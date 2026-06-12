Mekai Curtis says he’s ‘extremely blessed’ to have spent five seasons on ‘Raising Kanan’

Mekai Curtis says he’s ‘extremely blessed’ to have spent five seasons on ‘Raising Kanan’
Poster for season 5 of ‘Raising Kanan’ (Starz)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan begins its countdown to the end on Friday, when the first episode of its fifth and final season premieres on Starz. For Mekai Curtis, the final season marks the culmination of his journey bringing his title character, Kanan Stark, to life on screen.

“I’m extremely blessed that I got to take a character [through] five seasons, that I get to tell this story and represent so many different walks of life, and then so many different understandings and viewpoints and approaches to life,” Mekai tells ABC Audio. “This is something that every actor dreams of, is to have a role that has not just layers on screen, but off the screen as well.”

Over the years Mekai has helped audiences understand the origin story of Kanan, a character first introduced as an adult in the original Power, where he was portrayed by 50 Cent. However, Mekai avoided studying 50’s performance so he could deliver his own interpretation of the character.

“I kind of wanted to keep things organic, but I also didn’t want to rigidly start moving toward what that character is,” he says. “I wanted every scene, every reaction to be something that was new to Mekai and also new to Kanan.”

As the series reaches its end, Mekai says there isn’t a single moment that transforms Kanan into the man viewers met in Power. Instead, he says fans see his evolution throughout the entire show.

“I think that was the story of why Raising Kanan is a thing, is we all as people have events that we can remember that shaped how we present or move ourselves throughout the world, but it’s a culmination of all of those things … that make you who you are.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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ABC shelves Taylor Frankie Paul’s ‘Bachelorette’ season amid domestic violence allegations
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Taylor Frankie Paul who was meant to be the lead of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 22. (Disney/Michael Kirchoff)

Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette has been pulled three days ahead of its premiere following allegations of domestic violence against her.

In a statement shared with ABC News on Thursday, a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said, “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

To streaming and beyond: New Taylor Swift song for ‘Toy Story 5’ is coming Friday
To streaming and beyond: New Taylor Swift song for ‘Toy Story 5’ is coming Friday
Taylor Swift, ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ from ‘Toy Story 5’ (Walt Disney Records)

It’s official: Taylor Swift is joining Woody, Buzz and the gang in Toy Story 5.

She’s written and recorded a song for the film called “I Knew It, I Knew You.” You can preorder the single now from her website; it’s set to ship on or around June 19, which is when the film hits theaters. However, the singles are only available until Wednesday at 1:59 p.m. ET or while supplies last.

There are three different versions of the song available: the standard version, a piano version and an acoustic version. All are available as CD singles with different artwork. The song itself will be out on Friday.

Taylor wrote on Instagram, “You knew it! My new original song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th. I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.”

She continues, “I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

According to a press release, the song is inspired by the journey of Toy Story character Jessie and “marks a return to Taylor’s country roots.” Director and screenwriter Andrew Stanton said in a statement, “[Taylor’s] connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable.”

As previously reported, fans first suspected Taylor was involved in the film on April 30, when she posted — and then removed — a Toy Story-coded countdown on her website. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ star Walker Scobell to skip prom due to death threats sent to his classmates
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ star Walker Scobell to skip prom due to death threats sent to his classmates
Walker Scobell stars in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

Walker Scobell will not attend his high school prom due to threats from fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The 17-year-old actor, who plays the titular demigod in the popular Disney+ series, issued a statement to his Instagram Story on Sunday saying he will be skipping prom because of death threats girls who attend his high school have been receiving.

“Just to let everyone know, I will not be attending prom,” Scobell wrote. “Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me based on their proximity to where I live. It’s not fair to them or their families. Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general. That’s just not cool. Kinda weird I have to say this.”

Scobell stars in Percy Jackson and the Olympians alongside Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer and Glynn Turman. The show is based on the popular book series by Rick Riordan.

The show, which finished its season 2 run in January, will premiere season 3 later in 2026. A video of Scobell and Jeffries from the upcoming season 3 was released on Jan. 21 to announce the news. The clip also appeared midway through the credits of the season 2 finale.

In the clip, Percy Jackson (Scobell) and Annabeth Chase (Jeffries) attend a school dance together. The Stephen Sanchez song “Until I Found You” plays in the background as Annabeth pulls Percy to the dance floor. She takes Percy’s hands and brings them to her waist as they sway together.

There is currently no word on the exact date when fans can expect to watch season 3 of the series, which is based on Riordan’s novel The Titan’s Curse.

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