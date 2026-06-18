Ben Stiller confirms upcoming Knicks documentary with A24

Ben Stiller confirms upcoming Knicks documentary with A24
Ben Stiller records a video during the third quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center, on June 13, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ben Stiller is working on a documentary about the New York Knicks.

The actor opened up about what he called a “dream project” in a new interview.

“Couldn’t be more excited to make this doc with @A24 and @HBO about the NY KNICKS!!!!!! #LETSGOKNICKS,” the actor and director wrote in an X post Wednesday.

The Knicks’ hometown held a ticker-tape parade on Thursday to celebrate their first NBA championship since 1973 last weekend.

Stiller, a Knicks fan, has been seen recording video footage with an iPhone courtside at recent games and throughout the last season.

He discussed the project with Knicks captain and MVP Jalen Brunson, Knicks guard Josh Hart and their co-host Matt Hillman on the latest Roommates Show podcast.

“We are officially making a documentary about the New York Knicks for HBO, and doing it with A24, and full cooperation of [Madison Square Garden] and NBA,” Stiller said.

“Obviously, I’ve been shooting some stuff on my phone but it’s kind of gonna be about all eras of the Knicks and this team, obviously, you know, there’s a culmination here of something that has been going on for a long time,” Stiller continued. “It’s super exciting.”

Stiller said he plans on filming more footage, including interviews with Knicks players, in the next Knicks season as well.

“There’s so many great eras. And this team, I think, you know, when you look at the ’70s championships, the ’90s runs and then this team doing it again, I think there’s just so much within that,” said Stiller, adding that he wants to make a doc “for the fans.”

A24 also confirmed to ABC News Wednesday that a “landmark” documentary about the Knicks and their legacy is in progress and the “multi-part series” will cover the NBA team’s culture and history.

“The series will trace the full arc of the franchise from the 90s to the improbable, record-breaking run that finally returned a championship to New York. The series is expected to offer unprecedented NBA access, never-before-seen footage, and a definitive look at one of basketball’s most iconic stories,” said the production company.

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The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences changes rules, makes stance on AI ahead of 99th Oscars
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A view of the 98th Oscars Governors Ball Preview at Ovation Hollywood Complex on March 10, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced brand-new eligibility rules for the Oscars.

Among the many new changes is a stance on performances created using generative artificial intelligence. The academy has declared that only acting performances “demonstrably performed by humans with their consent will be considered eligible” to be nominated at the ceremony.

Additionally, from this point on, both lead and supporting actors can be nominated for more than one performance in those separate categories. So, for instance, if an actor had two different stand-out lead performances in the same year, they could now be nominated twice in the best actor category.

Another major change will affect the International Film category. Previously, in order to be nominated for that prize, a film had to become a country or region’s official selection, meaning only one film from a specific location could be represented.

Now, non-English language films can be submitted on the basis of having won a qualifying award at an international film festival. The festivals, and their corresponding specific awards that qualify such movies, are Berlin International Film Festival and the Golden Bear, Busan International Film Festival and its Best Film Award, Cannes Film Festival and the Palme d’Or, Sundance Film Festival and its World Cinema Grand Jury Prize, Toronto International Film Festival and its Platform Award, and the Venice International Film Festival and its Golden Lion.

Many other new changes and rules have been established and are available to read on the academy’s website. The 99th Academy Awards will air on ABC in 2027. According to the academy, all rules, regulations and dates for the ceremony are subject to change.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
The Boys: The fifth and final season of the superhero satire series makes its debut. 

Hulu
The Testaments: Watch the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff series. 

HBO Max
Hacks: The Emmy-winning comedy series premieres the first episode of its final season.

HBO
Euphoria: The highly anticipated third season of the drama series starring Zendaya arrives. 

Netflix
Big Mistakes: Dan Levy’s latest TV show follows two siblings who accidentally fall into organized crime. 

Movie theaters
You, Me & Tuscany: Watch Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page fall in love in this new romantic comedy.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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Watch Chlöe as talented violinist in trailer for upcoming film ‘Strung’
Watch Chlöe as talented violinist in trailer for upcoming film ‘Strung’
Chlöe in ‘Strung’ (Courtesy of Peacock)

Chlöe’s worlds of music and acting unite in the upcoming Peacock film Strung.

She plays Laila, “a talented violinist [who] takes a prestigious job as a music tutor for the gifted daughter of an influential and enigmatic family,” according to a press release.

A recently released trailer for the film shows Laila considering the position after being approached by the family matriarch, played by Lynn Whitfield. “We need somebody, a full-time live-in music tutor for my granddaughter,” Lynn’s character says while giving Laila a tour of the home.

“The type of money they paying, it’s the perfect opportunity,” Laila says as decides whether she should take the job.

Things take a turn when she’s introduced to the gifted Zuri, who emerges with a mask on her face and warns, “The Zulu believe if you die in your dreams, you die in real life. Be careful what you dream.”

“As she becomes entangled in their opulent world, unsettling secrets begin to surface, forcing her to question her safety, her dreams, and even her sanity,” the press release says of Laila.

“Something is wrong in that house,” Chlöe says in the trailer.

Strung premieres June 26 and also stars Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, Coco Jones and Romy Woods.

“i’m fighting for my life!!!” Chlöe wrote on socials when announcing the film’s trailer.

In a statement, director Malcolm D. Lee said he was drawn to “the script’s twists and turns,” adding that the film combines “lush visuals, captivating performances and a riveting soundtrack that captivates viewers” designed to keep viewers on edge.

He then concluded with a tease: “Prepare to be Strung…”

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