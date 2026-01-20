Netflix adds Laura Donnelly, Nick Robinson and more to Kennedy family series

Laura Donnelly attends The 78th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025, in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) | Nick Robinson arrives at ‘The Abandons’ Los Angeles premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on Dec. 3, 2025. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage via Getty Images)

The upcoming Michael Fassbender-starring Netflix series about the Kennedy family has added more to its cast.

Fassbender will star as Joe Kennedy, Sr. in the new eight-episode drama series Kennedy, which is based on the Fredrik Logevall book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1965.

Joining Fassbender in the series as regulars are Laura Donnelly as Rose Kennedy, Nick Robinson as Joe Kennedy Jr. and Joshuah Melnick as Jack Kennedy. The show will also feature Ben Miles as Eddie Moore, Lydia Peckham as Rosemary Kennedy, Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Kick Kennedy, Cole Doman as Lem Billings and Imogen Poots as Gloria Swanson.

The show will be directed by Another Round helmer Thomas Vinterberg. It will be showrun and executive produced by Sam Shaw.

Kennedy reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today,” according to its official logline. “Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother.”

Shaw told Netflix that the story of the Kennedys is “the closest we have to American mythology — somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful.”

He also praised Logevall’s biography, saying it was stunning and nuanced. Shaw said the book “pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we’re going, as about the Kennedys themselves.”

Shaw said he is thrilled to explore this family’s saga “at a moment when our past feels urgently present.”

Report: Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey planning ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ revival in London
Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande speak on stage as Universal Pictures presents a special ‘Wicked: For Good’ Q&A at Saban Media Center on Nov. 15, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Could Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey reunite onstage in London?

Deadline reports the two actors are making plans to co-star in a revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine‘s Sunday in the Park with George, slated for a 2027 presentation at London’s Barbican Theatre.

The show was inspired by post-impressionist artist Georges Seurat‘s famous painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Its two central roles — Seurat and his lover, Dot — were originated on Broadway by Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters.

According to Deadline, both Ariana and Jonathan have “excelled” in these roles during early read-throughs. However, with “many moving parts” still involved in bringing the show to life, “there will be no official announcement until all of those parts are firmly locked into place.”

In November, Ariana told The New York Times that she has something “coming up soon.” The Times described it as “stage-related.” Ariana added, “It’s not on Broadway, but it’s something that I’m very excited about and inspired by.” 

Could this be the project? Stay tuned.

‘Task,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ score renewals at HBO
Mark Ruffalo in ‘Task’ (Peter Kramer/HBO)

Task and House of the Dragon are among the shows returning for another season on HBO.

The network announced Thursday that Task, the Mark Ruffalo-starring crime drama series, will be back for season 2, while the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will return for season 4.

The third season of House of the Dragon will air in summer 2026, with the fourth season airing in 2028.

Another Game of Thrones spinoff series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, was renewed for a second season before the first season has even aired. Season 1 debuts Jan. 18.

HBO also renewed the comedies I Love LA and The Chair Company for second seasons.

