming to the Great Lakes region.

With cold weather advisories to the west of us expiring at noon, there is a chance a winter storm will arrive this weekend. A very cold airmass will remain today, moderate on Wednesday and Thursday, before another arctic front sweeps through the area on Friday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is opening an investigation into almost 600-thousand General Motors-made vehicles.

Gas prices are up 6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.75 in Virginia today, according to GasBuddy. Prices are 3.7 cents higher than a month ago and 32.4 cents lower than a year ago. The average in Patrick County is $2.61, in Henry County its $2.64, and in the city of Martinsville it’s $2.68.

With criminals constantly searching for new ways to steal your money, 2026 is expected to be another year of heavy losses amid a growing threat landscape for consumers. Cybersecurity company Iris says scammers netted over $64 billion last year, with 7 in 10 Americans affected in some way.

Winter can really take a toll on the body’s largest organ. The cold air, low humidity, and you pumping your heat strips the skin’s natural oils, making it all dry, flaky, and itchy. Dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian says our bodies are like humidifiers, releasing that crucial moisture into the dry air around us.