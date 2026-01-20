Léa Seydoux to star alongside Mikey Madison in ‘The Masque of the Red Death’
Léa Seydoux is taking on one of Edgar Allan Poe‘s classic stories.
Seydoux is set to join Oscar winner Mikey Madison in the upcoming film The Masque of the Red Death, ABC Audio has confirmed.
A24 is set to distribute the film worldwide. It will be written, directed and executive produced by CharliePolinger.
While an exact logline for the film hasn’t been released, the movie will be Polinger’s “wildly revisionist and darkly comedic take” on Poe’s classic short story.
Erik Feig and Julia Hammer are producing the film for Picturestart, with James Presson and Lucy McKendrick also serving as producers.
Seydoux is a Palme d’Or winner for her performance in Blue is the Warmest Color. She starred in Sam Mendes‘ James Bond films Spectre and No Time To Die, as well as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. She can be seen in the upcoming 2026 films The Unknown, Gentle Monster and Alpha Gang.
Cole Escola has joined the cast of One Piece season 3.
Netflix has announced that the Oh, Mary! creator has been cast as the beloved, fan-favorite character Bon Clay in the upcoming third season of the series.
One Piece is set to go back into production for season 3 later in 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.
The character Bon Clay is a theatrical assassin who turns combat into art. Netflix describes the character as “dangerous as they are dazzling.”
Additional cast members for season 3 of One Piece will be announced at a later time, according to the streaming service.
The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.
Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10, 2026.
Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in the upcoming season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail “for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to an official description for season 2. “As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”
The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners for season 2. Tracz and IanStokes will serve as the co-showrunners for season 3.
Leonardo DiCaprio has been named the 2025 Time Entertainer of the Year.
The actor, who has been a screen icon for decades, was chosen not just because of the beloved films he has starred in — Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street and 2025’s One Battle After Another, to name a few— but because he has figured out how to continue having cultural moments that have sustained his entire career, Time wrote.
DiCaprio spoke about maintaining his private life while also being a public figure in a cover story tied to the honor.
“It’s been a balance I’ve been managing my whole adult life and still I’m not an expert,” he told the outlet. “I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can.”
He also shared his thoughts on the role artificial intelligence might play in the future of movies.
“It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we’ve never seen before,” DiCaprio said, before adding, “I think anything that is going to be authentically thought of as art has to come from the human being.”
The actor also spoke on what he remembers about working with the late Diane Keaton in the film Marvin’s Room.
“She had the most incredible laugh,” DiCaprio said. “It would echo through the entire set, and she made you feel like the funniest person in the world. I mean, burst-out-loud laughing. I’ll never forget it. I kind of lived to make her laugh every day on set, because it was so infectious. She was incredible.”