Missing juveniles in Henry County

The latest update from the Virginia State Police database shows two juveniles currently missing from Henry County.

Sixteen-year-old Brookelynn Juree Lyons has been missing since Saturday evening. She is described as a white female, five feet two inches tall, weighing 127 pounds, with hazel eyes and red hair.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home on Figsboro Road around 7:22 p.m. Saturday after Lyons was reported missing. She was last seen leaving her residence wearing blue and black plaid pajama bottoms, a pullover sweatshirt, and carrying what appeared to be a white shoulder bag.

Her direction of travel is unknown, and authorities say it’s not known who she may be with. Lyons is believed to have a cellphone, but it does not have active service, preventing location tracking.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751, call 911, or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME.

Also listed as missing from Henry County is 14-year-old Zachary Wayne Wade Junior. He has been missing since October seventh. Wade is described as five feet nine inches tall, 130 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair, a fair complexion, and a tattoo on his left arm.

Again, anyone with information on either juvenile is asked to contact authorities right away.