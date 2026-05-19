Nashville to host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030

Exterior view of Nissan Stadium and downtown Nashville on December 24, 2023. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(NASHVILLE) — Super Bowl LXIV is heading to Music City.

Nashville, Tennessee, will host the final game of the 2029-2030 NFL season at the new Nissan Stadium, the National Football League announced Tuesday.

This marks the first time Nashville will play host to the big game, where it will welcome football fans from far and wide for the season finale.

“The 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville was one of the greatest fan events in our history,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

“Super Bowl LXIV at the new stadium is the next step in this remarkable football journey,” he continued. “We can’t wait to put on an unforgettable show in 2030.”

He also thanked the Tennessee Titans and their controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk for hosting the Super Bowl.

The 2019 draft held in Nashville brought in 600,000 fans.

“We are thrilled that the new Nissan Stadium will host Nashville’s first Super Bowl in 2030,” Strunk said in a statement. “This is an exciting moment for our city and our entire state. We cannot wait for our community to experience an event of this magnitude and for the world to see the energy, hospitality, and culture that make our city so special on a global stage.”

The announcement was made at the NFL Spring League meeting taking place in Orlando and was the result of a “vote by full ownership.”

Nissan Stadium is scheduled to open in 2027.

The final steel beam of the stadium was raised in November 2025 and commemorated in a ceremony attended by Goodell.

Los Angeles, Atlanta and Las Vegas will also host future Super Bowls.

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