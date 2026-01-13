‘Pretty in Pink’ returns to theaters Valentine’s Day weekend to celebrate 40th anniversary

Jon Cryer, Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy on set of the film ‘Pretty In Pink’ in 1986. (Paramount/Getty Images)

Rom-com fans can spend their Valentine’s Day weekend at the movie theater watching the rerelease of an ’80s classic.

Pretty in Pink is returning to cinemas to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Paramount Pictures is partnering with Fathom Entertainment to put the classic coming-of-age rom-com back on the big screen worldwide.

The movie, which stars Molly Ringwald, Harry Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer, Annie Potts, James Spader and Andrew McCarthy, will be back in theaters Feb. 13 through Feb. 16.

Pretty in Pink was written and executive produced by John Hughes and directed by Howard Deutch. It tells the story of a teen girl named Andie (Ringwald) who lives on the other side of town. She has a thing for Blane (McCarthy), who is the high school’s wealthy heartthrob. He asks her to the prom, but their love story is threatened by peer pressure and Andie’s best friend, Duckie (Cryer).

This special 40th anniversary screening features a bonus “Filmmaker Focus” featurette with Deutch, who recounts memories of the movie’s production and talks about its lasting impact.

“For Generation X, Pretty in Pink captured the imaginations and hearts of moviegoers, and that legacy lives on today—forty years later—for movie lovers of all ages,” Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer at Fathom Entertainment, said in a statement. “Fathom is thrilled to return the movie to the big screen, newly remastered by Paramount Pictures from a 4K film transfer supervised by director Howard Deutch.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

31st annual Critics Choice Awards: The winners
31st annual Critics Choice Awards logo (Critics Choice Association)

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards took place Sunday night, hosted by Chelsea Handler. The show aired across E! and USA networks. Here’s the list of winners:

Film categories

Best picture
One Battle After Another

Best actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best supporting actor
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Best supporting actress
Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best young actor/actress
Miles Caton, Sinners

Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best original screenplay
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best adapted screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best cinematography
Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Best production design
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Frankenstein

Best editing
Stephen Mirrione, F1

Best costume design
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

Best hair and makeup
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Frankenstein

Best visual effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best animated feature
KPop Demon Hunters

Best comedy
The Naked Gun

Best foreign language film
The Secret Agent

Best song
“Golden,” Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters

Best score
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best casting and ensemble
Francine Maisler, Sinners

Best stunt design
Wade Eastwood, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Best sound
Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John, F1

 

TV categories

Best drama series
The Pitt

Best actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best actress in a drama series
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best supporting actor in a drama series
Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best supporting actress in a drama series
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Best comedy series
The Studio

Best actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best supporting actor in a comedy series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Best supporting actress in a comedy series
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Best limited series
Adolescence

Best movie made for television
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best foreign language series
Squid Game

Best animated series
South Park

Best talk show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best comedy special
SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Best variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Jay Kelly: George Clooney stars in the latest Noah Baumbach film that also features Adam Sandler

Peacock
Christmas in Rockefeller Center: The annual tree lighting ceremony aired live from New York City and is now available to stream at home. 

Bravo
Vanderpump Rules: Meet the post-Scandoval brand-new cast of the reality series with the season 12 premiere.

Prime Video
Oh. What. Fun.: This new Christmas movie features an all-star ensemble cast including Michelle PfeifferFelicity Jones and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Movie theaters
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2: Watch the animatronics go wild once more in the sequel film starring Josh Hutcherson

Merrily We Roll Along: The filmed version of the Tony-winning Broadway revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical comes to cinemas.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jenny Han says she just finished writing ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ film
Jenny Han says she just finished writing ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ film
Lola Tung and Christopher Briney pose at ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 premiere in Paris, France, as they announce the upcoming film that will continue the series. (Anthony Ghnassia)

We’ll always have summer, but we won’t have The Summer I Turned Pretty film anytime soon.

Jenny Han shared an update on the upcoming film that will continue the story of the popular romance series, which ended its three-season run in September. The author and series showrunner revealed during The Wrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit that she recently finished writing the film’s screenplay.

“[I] just wrote it,” Han said. “We have not filmed anything yet.”

Certain fans of the show theorized that the film would premiere before the end of 2025, but Han has cleared up those rumors.

“I know that everyone was hoping that it was coming out this Christmas,” she said, “but unfortunately, not happening, not possible.”

Han then reminded the audience that post production on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ended one month before it debuted on Prime Video, noting there wasn’t time to film a movie.

“The show came out in July,” Han said. “So it was really up to the last minute on the show, so that we wouldn’t have had time to film the whole movie.”

Han is set to direct the upcoming film, which she co-wrote with Sarah Kucserka. While story details are being kept under wraps, Han did give a tease of what the plot may include in a statement shared the day of the film’s announcement.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.