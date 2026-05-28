In brief: ‘X-Men ’97’ season 2 gets release date, trailer and more

In brief: ‘X-Men ’97’ season 2 gets release date, trailer and more

We now know when season 2 of X-Men ’97 will arrive. The second season of the Emmy-nominated Marvel Animation series will debut to Disney+ on July 1. It will continue the story of the mutant team of X-Men who are divided and thrown across different eras in time as they make their way back home. Disney+ also released the trailer for the new season. The show’s voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops and Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey …

Ted Danson has found his next role. The actor is set to join Elizabeth Banks in the cast of a new Apple TV comedy series. The currently untitled show comes from creators Liz Heldens and Matt Ward. It follows a recently divorced woman named Heidi (Banks) who stumbles into coordinating her father’s (Danson) retirement community sexcapades …

The trailer for Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma has arrived. Fresh off its Cannes Film Festival debut, Mubi has released the trailer for the new movie from director Jane Schoenbrun. It stars Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson and releases in theaters on Aug. 7 …

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‘Reacher’ scores early season 5 renewal at Prime Video
‘Reacher’ scores early season 5 renewal at Prime Video
Alan Ritchson in season 3 of ‘Jack Reacher.’ (Jasper Savage/Prime Video)

Reacher has been renewed for season 5 at Prime Video.

The streaming service made the announcement Monday ahead of Amazon’s upfront presentation. This renewal also comes before the release of the show’s season 4 premiere.

Prime Video credits the early renewal to the show’s popularity. Season 3 earned 54.6 million viewers worldwide in its first 19 days on Prime Video, according to numbers from the streamer. Season 4 is set to continue the show’s high-stakes storytelling. It will find Alan Ritchson back in his starring role of Jack Reacher.

The streamer will release new details on the upcoming season 5 at a later time.

Season 4 is based on Lee Child’s 13th book in his bestselling book series, which is titled Gone Tomorrow. It follows what happens “when a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong,” according to an official synopsis. “Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.”

Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, AGNEZ MO, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan and Kathleen Roberston join the show’s cast in season 4.

“From Lee Child’s globally beloved novels to its standout onscreen adaptation, Reacher has evolved into a true powerhouse franchise,” Peter Friedlander, the head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, said. “The series’ ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world. We’re excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of season four’s debut and to build on this incredible momentum.”

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‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty predicts fans will feel ‘really satisfied’ by series finale
‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty predicts fans will feel ‘really satisfied’ by series finale
‘The Boys’ season 5 on Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios)

The series finale of The Boys drops Wednesday on Prime Video. The big question is whether or not The Boys will be able to stop the sociopathic and seemingly invincible superhero Homelander, when all attempts so far this season have failed. So, will the finale manage to wrap up the story in a way that makes viewers happy?

Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie aka Starlight, told ABC Audio, “I hope so. I really hope so, I think the writers have done a brilliant job executing it. And I think that will translate into the fans feeling really satisfied by it, hopefully. We always hope so.”

“But I think … Eric Kripke [CRIP-kee], our showrunner, has done a brilliant job,” she added.

Moriarty’s Annie recommitted to the seemingly hopeless fight against Homelander, who is literally immortal, in last week’s episode, after she regained her sense of hope. That came despite a very bleak season that has seen the deaths of several major characters. But as star Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, notes, it’s that emotion that has been carrying the characters through this season.

“Hope is a very big, poignant theme this season because I think the question the writers are asking is, ‘How do you have hope in a world that’s so dark, and dreary and horrible?'” he told ABC Audio.

“And I think that the answer to that is that hope is a choice. And sometimes all you have is hope and … [it’s] hard to keep alive. But doing so — it’s not naive. It’s not overly optimistic. It’s actually kind of bada**.”  

All episodes of season 5 of The Boys are streaming now.

 

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Tina Fey stars in ‘The Four Seasons’ season 2 trailer
Tina Fey stars in ‘The Four Seasons’ season 2 trailer
Marco Calvani, Tina Fey and Kerri Kenney-Silver in ‘The Four Seasons’ season 2. (Netflix)

The official trailer for The Four Seasons season 2 has arrived.

Netflix released the new trailer for the show’s second season on Monday. Created and written by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the show follows a year in the life of a group of longtime friends over the course of four seasonal vacations.

Fey stars alongside a star-studded cast that includes Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani and Erika Henningsen. Steve Carell starred in season 1, although his character, Nick, died in a sudden car crash at the end of that season.

“Coming off a hard year, our group of friends carries on their tradition of vacationing together — now with a baby in tow. The Four Seasons picks back up with the core group — Kate (Fey), Jack (Forte), Anne (Kenney-Silver), Danny (Domingo), Claude (Calvani), and Ginny (Henningsen) — as they journey from the familiar comforts of the Jersey shore and upstate New York to the stunning landscapes of Italy,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “With warmth and wit, personal blind spots surface for the group as they each grieve their late friend and embark on new adventures.”

Additionally, Domingo is set to direct the season’s premiere episode, while Fey will direct episode 2. Alan Alda produces the season, which will have eight 30-minute episodes.

Season 2 of The Four Seasons debuts on May 28.

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