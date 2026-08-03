Jaafar Jackson to star in ‘Supermax’ alongside Will Smith

Jaafar Jackson to star in ‘Supermax’ alongside Will Smith
Jaafar Jackson attends the premiere of ‘Michael’ at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Christopher Patey/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Jaafar Jackson has found his next role.

The Michael actor is set to star alongside Will Smith in the upcoming action-thriller film Supermax for Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Pineapple Express and Halloween director David Gordon Green will helm the film. It is set to stream worldwide on Prime Video.

Smith will star as Rex in the film, which is described to be “a propulsive and twist-laden action thriller.” It follows two FBI agents who investigate a murder that has taken place inside the world’s most secure prison.

AnnaSophia Robb has also been cast in the film. She will seemingly play the second FBI agent along with Smith’s Rex.

David Weil and David J. Rosen, who are known for their work on the TV shows Hunters and Invasion, wrote the film. Smith will produce the movie for his company Westbrook.

Jackson, who is the nephew of Michael Jackson, portrayed his uncle in the hit biopic Michael. The Antoine Fuqua-directed film is now the highest-grossing biopic of all time, having surpassed Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Supermax will mark Smith’s first onscreen appearance since the 2024 film Bad Boys: Ride or Die. That movie was his first major film part after the 2022 incident in which he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards. It was the same night he won his best actor Oscar for portraying Richard Williams in the biopic King Richard.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Nick Jonas to star in Netflix rom-com about bachelor caught in a custody battle
Nick Jonas to star in Netflix rom-com about bachelor caught in a custody battle
Nick Jonas attends the world premiere of ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’ at the New York City Center on Nov. 10, 2025. (Disney/Jose Alvarado, Jr.)

As the father of 4-year-old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas knows all about being a dad in real life. But in his latest movie role, he’ll play a guy who has to learn the ropes unexpectedly.

ABC Audio has confirmed that Nick will star in a rom-com for Netflix about a bachelor who suddenly has to take care of his cousin’s infant daughter. Then, the child’s godmother shows up during the holidays and tries to get custody of her, but since this is a rom-com, you can probably guess what happens next. There’s no streaming date for the film yet, which is untitled.

The Netflix film is just the latest movie role for the Jonas Brother. He stars opposite Paul Rudd in the movie Power Ballad, which is coming out in June, and also has upcoming roles in the action thriller Bodyman; the upcoming sequel Jumanji: The Next Level; and the horror holiday flick White Elephant.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Ted Lasso’ star Cristo Fernández signs pro soccer contract
‘Ted Lasso’ star Cristo Fernández signs pro soccer contract
Cristo Fernandez attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Cristo Fernández is turning his on-screen soccer dreams into reality.

The actor best known for playing Dani Rojas on the hit Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso has signed a professional soccer contract with El Paso Locomotive FC, the club announced Tuesday.

Fernández, 35, joined the USL Championship side after completing what the club described as an “extensive” two-month trial.

During that stretch, the Mexican actor and forward trained regularly with the team and appeared in a preseason match against New Mexico United.

“Fútbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart,” Fernández said in a statement released by the club.

Long before his acting career took off, Fernández played youth soccer for Mexican club Tecos FC. However, an injury forced him to step away from the sport when he was 15 years old.

He later shifted his focus to acting and became one of the breakout stars of Ted Lasso in 2020.

His character, Dani Rojas, became a fan favorite for his upbeat personality and memorable catchphrase, “Fútbol is life.”

In recent years, Fernández has shared his journey back to soccer on social media, posting videos of himself training with professional clubs across the country, including teams connected to Major League Soccer organizations.

El Paso Locomotive FC head coach Junior Gonzalez said Fernández will bring both talent and leadership to the squad.

“Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line,” Gonzalez said. “His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club.”

Fernández said the opportunity represents more than just a return to soccer.

“This journey back to professional soccer is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be,” he said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Meg Stalter to make Broadway debut starring in ‘Oh, Mary!’
Meg Stalter to make Broadway debut starring in ‘Oh, Mary!’
Meg Stalter attends the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Hacks’ season 5 on April 8, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Oh, Mary? More like Oh, Meg!

Meg Stalter will make her Broadway debut by taking on the starring role of Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony Award-winning play Oh, Mary!

Stalter’s run in the production will be a 10-week limited engagement starting on July 6 and ending on Sept. 12.

Oh, Mary!‘s official Instagram shared a poster with Stalter adorned in Mary’s signature bratty curls. The account also posted a video of Stalter getting in costume as Mary before looking straight to the camera and saying, “Sensational.”

Cole Escola created, wrote and won a Tony for starring in Oh, Mary! The show is a one-act comedy play centered on Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to her husband Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Maya Rudolph is currently starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in the production. She made her Broadway debut through this limited run, which was recently extended for two additional weeks. Her final performance in the role will be July 5.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.