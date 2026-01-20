Léa Seydoux to star alongside Mikey Madison in ‘The Masque of the Red Death’

Léa Seydoux to star alongside Mikey Madison in ‘The Masque of the Red Death’

Léa Seydoux attends the world premiere of ‘Dune: Part Two’ in Leicester Square on Feb. 15, 2024, in London, England. (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Léa Seydoux is taking on one of Edgar Allan Poe‘s classic stories.

Seydoux is set to join Oscar winner Mikey Madison in the upcoming film The Masque of the Red Death, ABC Audio has confirmed.

A24 is set to distribute the film worldwide. It will be written, directed and executive produced by Charlie Polinger.

While an exact logline for the film hasn’t been released, the movie will be Polinger’s “wildly revisionist and darkly comedic take” on Poe’s classic short story.

Erik Feig and Julia Hammer are producing the film for Picturestart, with James Presson and Lucy McKendrick also serving as producers.

Seydoux is a Palme d’Or winner for her performance in Blue is the Warmest Color. She starred in Sam Mendes‘ James Bond films Spectre and No Time To Die, as well as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. She can be seen in the upcoming 2026 films The Unknown, Gentle Monster and Alpha Gang.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Cole Escola joins cast of ‘One Piece’ season 3 as Bon Clay
Cole Escola joins cast of ‘One Piece’ season 3 as Bon Clay
A headshot of Cole Escola. (Daniel Rampulla)

Cole Escola has joined the cast of One Piece season 3.

Netflix has announced that the Oh, Mary! creator has been cast as the beloved, fan-favorite character Bon Clay in the upcoming third season of the series.

One Piece is set to go back into production for season 3 later in 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The character Bon Clay is a theatrical assassin who turns combat into art. Netflix describes the character as “dangerous as they are dazzling.”

Additional cast members for season 3 of One Piece will be announced at a later time, according to the streaming service.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10, 2026.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in the upcoming season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail “for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to an official description for season 2. “As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners for season 2. Tracz and Ian Stokes will serve as the co-showrunners for season 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The Year in Entertainment 2025: Those we lost
The Year in Entertainment 2025: Those we lost

Here’s a look back at those in the entertainment community we lost in 2025:

January
January 3 — Jeff Baena, director, husband of Aubrey Plaza
January 15 — David Lynch, director, Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet
January 30 — Marianne Faithfull, Grammy-nominated singer, actress

February
February 26 — Michelle Trachtenberg, actress, Gossip Girl, Buffy the Vampire Slayer
February 26 — Gene Hackman, actor, The French Connection
February 28 — David Johansen, rock singer, New York Dolls

March
March 1 — Angie Stone, singer, Grammy nominee, “Wish I Didn’t Miss You”
March 21 — George Foreman, boxing legend, grill entrepreneur
March 25 — Dennis Arndt, actor, Basic Instinct

April
April 1 — Val Kilmer, actor, Top Gun, Batman Forever
April 21 — Pope Francis, first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church

May
May 11 — Robert Benton, director, Oscar winner, Kramer vs. Kramer
May 20 — George Wendt, actor, Cheers 
May 25 — Phil Robertson, reality TV star, Duck Dynasty
May 30 — Loretta Swit, actress, M*A*S*H

June
June 9 — Sly Stone, singer, Sly and the Family Stone
June 11 — Brian Wilson, singer, The Beach Boys
June 17 — Anne Burrell, celebrity chef, host, Worst Cooks in America

July
July 16 — Connie Francis, singer, “Pretty Little Baby,” “Stupid Cupid”
July 20 — Malcom-Jamal Warner, actor, The Cosby Show
July 22 — Ozzy Osbourne, frontman, Black Sabbath 
July 24 — Hulk Hogan, wrestler

August
August 6 — Jon Miyahara, actor, Superstore
August 11 — Danielle Spencer, actress, What’s Happening!!
August 17 — Terence Stamp, actor, Superman

September
September 10 — Charlie Kirk, right-wing commentator, founder, Turning Point USA
September 16 — Robert Redford, actor, founder, Sundance Film Festival
September 23 — Claudia Cardinale, actress, 8 ½

October
October 1 — Jane Goodall, primatologist, conservationist 
October 4 — Ike Turner Jr., son of Tina Turner
October 11 — Diane Keaton, actress, Annie Hall, The Godfather
October 14 — D’Angelo, singer, Grammy winner
October 16 — Ace Frehley, lead guitarist, KISS
October 24 — Dawn Little Sky, actress, Disney artist

November
November 3 — Diane Ladd, actress, Chinatown
November 3 — Dick Cheney, former vice president of the U.S.
November 11 — Cleto Escobedo III, bandleader for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

December
December 9 — Sophie Kinsella, author, Confessions of a Shopaholic
December 14 — Rob Reiner, actor, director, When Harry Met Sally…, The Princess Bride
December 28 — Brigitte Bardot, actress, And God Created Woman

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leonardo DiCaprio is 2025 Time Entertainer of the Year
Leonardo DiCaprio is 2025 Time Entertainer of the Year
Leonardo DiCaprio on the cover of TIME Entertainer of the Year. (Photograph by Geordie Wood for TIME, @geordiewood)

Leonardo DiCaprio has been named the 2025 Time Entertainer of the Year.

The actor, who has been a screen icon for decades, was chosen not just because of the beloved films he has starred in — Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street and 2025’s One Battle After Another, to name a few— but because he has figured out how to continue having cultural moments that have sustained his entire career, Time wrote.

DiCaprio spoke about maintaining his private life while also being a public figure in a cover story tied to the honor.

“It’s been a balance I’ve been managing my whole adult life and still I’m not an expert,” he told the outlet. “I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can.”

He also shared his thoughts on the role artificial intelligence might play in the future of movies.

“It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we’ve never seen before,” DiCaprio said, before adding, “I think anything that is going to be authentically thought of as art has to come from the human being.”

The actor also spoke on what he remembers about working with the late Diane Keaton in the film Marvin’s Room.

“She had the most incredible laugh,” DiCaprio said. “It would echo through the entire set, and she made you feel like the funniest person in the world. I mean, burst-out-loud laughing. I’ll never forget it. I kind of lived to make her laugh every day on set, because it was so infectious. She was incredible.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.