‘Pretty in Pink’ returns to theaters Valentine’s Day weekend to celebrate 40th anniversary

Jon Cryer, Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy on set of the film ‘Pretty In Pink’ in 1986. (Paramount/Getty Images)

Rom-com fans can spend their Valentine’s Day weekend at the movie theater watching the rerelease of an ’80s classic.

Pretty in Pink is returning to cinemas to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Paramount Pictures is partnering with Fathom Entertainment to put the classic coming-of-age rom-com back on the big screen worldwide.

The movie, which stars Molly Ringwald, Harry Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer, Annie Potts, James Spader and Andrew McCarthy, will be back in theaters Feb. 13 through Feb. 16.

Pretty in Pink was written and executive produced by John Hughes and directed by Howard Deutch. It tells the story of a teen girl named Andie (Ringwald) who lives on the other side of town. She has a thing for Blane (McCarthy), who is the high school’s wealthy heartthrob. He asks her to the prom, but their love story is threatened by peer pressure and Andie’s best friend, Duckie (Cryer).

This special 40th anniversary screening features a bonus “Filmmaker Focus” featurette with Deutch, who recounts memories of the movie’s production and talks about its lasting impact.

“For Generation X, Pretty in Pink captured the imaginations and hearts of moviegoers, and that legacy lives on today—forty years later—for movie lovers of all ages,” Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer at Fathom Entertainment, said in a statement. “Fathom is thrilled to return the movie to the big screen, newly remastered by Paramount Pictures from a 4K film transfer supervised by director Howard Deutch.”

