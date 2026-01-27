‘The Revenant’ will return to theaters for its 10th anniversary

The poster for the upcoming rerelease of ‘The Revenant.’ (20th Century Studios, New Regency)

The Revenant is returning to theaters in honor of its 10th anniversary.

20th Century Fox and New Regency are rereleasing the Oscar-winning film in select IMAX theaters nationwide on Feb. 26 and March 1. It will also be released internationally in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio in his best actor Oscar-winning performance, released in 2015 and made over $532 million at the global box office. Filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu also won an Oscar for his directing of the film, while Emmanuel Lubezki won an Oscar for his cinematography.

This rerelease comes as DiCaprio is once again nominated in the best actor Oscar category for his performance in 2025’s One Battle After Another.

The Revenant tells the story of a frontiersman in the 1800s who is left for dead in the wilderness and must survive a brutal winter to avenge his son’s death. It is inspired by real events.

Additionally, a new book called The Making of The Revenant, which was created by Insight Editions in partnership with New Regency, is now available to purchase. It is a limited run consisting of 500 copies commemorating the movie’s 10th anniversary. They are all signed by Iñárritu, DiCaprio and Lubezki.

‘﻿Avatar: Fire and Ash’ smokes contenders at the holiday box office to hold #1 spot
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

Avatar: Fire and Ash has burned up the box office again.

The third film in James Cameron‘s epic sci-fi series retained its #1 spot over the Christmas holiday weekend, taking in an additional $64 million, according to Box Office Mojo.  So far, the film has earned $760 million worldwide. Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 returned to the #2 spot with $20 million.

Of the new films making their debuts in wide release over the holiday weekend, A24’s Marty Supreme, featuring Timothée Chalamet as an aspiring ping pong champion and con artist, did the best, taking the #3 spot with just under $15.6 million.

Another new film, Anaconda, starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, came in at #5 with just under $14.6 million, while a third new wide release, Song Sung Blue, arrived at #8 with $7.6 million. That film, based on the true story of a real-life couple who form a Neil Diamond tribute band, is generating Oscar buzz for Kate Hudson, who co-stars opposite Hugh Jackman.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $64 million
2. Zooptopia 2 — $20 million
3. Marty Supreme — $15.59 million
4. The Housemaid –– $15.4 million
5. Anaconda — $14.55 million
6. David –– $12.7 million
7. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants — $11.2 million
8. Song Sung Blue — $7.6 million
9. Wicked: For Good — $5.3 million
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $4.4 million

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Quinta Brunson launches fund to cover field trip costs for Philly students
Quinta Brunson on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ (DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)

Abbott Elementary is not Quinta Brunson‘s only project based on her experience in the Philadelphia school system. The actress has also just launched a fund that will benefit students attending Philly public schools. The Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund will collect donations that will go toward the cost of field trips, allowing students in underserved communities to visit museums, national landmarks, parks, discover centers and more.

“Field trips were some of the most memorable parts of my own education growing up in Philadelphia,” Brunson said in a statement. “They opened my world, sparked my creativity, and helped me imagine a future beyond what I saw every day.”

“Going somewhere new shows you that the world is bigger and more exciting than you believe, and it can shape what you come to see as achievable,” she continued. “I’m proud to support Philadelphia students with experiences that remind them their dreams are valid and their futures are bright.”

