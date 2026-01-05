Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things’ documentary about making of fifth, final season

Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things’ documentary about making of fifth, final season

Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard on set of ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Stranger Things may have ended, but the finale isn’t the end of its story.

Netflix has announced they are releasing One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, a documentary about the making of the final season of the popular sci-fi series.

The upcoming documentary releases on the streaming platform on Jan. 12. The official trailer for the doc, which was directed by Martina Radwan, arrived on Monday.

“Growing up in Durham, North Carolina, we dreamed of becoming filmmakers—but Hollywood felt impossibly far away. Everything changed when we watched the behind-the-scenes documentaries for The Lord of the Rings— on-the-ground films that showed the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made. We saw how stressed Peter Jackson was and thought: yep, that’s the dream,” Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer said in a statement.

“With the decline of physical media, that kind of behind-the-scenes storytelling has largely disappeared,” they continued. “We wanted to bring it back. If you love Stranger Things, or if you’re simply curious how a major Hollywood production comes to life, this one’s for you.”

The trailer finds the Duffers agonizing over pivotal decisions, such as what the fate of Millie Bobby Brown‘s Eleven should be.

“God, I don’t know how to play this, Matt Duffer says, referencing Eleven sacrificing her life. “Is she really gonna go through with this?”

Radwan said she is endlessly grateful to the Duffer Brothers for trusting her with this project.

“Spending a full year on set with them was a true privilege—and an absolute thrill. Being able to get close and watching them bring this beloved show to life in real time, was pure joy,” Radwan said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jonas Brothers star in ‘Camp Rock 3’ first teaser trailer
Jonas Brothers star in ‘Camp Rock 3’ first teaser trailer
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas attend the Jonas Brothers hand and footprint in cement ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 3, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This is real, this is me, I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be — to watch the teaser trailer for Camp Rock 3.

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for the third film in the Camp Rock franchise. It finds the Jonas Brothers returning as the brothers of the fictional band Connect 3, and will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Channel in summer 2026.

The trailer starts with lines from the first two films — as delivered by Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas — playing over scenic shots of the iconic campground, before the song “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam kicks in.

The Jonas Brothers then appear, looking out at the camp’s expansive lake. “Music, friendship, memories. We’re back,” Nick says, before Joe adds, “Exactly where we’re supposed to be.”

Kevin then adds: “Still no birdhouse.”

The teaser also shows off a first look at the new generation of campers who have joined the franchise.

Camp Rock 3 follows Connect 3 as they lose the opening act for their major reunion tour. The band returns to Camp Rock with the hope of discovering the next big thing.

“As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances,” according to an official synopsis.

New cast members in this third film include Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison. Sherry Cola also joins the franchise in the role of Lark.

Veronica Rodriguez directs Camp Rock 3 from a script by Eydie Faye. The Jonas Brothers and Lovato all executive produce the new film, although Lovato will not reprise her role of Mitchie Torres.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Isaac Keys says his character wants ‘to bring the people together’ in ‘Power Book IV: Force’
Isaac Keys says his character wants ‘to bring the people together’ in ‘Power Book IV: Force’
Isaac Keys and Joseph Sikora in season 3 of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ (Starz)

After teetering between the streets and a better life, Diamond Sampson returns to season 3 of Power Book IV: Force with his mind fully focused on the streets and his CBI drug organization. Isaac Keys, who returns as Diamond for the show’s final season, says his character’s goal is to create “peace in a violent society.”

In previous seasons of Force, Diamond spent 15 years in jail, leaving his CBI drug organization to his brother Jenard, who kept the org afloat in his absence. Upon his release, he encountered Tommy Egan, a drug dealer from New York who was trying to take over the Chicago drug game.

“[Diamond]’s in that tug-of-war of trying to bring the people together. All he wants … is people to come and just act right,” Keys tells ABC Audio. “He wants to bring Tommy over here and act right, bring his brother and act right. But because they don’t get along, he’s always caught into that [quandary] of trying figure out what the heck is going on.” 

Diamond eventually teams up with Tommy, causing Jenard to feel overlooked for his hard work. The move causes Jenard to grow jealous of Tommy and plan ways to take him out of the game.

Season 3 of Force returns to Starz Friday; it’s the final season of the Power Book IV series. Kris D. Lofton stars as Jenard, while Joseph Sikora reprises his role as Tommy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe to star in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ on the West End
Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe to star in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ on the West End
Sadie Sink attends the ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 world premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Nov. 6, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Sadie Sink is heading to fair Verona to take on one of Shakespeare‘s classics.

The actress is set to star in an upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet on the West End. She makes her London stage debut alongside Noah Jupe. The pair will portray the titular star-crossed lovers in the new staging of the classic play.

Robert Icke is set to direct the Empire Street Productions adaptation, which will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

The production runs from March 16, 2026, through June 6, 2026. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. GMT Wednesday.

“In a minute there are many days,” an Instagram post announcing the production reads. “Two young people meet at a party. The rest is tragedy.”

Additional casting announcements for the production will be made at a later date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.