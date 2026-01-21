Prue Leith to leave ‘The Great British Bake Off’ after nine seasons

Restaurateur Dame Prue Leith poses for a portrait as she prepares to host a long table banquet during Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park on Aug. 1, 2025, in Charlbury, Oxfordshire. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

This news may cause a soggy tissue, but at least that’s better than a soggy bottom.

Prue Leith, the longtime judge of The Great British Bake Off, has announced that she is leaving the show after nine years. The restauranteur shared the news on Instagram Wednesday.

“After nine series and judging more than 400 challenges, I have decided to step down as a judge on The Great British Bake Off,” Leith wrote. “Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I’m sure I’ll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison and Noel and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4.”

The Great British Bake Off, which goes by the name The Great British Baking Show on Netflix, is also judged by Paul Hollywood. The program is hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding. Leith joined the show in 2017, replacing the original judge, Mary Berry.

Leith continued her goodbye announcement by explaining why she came to this decision.

“But now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!), there’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden,” Leith wrote. “Whoever joins the team, I’m sure they’ll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it.”

Rahul Mandal, the season 9 Bake Off winner, took to the comments to share support for Leith.

“We will miss you so much. It was a joy and privilege to be in the tent [with] you. You are kind, funny, passionate and always inspired us,” Mandal wrote.

The most recent winner of the show, Jasmine Mitchell, also sent love Leith’s way in the comments.

“Awwwww, Prue you’re amazing and we will miss you so very much,” she wrote.

Anne Hathaway to star in Paramount+ true crime series ‘Fear Not’
Anne Hathaway attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway is on board for a new Paramount+ limited series called Fear Not.

The actress is set to star in and executive produce the series, which tells the true story of serial killer Stephen Morin and the unlikely bond he formed with the last woman he ever kidnapped. Hathaway will play his captive, Margy Palm, who uses her faith to connect with Morin.

According to the show’s logline, “Palm’s devotion to her faith and her insistence that Morin could be transformed, became the impetus of a relationship that lasted long after Palm was returned to safety — until Morin received the death penalty.”

The six-part series is set to premiere in 2027.

Hathaway has a busy year coming up, with the films Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, Verity and Flowervale Street all set for release.

Rian Johnson series ‘Poker Face’ canceled at Peacock
Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in ‘Poker Face’ season 2. (Sarah Shatz/Peacock)

Poker Face is ending at Peacock.

The mystery series from creator Rian Johnson will not return for season 3 at the streaming service, ABC Audio has learned.

Even still, all may not be lost for the show. Deadline reports that Johnson has plans to shop the show to other distributors for two additional seasons. There will be one major difference, however.

In this new iteration of the series, Natasha Lyonne would not return to the lead role of Charlie Cale. Instead, Peter Dinklage would take on the role of the sleuth who has the superpower to tell who is lying to them.

While she would be exiting the series as star, Lyonne plans to remain an executive producer.

“We’ve been germinating this next move together since writing the season two finale,” Johnson and Lyonne told Deadline. “We love our Poker Face and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway.”

When Poker Face season 2 premiered back in May, it launched as a top-five title across all of streaming based on minutes viewed. It debuted as the #2 original streaming show based on average audience during the week of May 5. 

In brief: Quentin Tarantino set for new acting role and more
Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster is setting up her next TV series. Deadline reports Foster’s next rom-com series is being developed at Hulu. The show is a currently untitled project about a destination wedding. It is described as a sweeping ensemble piece following a group of couples and singles whose stories intersect over the course of a long weekend …

Quentin Tarantino is set for an upcoming acting role. Variety reports that the director will star in the film Only What We Carry alongside Simon Pegg, Sofia Boutella and Charlotte Gainsbourg. This marks his biggest acting role since the 1996 film From Dusk Til Dawn. Lizzy McAlpine will make her feature film acting debut in the movie, which has wrapped production in Deauville, France …

Zooey Deschanel is set to star alongside Caleb Hearon, Kyle Marvin and Jaboukie Young-White in the new comedy Trash Mountain. The film follows a young gay man, played by Hearon, who comes home to Missouri after his father, who was a hoarder, dies. Colin Trevorrow will produce the film from director Kris Rey

 

