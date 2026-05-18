New ‘Lanterns’ trailer reveals Laura Linney cast in DC Studios series

Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler in ‘Lanterns.’ (John P. Johnson/HBO)

A new teaser trailer for Lanterns has arrived.

HBO Max released the second trailer for its upcoming DC Studios superhero TV series on Monday.

Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre and Kelly Macdonald star in the upcoming show, which will make its debut on Aug. 16.

Lanterns follows a new recruit named John Stewart (Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Chandler). The two intergalactic cops are “drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland,” according to the show’s official logline.

“Tell me how you go it. The ring,” Pierre’s John Stewart asks Chandler’s Hal Jordan in the trailer.

“You know how I got it. I sure as hell didn’t interview for it,” he responds.

The trailer also reveals that Ozark star Laura Linney is part of the series’ cast. We see her character sit across from John Stewart. He tells her, “I was raised fearless, and I’ll do this better than he’s ever done it before.”

“Then go and get it, John Stewart,” she says back.

True Detective: Night Country‘s Chris Mundy is the showrunner for Lanterns. He writes the program alongside Watchmen‘s Damon Lindelof and DC comic creator Tom King.

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