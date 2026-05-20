‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty predicts fans will feel ‘really satisfied’ by series finale

‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty predicts fans will feel ‘really satisfied’ by series finale

‘The Boys’ season 5 on Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios)

The series finale of The Boys drops Wednesday on Prime Video. The big question is whether or not The Boys will be able to stop the sociopathic and seemingly invincible superhero Homelander, when all attempts so far this season have failed. So, will the finale manage to wrap up the story in a way that makes viewers happy?

Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie aka Starlight, told ABC Audio, “I hope so. I really hope so, I think the writers have done a brilliant job executing it. And I think that will translate into the fans feeling really satisfied by it, hopefully. We always hope so.”

“But I think … Eric Kripke [CRIP-kee], our showrunner, has done a brilliant job,” she added.

Moriarty’s Annie recommitted to the seemingly hopeless fight against Homelander, who is literally immortal, in last week’s episode, after she regained her sense of hope. That came despite a very bleak season that has seen the deaths of several major characters. But as star Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, notes, it’s that emotion that has been carrying the characters through this season.

“Hope is a very big, poignant theme this season because I think the question the writers are asking is, ‘How do you have hope in a world that’s so dark, and dreary and horrible?'” he told ABC Audio.

“And I think that the answer to that is that hope is a choice. And sometimes all you have is hope and … [it’s] hard to keep alive. But doing so — it’s not naive. It’s not overly optimistic. It’s actually kind of bada**.”  

All episodes of season 5 of The Boys are streaming now.

 

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Ryan Gosling speaks on stage during CinemaCon 2025 on April 2, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Ryan Gosling is set to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time.

NBC has announced that Gosling will return to Studio 8H to host the March 7 episode of the show. The Oscar nominee is promoting his upcoming film, Project Hail Mary, which he produced and stars in. He will be joined by Gorillaz, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time. The Grammy-winning band’s new album, The Mountain, is set to release on Feb. 27.

Also scheduled to host SNL is Connor Storrie, one of the breakout stars from the hit series Heated Rivalry. NBC initially made the announcement of Storrie’s hosting gig during the Jan. 31 episode, which was hosted by Alexander Skarsgård. Mumford & Sons will serve as the musical guest on the episode, marking their fourth appearance performing on the show. They’re promoting their new album, Prizefighter, which releases on Feb. 20.

Another episode of SNL is scheduled to air on March 14, although a host and musical guest have yet to be announced.

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Neil Patrick Harris, Tituss Burgess and Ellie Kemper to star in TV shows based on Mo Willems books
Neil Patrick Harris, Tituss Burgess and Ellie Kemper to star in TV shows based on Mo Willems books
‘The Pigeon Show! Starring The Pigeon’ and ‘The Elephant & Piggie Show!’ cast announcements. (Paramount+)

The pigeon gets a TV show.

Paramount+ has announced the main voice cast for its upcoming two new TV series based on children’s books by Mo Willems.

Neil Patrick Harris is set to portray The Bus Driver in The Pigeon Show! Starring The Pigeon. The series follows the day-to-day struggles of a pigeon who wants someone to listen to him. Additionally, he’ll be your best friend if you have a bus and let him drive it.

Other characters from Willems’ books, including the Duckling who always seems to get what she wants, will appear in the show. New characters will also appear, such as The Pigeon’s 150-million-year-old pterodactyl grandmother, Nana-Dactyl, and his best wing-pals, Ima Pigeon and Doug Pigeon.

Former Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-stars Tituss Burgess and Ellie Kemper are going to voice Elephant Gerald and Piggie in The Elephant & Piggie Show! The upcoming series is meant for pre-K children and follows “the messy and joyful art of friendship,” according to an official synopsis.

Both shows are set to arrive to Paramount+ in 2027. Paramount+ announced it had greenlit the programs back in December 2025.

Willems is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and illustrator, known for children’s books like Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! and Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale. He started his career as a writer on Sesame Street, where he earned six Emmy Awards.

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Miley Cyrus says ‘Hannah Montana’ special is ‘just a celebration’: “It’s all joy”
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Miley Cyrus attends the premiere of the ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. It features Miley Cyrus performing your favorite Hannah hits plus a new song, “Younger You,” which she wrote just for the occasion.

“It’s really just something that felt like it came naturally and organically in support of this special,” Miley told ABC’s Good Morning America at the premiere. “So it’s always exciting when I can use music to kind of translate all the emotions that I’m feeling.”

Miley added paying tribute to the role that made her famous is “just a celebration.”

“It’s all joy. It’s a gift, you know, obviously to the fans, but also for me to get to be a part of it in a way that I wasn’t when I was kind of in the middle of it,” she explained.

In addition to stars from Hannah Montana, the premiere attracted other celebs, including David Archuleta, who sang a duet with Miley in the show’s third season. “People still remember it, they still love it, and it’s a part of their childhood,” David said. “And so to be a part of people’s growing up is really special.”

HUNTR/X singing voice Rei Ami, a huge Hannah fan, said, “Miley raised me.” She also revealed that she was once “caught by a fan at a convention and they started calling me ‘Asian Hannah Montana,'” adding that made the premiere a “full circle moment” for her.

Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, said that for her, “one of the coolest” things is seeing “how proud” Miley is of being Hannah Montana.

“When you see her come out [onstage in the special], it’s pretty crazy,” noted Tish. “She’s kind of like this Miley/Hannah mix … and I love it. It’s amazing.”

(Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.)

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