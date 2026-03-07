Sprawling facility to be leased

First, it was the home of an Ikea manufacturing plant, then it was a place where delivery vans were built. Now that an undisclosed investor has bought the sprawling, nearly 1 million-square-foot facility, plans are underway to lease one of the most significant manufacturing facilities in the Danville region.
