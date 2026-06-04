Sadie Sink to star in ‘The Marriage Plot’ limited series for FX

Sadie Sink to star in ‘The Marriage Plot’ limited series for FX

Sadie Sink attends the press night after party for ‘Romeo & Juliet’ at Quaglino’s on March 31, 2026, in London, England. (Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Sadie Sink has found her next TV project.

The Stranger Things actress is set to star in and executive produce The Marriage Plot for FX. It will be a limited series based on Jeffrey Eugenides’ 2011 novel of the same name.

The Marriage Plot tells the story of three recent college graduates who are “caught in an all-consuming love triangle as they reconcile their youthful romantic aspirations with looming adulthood and make life-altering choices about love and identity,” according to an official description from FX.

Succession‘s Will Arbery is writing the project while Widow’s Bay director Hiro Murai is helming. The series will stream on Hulu.

The Marriage Plot is a perfect fit for FX: ambitious, character-driven storytelling that offers another great opportunity to partner with exceptional artists,” Gina Balian, the president of FX Entertainment, said. “We look forward to building on our partnerships with Will and Hiro, both of whom are extraordinary talents who we are proud to work with again.”

This marks Arbery’s second FX series order in less than a year. His original show Seven Sisters was picked up by the network in December.

Next up for Sink is an appearance in this summer’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She is also set to executive produce the film adaptation of the play John Proctor Is The Villain for Universal Pictures.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

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Anna Sawai says Sam Mendes’ Beatles films will include Yoko Ono’s ‘side of the story’
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Anna Sawai attends the world premiere of Apple TV’s “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 19, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Shōgun star Anna Sawai is set to play Yoko Ono in Sam Mendes’ Beatles films, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event. She tells Variety she hopes fans will come away with a better understanding of Ono, who married John Lennon in 1969 and has often been accused of breaking up The Beatles.

“It was my dream to tell her story and I didn’t think it would come this quick,” Sawai told the magazine. “There’s a version of her I feel people still don’t understand. And in this film, I think we’re going to be able to tell that side of the story.”

The actress notes that she’s been doing a lot of research for the role, including “so much reading.”

“So many books, so many videos, so many articles,” she explained. “She has so much artwork that also shows her personality.”

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“They’re not even looking at the sheet music anymore,” she says. “They can just play it off and sing it, and it really sounds like the Beatles to me. It feels surreal.”

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of the band members. It is set expected to open in theaters in April 2028.

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Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settle ‘It Ends With Us’ lawsuit
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Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. (Getty Images)

It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have settled their nearly two-year legal battle, according to a statement from their legal teams.

“We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online,” read a portion of the joint statement released on Monday.

The dispute was set to see a jury later this month.

The joint statement put out by the parties on Monday began, “The end product – the movie ‘It Ends With Us’ – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind.”

The statement continued, “We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard.”

The settlement brings an end to the high-profile legal saga which kicked off in December 2024 when Lively filed a filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department in late December, alleging “severe emotional distress” after she said Baldoni and key stakeholders in the film sexually harassed her and attempted, along with Baldoni’s production company, to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni followed up the action by filing a lawsuit against the New York Times for libel and false light invasion of privacy on Dec. 31 after it published the article about Lively’s California complaint.

Also on Dec. 31, Lively formalized her complaint into a lawsuit against Baldoni in New York.

Baldoni would respond by filing a civil lawsuit against Lively, husband Ryan Reynolds and others, for, among other things, extortion and defamation.

The suits were consolidated into one suit in January 2025.

In June of last year, Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband, the couple’s publicist Leslie Sloane, as well as Baldoni’s defamation suit against The New York Times, was dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman.

The New York Times countersued Wayfarer Studios, Baldoni’s production company, in September 2025, asking for reasonable costs and attorney fees paid back to the New York Times. The matter is ongoing according to the court docket.

On April 2 of this year, a federal judge in New York gutted much of Lively’s case against Baldoni, including claims she was subjected to sexual harassment on set.

The judge determined Lively would be allowed to pursue certain claims of retaliation against Baldoni’s public relations team over alleged harm to her reputation, according to the ruling by Judge Liman.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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