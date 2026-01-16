Jamie-Lynn Sigler opens up about playing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ character with MS

Jamie-Lynn Sigler appears on ‘Good Morning America’ on Jan. 16, 2026. (ABC News)

Actress Jamie Lynn Sigler is opening up about taking on a meaningful new role, nearly 25 years after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Sigler is portraying Dr. Kaplan, a physician living with MS, on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy — a role that was created for her and with her in mind.

“To think back 25 years ago, when I was diagnosed and having to keep it a secret, thinking that if anybody knew that I had MS, that meant that I would never work again, [and] to now be in a position where my having MS inspired a role in a storyline on a show like Grey’s Anatomy, I never would have believed you,” Sigler told ABC News’ Kelley Carter.

Multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, is a condition where the immune system attacks healthy cells. It is an autoimmune and chronic neurological disorder, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

MS can affect people differently, according to the NINDS, and some people have mild symptoms. Others may experience severe symptoms that can range from having vision problems, muscle weakness, clumsiness, bladder control problems and dizziness, to mental or physical fatigue, mood changes and cognitive changes.

Sigler, now in her 40s, learned she had MS at age 20, while she was starring on the hit drama The Sopranos. She said she waited 15 years before going public about having MS because she feared her condition would prevent her from booking more acting roles.

But now, as Dr. Kaplan on Grey’s Anatomy, Sigler can be open about living with MS. In the show, her character even says, “I have MS, so standing for long periods in the [operating room] isn’t an option.”

“My very first take, where I do say the words that ‘I have MS,’ was very emotional for me,” Sigler recalled.

As Kaplan, Sigler aims to “to show someone in their power” and “show somebody that is living with [MS] authentically.”

The episode of Grey’s Anatomy featuring Sigler as Dr. Kaplan is streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Set fire to the box office: Adele to make acting debut in new film ‘Cry to Heaven’
Adele performs onstage in Munich, Germany, August 2024 (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

Adele is going from “Rolling in the Deep” to “Roll film.”  She’ll be making her big screen debut in a new movie called Cry to Heaven, Deadline reports.

The movie is being directed by Tom Ford, who’s best known as a fashion designer, but who’s directed several films as well. He also wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel of the same name by Interview with the Vampire author Anne Rice.  Set in 18th century Italy, it’s about a Venetian nobleman and a castrato who become unlikely compatriots as they try to make it in the world of opera. 

In addition to Adele, the movie’s cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Mark StrongThandiwe Newton and Hunter Schafer. Taylor-Johnson starred in Ford’s film Nocturnal Animals, while Firth appeared in another one of Ford’s films, A Single Man.

ABC Audio has reached out to Adele’s representatives for confirmation.

The film is in pre-production and is targeted to hit theaters in the fall of 2026.

As tickets go on sale, hear snippets of new original ‘Wicked: For Good’ songs
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in ‘Wicked: For Good’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Wicked fans can finally get a taste of the two new original songs from the movie’s sequel.

A new Wicked: For Good clip was released Wednesday, featuring snippets of songs sung by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

The songs are “The Girl in the Bubble,” sung by Grande, and “No Place Like Home,” sung by Erivo. They were composed by Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics for the original Wicked Broadway musical. He told ABC Audio in June, “They are storytelling songs … and they’re there because we needed them to tell the story.”

“They are astonishing talents,” Schwartz said of the movie’s stars. “And to have two songs being debuted by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, I mean, as a songwriter, it doesn’t really get better than that.”

In a Fandango interview with director Jon M. Chu and the cast, Chu said there are “so many things” he’s excited for fans to see in Wicked: For Good.

“The temperature is up,” he said in the interview, a snippet of which was shared on Instagram. “In movie one, we saw cracks of who [Elphaba and Glinda] are to become. We saw them make choices that position them on the stage of what could be. And in movie two, we get to see those things play out.”

The new clip and song snippets come as tickets go on sale for the conclusion of the two-part Wicked film series, which hits theaters Nov. 21. The first film, simply titled Wicked, premiered Nov. 22, 2024.

 

The Met Gala 2026 theme announced
A view of the interior at The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 6, 2019, in New York City. (Kevin Tachman/Getty Images)

The Met Gala’s 2026 theme has officially been revealed.

The theme for the 2026 Met Gala and concurrent spring 2026 museum exhibition is “Costume Art,” a theme that aims to “celebrate fashion as an art form,” according to a joint Instagram post from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Met Costume Institute.

“Focusing primarily on Western art from prehistory to the present, Costume Art will be organized into a series of thematic body types that reflect their ubiquity and endurance through time and space,” the Met stated in a press release about the exhibition. “These comparisons will highlight the inextricable relationship between clothing and the body and reveal that artistic representations of the body are shaped by the garments that clothe them and that the garments, in turn, are shaped by the bodies which they clothe.”

The Met Gala, also called the Costume Institute Benefit, is held annually in support of the Costume Institute exhibition, and serves as the primary funding source for the institute’s various activities and operations. The benefit is organized by Vogue and has been chaired or co-chaired by Vogue‘s Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour — previously Vogue‘s longtime editor-in-chief — since 1995.

The dress code for the Met Gala is generally announced a few months after the theme announcement, meaning the 2026 dress code has not yet been revealed.

Met curator Andrew Bolton told Vogue on Monday that the exhibition theme is inspired by “the centrality of the dressed body in the museum’s vast collection,” so it’s possible we’ll see a dress code that follows suit.

The Met Gala is traditionally held the first Monday in May. 

The co-chairs for the 2026 Met Gala have yet to be announced.

