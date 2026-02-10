Mike Flanagan to direct new film adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Mist’

Stephen King and Mike Flanagan attends the premiere of ‘The Life of Chuck’ during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 6, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. (Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

Mike Flanagan is taking on The Mist.

The filmmaker is set to write and direct a new film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1980 novella, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Warner Bros. Pictures will develop the project that Flanagan will produce through Red Room alongside Tyler Thompson. Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Chris Stone will also produce, while Alexandra Magistro is set to executive produce for Red Room.

The Mist, of course, tells the story of a small town in Maine that is taken over by a mysterious, thick fog. Creatures emerge from the fog and attack the community, causing a group of survivors to take cover in the town’s local grocery store.

The novella was originally part of King’s Skeleton Crew short story collection. It was previously adapted into a 2007 film, as well as a 2017 TV series.

Flanagan has previously directed other film adaptations of King’s works, including Gerald’s Game, Life of Chuck and Doctor Sleep, which is a sequel to The Shining. He is also attached to a new miniseries adaptation of King’s novel Carrie for Prime Video.

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reportedly back for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark and Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.’ (Murray Close/Getty Images)

The star-crossed lovers from District 12 are reportedly returning to Panem.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to appear as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping, according to a report from The InSneider.

Lionsgate did not initially respond to ABC Audio’s request for confirmation and comment.

Lawrence and Hutcherson starred as the allies and lovers Katniss and Peeta in all four of the original Hunger Games films.

Joseph Zada leads this new film’s star-studded cast as a young Haymitch Abernathy. The ensemble also includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss and Peeta.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Former Bachelorettes will welcome Taylor Frankie Paul in ‘The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose’ ﻿special event
Taylor Frankie Paul and 18 other former leads of ‘The Bachelorette’ in ‘The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose.’ (John Fleenor/ Disney)

Bachelor Nation, get ready to welcome a brand-new Bachelorette to the franchise.

ABC has announced that a special preview of Taylor Frankie Paul‘s upcoming season of The Bachelorette is coming very soon. The special, which is called The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, will debut on ABC and Hulu immediately after the Oscars live telecast on March 15.

The new special will find 18 former Bachelorettes gathered together to look back on all of their respective journeys and offer advice to the newest leading lady, Paul.

Former Bachelorettes who will be featured on the special event are Trista Sutter, Meredith Phillips, DeAnna Pappas, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Hebert-Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard-Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Andi Dorfman-Hart, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin, Hannah Brown-Woolard, Tayshia Adams, Katie Thurston, Rachel Recchia, Charity Lawson and Joan Vassos, who is the franchise’s first-ever Golden Bachelorette.

“Consider this our first date. Watch The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, a special preview of Taylor’s season following the live telecast of The Oscars March 15,” the official Bachelorette account posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

The Bachelorette‘s new season premieres March 22 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio on their docuseries ‘Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!’
Mel Brooks in ‘Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!’ (HBO)

Learn about the life of a comedy legend with the new docuseries Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

The two-part documentary, which was directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, arrives to HBO on Thursday. Apatow told ABC Audio that Brooks needed a bit of convincing before he agreed to become the subject of another retrospective.

“There had been other pieces made about him in the past, and I wanted to do something more personal. And he wasn’t sure how he felt about that,” Apatow said. “My main pitch was, ‘But Mel, you get to hang out with me,’ you know, like, ‘We get to talk and when else are we going to have a reason to talk for 10 hours?’ And he’s like, ‘OK, I’ll do it.'” 

Bonfiglio said that Brooks’ style of comedy in movies like Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein became a brand unto itself.

“The Mel Brooks brand is big, laugh-out-loud funny, going for the huge, huge laughs, no-holds-barred, kind of busted all open kind of humor. Not a lot of subtlety, but always so funny,” Bonfiglio said.

Apatow said that the daring nature of Brooks’ comedy is not something that could be replicated today.

“He certainly was as daring as you can be,” Apatow said. “What’s most impressive is that at a time when people weren’t making much work like that, he decided to plant his flag and make a movie that mocked racism in a way that was such a strong point of view that even today people are like, ‘Whoa, did you see that?’ I mean, it certainly doesn’t seem tamer as the years pass. And I think the lesson of it is still very, very important, unfortunately.”

