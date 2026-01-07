New exhibit set to open

New exhibit set to open

American Watercolor Society traveling exhibition to open Jan. 23 at Piedmont Arts
A nationally recognized watercolor exhibition and two additional shows will open this month at Piedmont Arts, with a public reception scheduled for Friday, Jan. 23.

Related Posts

Harvest awards ,550 in grants
Harvest awards $73,550 in grants

The Harvest Foundation is excited to announce $73,550 in grant awards through its Project Hope community engagement initiative, supporting six…