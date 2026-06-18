Officer involved in shooting outside Walmart that killed 1-year-old boy placed on leave

Officer involved in shooting outside Walmart that killed 1-year-old boy placed on leave
Kohen Wiley is seen in an undated photo released by Ben Crump Law. (Courtesy Ben Crump Law)

(SENATOBIA, Miss.) — An officer who fired upon a vehicle, killing a 1-year-old boy, outside a Walmart in Mississippi has been placed on administrative leave, officials said, as outraged community members call for justice amid an ongoing investigation into the deadly shooting.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon outside a Walmart in Senatobia, located in northwestern Mississippi about 40 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Law enforcement officers who responded to a shoplifting call encountered two adults allegedly fleeing from the store with a child and going into a vehicle, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, with one opening fire when the driver allegedly drove toward them, the bureau said. The child was killed and an adult critically injured, officials said.

One-year-old Kohen Wiley, his mother and a family friend were in the vehicle at the time, according to Ben Crump Law, which has been retained by the victim’s family. Kohen was killed and the family friend was critically injured, the law firm said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on leave, according to Senatobia city officials. The decision was made during a meeting with city officials on Tuesday.

The name of the officer has not been released. 

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, who oversees the bureau, promised transparency in the investigation. 

“To make no mistake, this is a very tragic situation,” Tindell said during a press briefing on Tuesday. “I want the public to be assured that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will conduct its independent investigation.”

He said five agents are working on the case, gathering evidence and witness statements, to ultimately present to the state’s attorney general’s office. He said investigators are also working to get security footage from Walmart.

“I would ask that the public maintain patience as much as possible,” Tindell said. I know this is a very frustrating time, but maintain patience as this process is done.”

Tindell declined to get into the details of the case due to the ongoing investigation. He said body-camera footage will be released once the investigation is completed.

Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Kohen’s family, said the child’s mother has not been charged with any crime and that she says she was “trying to communicate to officers that there was a baby in the car.”

“They fired anyway, leading to the death of an innocent 1-year-old,” Crump said in a statement. “We intend to seek justice for baby Kohen and the life that was stolen from him.”

Kohen’s mother, Vellesiya Wiley, said in a video released through her attorneys that her friend was being pursued for allegedly shoplifting diapers.

“I raised my baby up trying to show them that he was in the car,” she said. “By the time I sat my baby down, it was like three to four shots. One of the shots hit him in his ribcage.”

Wiley said her friend was driving the vehicle at the time.

“They tried to say that she forcefully was trying to drive and hit them, but they was all on the right side and she was driving towards the left,” she said.

Protesters outraged over the deadly shooting gathered outside the Senatobia City Hall on Tuesday for a rally, some holding signs saying “Justice for Kohen.”

Later that night, protesters gathered in the Walmart parking lot where the shooting occurred, shouting, “No justice, no peace.” Officers in riot helmets and gas masks formed a line at the front doors of the store, at one point appearing to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The Walmart temporarily closed, before reopening on Wednesday morning.

“We’re saddened by what took place at our Senatobia, MS, store,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement on Monday in response to the shooting. “The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority. We’re working with law enforcement as they continue investigating.”

City officials called the deadly shooting a “heartbreaking tragedy” while urging residents to await the results of the investigation.

“We understand that emotions are high and that many questions remain. We respectfully ask our community to avoid speculation and the spread of unverified information while the investigation is underway,” the city said in a statement on Tuesday. “Please allow the investigative process to take its course so that the facts — not rumors or assumptions — guide our understanding of this tragic event.”

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Missing USF students deemed ‘endangered’ by officials as search continues
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In these photos released by the University of South Florida Police Department, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy are shown. (University of South Florida Police Department)

(TAMPA, Fla.) — Investigators have listed that two University of Southern Florida doctoral students who went missing last week are endangered as the search continues.

Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, both 27, were last seen at separate locations in the Tampa area on April 16, according to the USF Police Department.

Officials received new information to warrant the upgrade to an endangered status, which indicates they are at risk of physical injury or death, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The sheriff did not provide any more details about the investigation or search efforts.

Limon and Bristy are friends, and a mutual acquaintance reported them missing, campus police said.

Limon, who is pursuing a degree in geography, environmental science and policy, was last seen at his Tampa residence at approximately 9 a.m. on April 16, according to police.

Bristy, who is studying chemical engineering, was last seen at the USF Tampa campus at the Natural & Environmental Sciences Building at approximately 10 a.m. that day, police said.

Both students have been entered into state and national missing persons’ databases.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the University of South Florida Police Department at 813-974-2628.

-ABC News’ Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

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Persistent heat and dangerous wildfire conditions could impact these parts of the US this weekend
Persistent heat and dangerous wildfire conditions could impact these parts of the US this weekend
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A large swath of the country is expected to face dangerous heat and fire weather conditions this weekend, forecasts show.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for more than 47 million Americans from the Great Plains to the Southeast on Saturday due to widespread critical fire weather danger. 

Wind gusts in the Plains are expected to reach 30 to 60 mph on Saturday. Combined with very low humidity and dry fuels, conditions could be conducive for rapid wildfire growth and spread.

Gusty winds and dry conditions will also be in place from the Gulf Coast inland across the Southeast, including cities such as Lake Charles, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham, Alabama; Tallahassee, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; and Asheville, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, a temperature roller coaster is expected in other parts of the country this weekend.

A cooldown has swept across the Midwest and Northeast following warm spring days earlier in the week.

Places in the Midwest and Northeast, like Chicago and New York City, will be noticeably cooler for Saturday, but will rebound to seasonable highs by the beginning of the new workweek.

In some regions, temperatures on Saturday will be at least 10 to 20 degrees cooler than Friday — following record high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday and seasonably warm temperatures on Friday — forecasts show.

On Friday, some regions in the mid-Atlantic broke or tied their daily record highs for March 27, including Savannah, Georgia, which reached 89 degrees Fahrenheit, and Columbia, South Carolina, which reached 88 degrees.

As March wraps up, a pattern change will bring likely warmer than normal temperatures for the eastern half of the nation and near normal temperatures for the western half for the beginning of April.

But record-shattering heat will continue in the Southeast, with no relief coming this weekend.

Friday saw another day of record-breaking temperatures.

Phoenix reached 102 degrees; Death Valley reached 101 degrees; and Tucson, Arizona, reached 98 degrees.

Daily record highs are possible again this weekend for Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Between March 15 and March 26, more than 100 monthly records were broken or tied, and 700 daily records were broken or tied across the country, according to the National Weather Service.

Since March 1, there have been more than 1,100 daily records broken or tied across the nation.

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Savannah Guthrie pleads for answers in mom’s abduction: ‘We need someone to tell the truth’
Savannah Guthrie pleads for answers in mom’s abduction: ‘We need someone to tell the truth’
In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Australian-born presenter, Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break while hosting NBC’s “Today Show” live from Australia at Sydney Opera House in Sydney. (Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE)

(NEW YORK) — “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie is begging for answers in the abduction of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, saying that “someone knows something.”

“How can someone vanish without a trace?” Savannah Guthrie said in the final part of her emotional interview with her friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, house in the early hours of Feb. 1, authorities said. Investigators have released surveillance images from outside Nancy Guthrie’s house, but the person who took her remains unidentified.

“Our anguish is real. We need help,” Savannah Guthrie said. “We need someone to tell the truth. I have no anger in my heart — I have hope in my heart. I have love. But this family needs peace — I don’t think we deserve anything more or less than any other person.”

“It is never too late, and when you do, the warmth of love and forgiveness that will come will be greater than can be imagined,” she said.

As she waits for answers, Savannah Guthrie said she’s leaning on her faith, and is inspired by the deep faith her mother’s had through hard times, like after Savannah Guthrie’s father died when the “Today” host was a teenager.

“I saw her grieve, I saw her world shatter,” Savannah Guthrie said.

“And I saw her get up and I saw her believe and I saw her love. And I saw her hope and I saw her smile and I saw her laugh. I saw her joy. … I saw her faith,” she said.

“She taught me, she taught all of us,” Savannah Guthrie continued.

“I may not do it as well as her, but I will do it. I will do it for my kids. I will. I will not fall apart,” she said through tears. “I will not let whoever did this take my children’s mother from them. I will not let them take my joy.”

“Faith is how I will stay connected to my mom. … And I won’t let sadness win for her,” she said through tears.

Kotb has been filling in for Savannah Guthrie on “Today” since Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Savannah Guthrie plans to return to “Today” on April 6.

“I’m not gonna be the same,” she said.

But she added, “I want to smile, and when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

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