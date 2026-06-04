Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos unpack their new docuseries ‘Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House’

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos unpack their new docuseries ‘Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for ‘Live with Kelly and Mark.’ (Disney/Miller Mobley)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos executive produce a new six-part docuseries called Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House.

The docuseries, which follows ordinary people blindsided by manipulators who know exactly how to weaponize tenant protections, is now available to watch on Hulu. Ripa and Consuelos spoke to ABC Audio about the unbelievable true stories included in the series.

“The title didn’t come out of nowhere. This is what these very frustrated homeowners keep saying because they are so desperate,” Ripa said.

Consuelos said that the squatters featured in the show “are so good at finding the loopholes in the law … to frustrate the owners of the homes.”

“We’ve sold homes,” Consuelos said. “You just assume you’re selling your home, and you go check on it, and you’re not gonna find a family that has moved into your house.”

Not only that, but you don’t assume you’ll find multiple families there and discover that “they’re leasing the house from a man who claims that’s his house,” Consuelos continued.

While the married couple have never encountered squatters on any of their properties, Ripa says she has a friend who dealt with squatters.

“He owns properties in California and he said that this is his life,” Ripa said. “There’s so many times that he has leased a property to a tenant who’s never paid rent and then he cannot evict them and so it is a part of his life.”

Through those experiences, Ripa said her friend has “had to become better than the squatters.”

“It is very common. I keep saying we could do episodes not just in each state, we could episodes in every county of every state or in every borough,” Ripa said. “It’s not a unique thing.”

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Natalie Portman pregnant, expecting baby #3 at age 44
Natalie Portman pregnant, expecting baby #3 at age 44
Natalie Portman attends ‘The Gallerist’ premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on Jan. 24, 2026, in Park City, Utah. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Natalie Portman is expecting a third child.

The Oscar-winning actress, 44, revealed the news in an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on Friday. It’s her first baby with her partner, French music producer Tanguy Destable.

“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she said. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

Portman, who didn’t share specific details about her pregnancy, acknowledged the challenges people may face with pregnancy and trying to conceive.

“I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” she said. “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing.”

She continued, “And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude.”

Giving birth later in life is a growing reality in the United States.

According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 1990 to 2023, birth rates have declined among women in their 20s and increased among women in older age groups.

Compared to birth rates in 1990, the birth rate increased 71% among women ages 35–39 (from 31.7 to 54.3), 127% (from 5.5 to 12.5) among women ages 40–44 and 450% (from 0.2 to 1.1) among women 45 and older in 2023.

Meanwhile, birth rates remain highest among women in their 20s but have declined 51% among women 20-24 years old (from 116.5 to 57.7) and 24% among women 25 to 29 years old (from 120.2 to 91.0) over that timeframe, CDC data shows.

At age 44, Portman is nearly a decade past the age — 35 — that doctors consider women to be of “advanced maternal age.”

While many women over 35 years old have healthy babies and pregnancies, there are risks for the mother and baby that increase with maternal age, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Portman shared that she has “more energy” than she expected, and said that she is swimming and doing gyrotonics to stay active.

Portman is also the mom to son Aleph Millepied, 14, and daughter Amalia Millepied, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied.

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Savannah Guthrie questions if mom’s abduction is because of her: ‘Too much to bear’
Savannah Guthrie questions if mom’s abduction is because of her: ‘Too much to bear’
Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Today show host Savannah Guthrie is speaking out in her first interview nearly two months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

Authorities say Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her house in the early hours of Feb. 1. They have released surveillance images from outside Nancy Guthrie’s house, but the person who took her remains unidentified.

In an emotional interview with her friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie called the images “absolutely terrifying.”

“I can’t imagine that that is who she saw standing over her bed. I can’t. It’s too much,” she said.

Savannah recounted a heartbreaking conversation with her brother when she asked him if their mother’s abduction could have been because of her.

“He said, ‘I’m sorry sweetie, but yeah, maybe,'” Savannah recalled through tears.

She told Kotb that it’s “too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me.”

“I’m so sorry, Mommy, I’m so sorry,” Savannah said.

And to her family, she apologized through tears, “If it is me, I’m so sorry.”

But she added, “We still don’t know. … Honestly, we don’t know anything.”

Savannah also commented on the speculation early in the investigation that one of her family members could have been involved, calling that “unbearable.”

“It piles pain upon pain,” she said.

Authorities announced on Feb. 16 that they cleared the Guthrie family as suspects.

“No one took better care of my mom than my sister and brother-in-law, and no one protected my mom more than my brother,” she said. “And we love her and she is our shining light. She is our matriarch. She is all we have.”

In the days after Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, various ransom notes were sent to the media.

“There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came. And I think most of them, it’s my understanding, are not real,” Savannah said. “And I didn’t see them, but a person that would send a fake ransom note has to look deeply at themselves.”

She added, “I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real.”

While Savannah said law enforcement has worked tirelessly on the investigation, she stressed that her family “cannot be at peace” without answers.

“Someone can do the right thing, and it is never too late to do the right thing. And our hearts are focused on that,” she said.

Another part of Kotb’s interview with Savannah Guthrie will air on Friday.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

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Ryan Gosling set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ ﻿in March
Ryan Gosling set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ ﻿in March
Ryan Gosling speaks on stage during CinemaCon 2025 on April 2, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Ryan Gosling is set to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time.

NBC has announced that Gosling will return to Studio 8H to host the March 7 episode of the show. The Oscar nominee is promoting his upcoming film, Project Hail Mary, which he produced and stars in. He will be joined by Gorillaz, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time. The Grammy-winning band’s new album, The Mountain, is set to release on Feb. 27.

Also scheduled to host SNL is Connor Storrie, one of the breakout stars from the hit series Heated Rivalry. NBC initially made the announcement of Storrie’s hosting gig during the Jan. 31 episode, which was hosted by Alexander Skarsgård. Mumford & Sons will serve as the musical guest on the episode, marking their fourth appearance performing on the show. They’re promoting their new album, Prizefighter, which releases on Feb. 20.

Another episode of SNL is scheduled to air on March 14, although a host and musical guest have yet to be announced.

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