‘Shrek’ spinoff film ‘Donkey’ gets summer 2028 release

‘Shrek’ spinoff film ‘Donkey’ gets summer 2028 release
Eddie Murphy attends the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy at Dolby Theatre on April 18, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

Somebody once told me Donkey is getting his own movie.

DreamWorks Animation has officially announced that a Shrek spinoff film centered on the character of Donkey is headed to movie theaters. It will arrive on big screens on June 30, 2028.

The studio announced the news on Instagram Thursday.

“Start heating up those waffle irons. DONKEY is setting out on his very own adventure June 30, 2028,” the post’s caption reads.

The new movie will be an origin story following how Donkey came to be, according to Deadline, which broke the story. Eddie Murphy will once again voice the animated talking animal.

The Lego Batman Movie‘s Charlie Bean is set to direct Donkey, while Matt Flynn will co-direct. Rebecca Huntley will produce it.

Murphy previously spoke about this upcoming Donkey spinoff in an interview with Screen Rant in July 2025.

“We’re doing a Donkey one, and that’ll [be released] three years from now,” Murphy said at the time. “Donkey‘s going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie, Donkey’s going to have his own movie — [his] own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys. They’ve written this funny story.”

A fifth Shrek film is set to release in theaters a year ahead of the Donkey movie on June 30, 2027.

DreamWorks previously made two other Shrek spinoff films. Puss in Boots was released in 2011, while its sequel, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, debuted in 2022.

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Barry Keoghan is set to play The Beatles’ Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about the legendary band, and in a new interview with Collider he opens up about what it’s been like to work on the films.

“It’s emotional. It is,” he says. “Because The Beatles, for me, I’ve met Ringo and Paul (McCartney), but you get to know the lads very much through all the research. It’s not pressure, it’s sort of like you just want to do them good.”

The film also stars Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. The cast has been filming in Liverpool, where The Beatles got their start, and it sounds like it’s been a great experience for Keoghan.

“And filming up in Liverpool, they’re such lovely people and very welcoming to it,” he says. “There’s just a nice energy around it, and a spiritual kind of circle as well with it.”

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of band members. Due to hit theaters in April 2028, the cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Revivals of ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘A Few Good Men’ headed to Broadway
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Jasmine Amy Rogers attends the 78th annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event at Sofitel New York on May 8, 2025, in New York City. (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) | Tom Blyth attends Dom Pérignon Révélations 2026 at Guggenheim Bilbao on June 4, 2026, in Bilbao, Spain. (Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Dom Perignon)

Revivals of The Sound of Music and A Few Good Men are headed to Broadway.

Both productions will make it to the Great White Way as part of Lincoln Center Theater’s 2026-27 season.

The Sound of Music revival will open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in spring 2027. Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers will star as Maria von Trapp in this production of the classic musical. The role was made famous by Julie Andrews in the beloved 1965 film adaptation.

The Sound of Music originally opened on Broadway in 1959. It has not been revived since 1998. Performances start on March 23, 2027, with an opening night of April 15.

Headed to the Vivian Beaumont Theater this fall is a revival of the play A Few Good Men.

Bradley Whitford and Tom Blyth are set to star in the production, with Blyth making his Broadway debut. Tony winner Michael Arden will direct the first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama, which starts performances on Oct. 8 and has an opening night of Oct. 29.

Blyth took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate his upcoming Broadway debut.

“broadway debut baby! back to the old stomping ground,” Blyth wrote. “You can’t handle the truth!!!”

A Few Good Men was first produced on stage in 1989. It was then adapted into the 1992 film that starred Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson and was directed by Rob Reiner.

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Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen star in ‘The Invite’ official trailer
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Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz star in ‘The Invite.’ (A24)

You’re invited to watch the official trailer for The Invite.

A24 has shared the trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy film from director Olivia Wilde.

The Invite is Wilde’s third directorial effort after her films Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling. It is based on director Cesc Gay’s Spanish-language film Sentimental. Will McCormack and Rashida Jones wrote its screenplay.

In addition to directing, Wilde stars alongside Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz.

The movie follows married couple Joe (Rogen) and Angela (Wilde), who invite their upstairs neighbors Hawk (Norton) and Pina (Cruz) over for dinner, “where everything that could go wrong goes wrong,” according to an official description from the studio.

“Joe and Angela’s marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down?” the film’s official synopsis reads.

The trailer finds Joe and Angela preparing to host Hawk and Pina for dinner before the other couple arrives. 

“There’s something I’ve been wanting to ask you about,” Joe says, to which Pina responds, “We also have something we wanted to talk to you about.”

“We feel a very strong connection with you guys,” Pina continues, as a rendition of Anita Ward’s song “Ring My Bell” plays.

The Invite arrives in select theaters on June 26 and everywhere in July.

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