Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri reportedly drops ‘Cruise’ surname

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri reportedly drops ‘Cruise’ surname
Katie Holmes gets a visit from daughter Suri Cruise on the set of ‘Happy Hours’ in Alphabet City in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2025, in New York City. (Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri, has dropped her famous last name, according to Page Six.

State voter records show a “Suri Noelle” with the same age and birth date as the former Suri Cruise in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, the location of Carnegie Mellon University, which the 20-year-old is widely reported to be attending.

Noelle is Holmes’ middle name. It was not immediately clear when the name change occurred.

People reported in 2024 that Holmes and Cruise’s daughter used the last name “Noelle” at her high school graduation that summer.

According to Broadway World, Noelle is slated to star in Midsummer!, a modern take on a Shakespeare classic, with other college students in Pittsburgh later this week.

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Cruise and Holmes for comment.

The former couple announced their daughter’s birth in April 2006, a year after they began dating. The pair were married in November that same year and divorced in 2012.

In 2023, Holmes spoke about her daughter in an interview with Glamour, where she emphasized the importance of privacy.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” Holmes said.

She added, “I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”

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‘Anora’ director Sean Baker to helm ‘Ti Amo!’ for new label Warner Bros. Clockwork
‘Anora’ director Sean Baker to helm ‘Ti Amo!’ for new label Warner Bros. Clockwork
Sean Baker during the opening ceremony of the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin on Feb. 12, 2026, in Berlin, Germany. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Anora filmmaker Sean Baker has set up his next film.

Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that it will distribute Baker’s Ti Amo! through its brand-new specialty film label, Warner Bros. Clockwork. The studio has global distribution rights for the movie, excluding in France, and will release it in theaters globally in 2027.

Ti Amo! marks Baker’s highly anticipated follow-up to his Academy Award-winning and Palme d’Or-winning film Anora. Baker himself won the awards for best picture, best director, best writer and best editing, while its star Mikey Madison won best actress.

Baker will write, direct, edit, cast and produce Ti Amo!, as he also reteams with Anora producers Alex Coco and Samantha Quan.

The new label Warner Bros. Clockwork will be led by film executive Christian Parkes. It will be “a home for singular filmmakers that powerfully connect with audiences theatrically across the world,” according to a press release, and build on “Warner Bros.’ longstanding legacy of producing socially relevant, provocative, and culturally resonant cinema for audiences globally.”

“Sean Baker is an artist who embodies everything we believe in at Clockwork, and Ti Amo! will be another gift to cinema,” Parkes said. “Plus, his poster game is on point.”

The official Warner Bros. Clockwork Instagram shared a photo of Baker holding a video camera circa 2002 to announce the news. The director collaborated on the post, which is captioned, “TI AMO! The new film from Sean Baker. In theaters worldwide 2027.”

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Savannah Bananas’ Jackson Olson joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35
Savannah Bananas’ Jackson Olson joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35
Jackson Olson plays the fans as the Savannah Bananas take on the Party Animals at Campanelli Stadium on August 16, 2023 in Brockton, MA. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Savannah Bananas second baseman and social media personality Jackson Olson is trading the baseball field for the dance floor.

Olson has officially joined Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars as a celebrity contestant, ABC announced during Disney’s Upfront presentation on Tuesday.

The internet creator and baseball star is the latest celebrity revealed for the upcoming season, joining previously announced contestants Maura Higgins of The Traitors and Love Island and Ciara Miller of Summer House.

The full celebrity cast and professional dancer lineup will be announced Sept. 2 exclusively on Good Morning America.

Olson has gained a massive following online through his mix of baseball content, personal storytelling and behind-the-scenes moments from life with the Savannah Bananas, the viral exhibition baseball team known for its entertaining spin on the sport.

Along with sharing baseball insights and highlights from his career as a second baseman, Olson’s content often focuses on relationships, family, food and everyday life experiences.

The Savannah Bananas have become a social media sensation in recent years for their fast-paced and comedic style of baseball, often compared to the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, with Olson emerging as one of the team’s most recognizable personalities.

Dancing with the Stars is coming off a milestone Season 34, which marked the show’s best finale performance in a decade, according to ABC.

The show will air live this fall on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

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Rebecca Ferguson stars in ‘Silo’ season 3 teaser trailer
Rebecca Ferguson stars in ‘Silo’ season 3 teaser trailer
Rebecca Ferguson in ‘Silo’ season 3. (Apple TV)

The teaser trailer for Silo season 3 has arrived.

Apple TV has released the first teaser for the third season of its drama series starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson.

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes, the first of which will premiere on July 3. A new episode will debut every Friday that follows through Sept. 4.

Silo‘s third season will continue the saga of the dystopian society of 10,000 people who live underground in mysterious circumstances, as well as an origin story of the society that’s set centuries in the past.

“In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced ‘cleaning’ but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat,” according to an official description from Apple TV. “Meanwhile, in the ‘Before Times,’ journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences.”

The trailer finds Ferguson’s Juliette grappling with questions about the society she lives in.

“Before we can know why we’re here, before we can know why everything is as it is, before we can know how it all will end, we need to understand how it all began,” she says in voice-over.

Also starring in season 3 are Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite and Clare Perkins.

Silo has already been renewed for a fourth and final season. The show is based on the Silo trilogy of books by Hugh Howey.

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