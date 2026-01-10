Reassessment sessions scheduled

Reassessments in Henry County are going up roughly 40%. The amount of real estate taxes property owners pay will be determined by the Board of Supervisors’ tax rate. Currently, that rate is 55.5 cents per $100. To keep taxes even, the rate would need to drop to 37 cents. Upcoming budget sessions will determine the rate. Meanwhile, two public sessions have been scheduled by the county to be held at the Henry County Administration Building on Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. and Jan. 20 from 6-7:30 p.m.

(Graphic courtesy of Henry County)