Lawless removes tires

Winter weather hits Midwest, East as Pacific Northwest braces for atmospheric river
(NEW YORK) — After a weekend of snow in the Midwest, the winter weather is focused farther south on Monday, with snow hitting Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest is bracing for an atmospheric river set to bring dangerous flooding.
Here’s the latest forecast:
Chicago saw 4.6 inches of snow on Sunday, with areas north of the city getting 6 inches.
Parts of Iowa and South Dakota saw more than 9 inches of snow over the weekend.
On Monday morning, the snow is focused farther east, falling from Kentucky to North Carolina.
A winter storm warning is in place for parts of Virginia, with 2 to 5 inches of snow possible from Roanoke to Richmond.
Norfolk, Virginia, could see up to 2 inches; up to 1 inch is possible for eastern Kentucky and the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina; and 1 to 3 inches of snow could hit western Virginia and southern West Virginia.
The snow will end Monday evening, but residents across the region should brace for a potentially dangerous evening commute.
Meanwhile, in the Pacific Northwest, an atmospheric river is set to bring days of heavy rain to Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
A flood watch is in effect for more than 9 million people, and landslides and debris flows are also possible.
More than 10 inches of rain is possible just from Monday through Wednesday across parts of western Washington and Oregon.
River levels may reach major flood stage by Wednesday, and the rain will continue through the week and into the weekend.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Police investigate North Carolina mother’s death as a murder
(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — Missing North Carolina mother Frezja Matisse Baker was pronounced dead by police after she was found in a vehicle on Thursday, officials said. Her death is now being investigated as a murder, according to police.
Baker was found unresponsive in her vehicle at around 9:35 a.m. before being pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Her cause of death has not yet been determined, police noted.
Baker was last seen just before 10 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 4, driving her gray blue 2004 Honda Accord, authorities said.
Baker’s family members expressed concern for her well-being earlier this week and had been seeking information on her whereabouts, according to police.
“I just want my baby home, I just want her home, I just want her home, in good health and good, that’s all,” Baker’s mother, who requested anonymity, told WSOC.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective — Detective Buhr is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Charlotte Crime Stoppers.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
