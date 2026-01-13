Letitia Wright, Winston Duke represent Wakanda in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer

The logo for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ (Marvel)

The Wakandans take center stage in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the fourth teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, the Wakandan princess who has taken on the mantle of Black Panther after the death of her brother, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). We see her walk through a desert and hear her speak in a voice-over.

“I’ve lost everyone that matters to me. The king has his duties. To prepare our people for the afterlife. I have mine,” Shuri says in the trailer.

We then see Tenoch Huerta Mejía in character as Namor, who first appeared in the 2022 sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Finally, Shuri and M’Baku (Winston Duke) come face to face with a member of the Fantastic Four.

“King M’Baku of Wakanda,” the man says, reaching out his hand in greeting.

“Ben, uh, Yancy Street, between Broome and Grand,” Ebon Moss-Bachrach‘s Ben Grimm says in response.

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, “The Wakandans and The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to Instagram to share the new teaser, where they added new insight to the last four trailers that have been released.

“What you’ve been watching for the last four weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues… Pay attention. #DoomsdayHasBegun,” they wrote.

This is the fourth teaser for the film. It follows previous trailers that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, one that focused on Thor and another that centered on the X-Men characters Charles Xavier, Magneto and Cyclops.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Entertainment.

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande bid farewell to their ‘Wicked’ characters
Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba and Ariana Grande is Glinda in ‘Wicked: For Good.’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

They have been changed for good.

Friday’s release of the second and final Wicked film, Wicked: For Good, has stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bidding farewell to their beloved characters.

“I could write you an essay, a poem, Shakespearean prose, to describe what this journey has meant to me, what lessons this time has taught me, bought me,” Erivo writes on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of photos from set. “I could try to give a metric to the love I have felt and experienced. I could give a number to the stories I have heard. The truth is the numbers are too small and the words are not enough.”

“So I’ll simply say this,” she continues. “Take my hand and walk with me to the end of this road paved with gold and hopefully, the things that I’ve found, might find you too. Thank you for letting me be your Elphaba.”

Ariana posted her own slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos, captioning it, “thank you, my sweet Glinda, for everything. i will love you always … Wicked For Good is out now.”

According to Variety, Wicked: For Good has already made $30.8 million in previews at the box office.

Eddie Munson will not appear in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5, creators say
Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 4. (Netflix)

Sorry, Eddie Munson superfans.

Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have confirmed that the fan-favorite character, who was introduced and died in season 4 of the popular sci-fi series, will not appear in the fifth and final season of the show.

Joseph Quinn portrayed the heavy metal rocker and leader of the Hellfire Club. His performance in the fourth season of Stranger Things set his career off, and landed him high-profile projects like The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the upcoming Sam Mendes Beatles films.

There were rumors that Quinn’s time as Munson wasn’t quite over, but the Duffers put them to rest in a recent interview with Empire.

“I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead,” Matt Duffer said. “Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he’s not coming back. He’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground.”

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 releases on Nov. 26. Volume II releases on Dec. 25, while the series finale debuts on Dec. 31.

First trailer released for ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff, ‘Y: Marshals’
CBS Original Series ‘Y: Marshals’ (Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Kayce Dutton is ready to grace your TV screens again.

The first teaser trailer for CBS’ Yellowstone spinoff, Y: Marshals, has been released. It shows Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton after leaving the Yellowstone ranch behind to join an elite unit of the U.S. Marshals Service in Montana.

“I fought every day to get out from under the weight of the Yellowstone,” Kayce says in a voice-over. “I’ve lost my teammates, my parents, even my brothers. I know sometimes good men have to do bad things. But I’m trying to find a new beginning.”

The Taylor Sheridan drama also stars Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means and Brett Cullen. Brecken Merrill, Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty will be reprising their roles from Yellowstone.

Y: Marshals will debut March 1 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Yellowstone ended its five-season run on Paramount Network in December 2024.

