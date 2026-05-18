New ‘Lanterns’ trailer reveals Laura Linney cast in DC Studios series

New ‘Lanterns’ trailer reveals Laura Linney cast in DC Studios series

Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler in ‘Lanterns.’ (John P. Johnson/HBO)

A new teaser trailer for Lanterns has arrived.

HBO Max released the second trailer for its upcoming DC Studios superhero TV series on Monday.

Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre and Kelly Macdonald star in the upcoming show, which will make its debut on Aug. 16.

Lanterns follows a new recruit named John Stewart (Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Chandler). The two intergalactic cops are “drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland,” according to the show’s official logline.

“Tell me how you go it. The ring,” Pierre’s John Stewart asks Chandler’s Hal Jordan in the trailer.

“You know how I got it. I sure as hell didn’t interview for it,” he responds.

The trailer also reveals that Ozark star Laura Linney is part of the series’ cast. We see her character sit across from John Stewart. He tells her, “I was raised fearless, and I’ll do this better than he’s ever done it before.”

“Then go and get it, John Stewart,” she says back.

True Detective: Night Country‘s Chris Mundy is the showrunner for Lanterns. He writes the program alongside Watchmen‘s Damon Lindelof and DC comic creator Tom King.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Road to the Oscars 2026: A ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ win would be ‘an incredible history-making moment,’ says star
Road to the Oscars 2026: A ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ win would be ‘an incredible history-making moment,’ says star
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ stars Arden Cho and EJAE attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards Jan. 4 in Santa Monica, California (John Shearer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The 98th annual Academy Awards air Sunday night, and KPop Demon Hunters has been nominated for best animated feature and best original song for “Golden.” If it wins in either category, it will be a record-setting moment for South Korean creatives.

Arden Cho, who voices the movie’s main character, Rumi, told ABC Audio, “I feel like it would be such an honor and what an incredible history-making moment if we were to win an Oscar.”

“I think there’s … so many Koreans involved in this project and it is sort of the first animation set in Korea,” she added. “I just feel like it’d be really groundbreaking.”

If KPop Demon Hunters wins best animated feature, director Maggie Kang and producer Michelle Wong would be the first individuals of South Korean descent to win in that category. And if “Golden” is named best original song, four of the song’s five co-writers — including EJAE, who provides Rumi’s singing voice — would be the first South Koreans to win in that category.

KPop Demon Hunters has been a cultural phenomenon ever since it debuted on Netflix in 2025, while its soundtrack has topped the charts and spun off a series of top-10 hits. Kevin Woo, who provides the singing voice of Mystery Saja in the film, attempted to explain the project’s global appeal.

“I think it’s a culmination of different elements. It’s the storyline of finding your own voice and identity,” he told ABC Audio. “And also, the music really spoke to a lot of people around the world. And it transcends culture and genre and film and music and everything all at once. So I really think it is something special that the world needed at this moment.” 

The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and stream on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Hamnet’ gets Peacock streaming date and more
In brief: ‘Hamnet’ gets Peacock streaming date and more

Ashley Tisdale French has found her next role. Deadline reports the actress is set to star in and executive produce a new comedy series for CBS called You’re Only Young Twice. The show centers on a pair who got pregnant and married while in high school, who then plan to get divorced and start their lives over again when their child goes to college and they both turn 35. The nearly divorced empty-nester couple tackle dating, co-parenting and a second chance at love …

Have you watched the Oscar-nominated film Hamnet yet? No fear if not. The movie makes its exclusive streaming debut to Peacock on March 6. Chloé Zhao directed the film that tells the fictionalized story of what inspired one of Shakespeare’s most memorable works. Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn and Noah Jupe star in the film …

Speaking of Buckley, she’s part of some major star power that’s joined the upcoming film adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s bestselling book Three Incestuous Sisters. Deadline reports that Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan and Josh O’Connor are all set to star in the new film, which will be directed by Alice Rohrwacher. Plot details are being kept under wraps, as the outlet reports this will be a loose adaptation of Niffenegger’s novel. Rohrwacher wrote the film’s script alongside Ottessa Moshfegh …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver departing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and more
In brief: Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver departing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and more

Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are moving on from Grey’s Anatomy. The longtime stars of the ABC medical drama are departing the series at the end of season 22, which is currently airing. Their final episodes will be the season finale, which debuts on May 7. “Thank you, Kim and Kevin. There are no words for the gratitude we have for everything you brought to Grey’s Anatomy,” the show’s official Instagram posted …

We now know what Adam Sandler’s next film will be. He will star in director Scott Cooper’s new movie Time Out for Netflix. Willem Dafoe, Gaby Hoffmann, F. Murray Abraham, Steve Zahn and Adam Horovitz will also star in the upcoming movie. Time Out is based on the French film L’Emploi du temps, and follows a man who is fired from his job and lies to his family about it rather than admitting the truth …

Honeymoon with Harry, the upcoming comedic drama film that stars Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal, is set to shoot in Queensland, Australia, in April. Deadline reports that Love Story breakout star Sarah Pidgeon is in talks to join the cast of the Amazon MGM Studios production …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.