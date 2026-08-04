Trump calls Rep. Max Miller to express concerns over his reelection bid amid domestic abuse allegations, sources say

Trump calls Rep. Max Miller to express concerns over his reelection bid amid domestic abuse allegations, sources say
Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) leaves a House Republican Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Nov. 19, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump called Rep. Max Miller on Monday and raised concerns about his reelection bid following domestic abuse allegations, two sources tell ABC News.

Police reports obtained by ABC News show that Miller’s ex-wife, Emily Moreno, the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno, alleged multiple incidents of physical violence during their marriage and divorce proceedings. Miller, a Republican seeking another term representing Ohio’s 7th Congressional District, has denied the allegations.

During his phone conversation with Trump, Miller denied the allegations to the president and showed no interest in leaving the race, sources said.

Miller’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the phone call. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, prior to the phone call, Trump called Miller a “good person” and said he was going to “let the families figure that out” when asked about the allegations.

Miller, a former Trump White House aide, was married to Emily Moreno from 2022 to 2024 and the two have one child, a 2-year-old daughter. The couple married at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, club at a ceremony that included a toast by Trump.

The police reports obtained by ABC News also show Emily Moreno told the police that her daughter received physical injuries while in Miller’s care. Miller denies abusing his wife or daughter. He was never charged with a crime and the Department of Children and Family Services did not find evidence to substantiate allegations of child abuse, according to records released in court filings.

Miller faces a Wednesday deadline to drop out in order to be replaced on the ballot.

He is facing growing scrutiny — including from his former father-in-law, who said on Monday that Miller “should not serve in the House” — and is lashing out on social media at senators who support him stepping aside.

According to report by Politico, those Republican senators include Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas.

Miller responded on social media late on Monday, specifically addressing Capito, who told Politico she supports Moreno’s position.

Miller replied, “@SenCapito here’s the facts: 1. Every accusation that has been thrown my way has been found unsubstantiated by the court system as well as mine and my ex-wife’s court appointed mediator (who is a psychologist and mandatory reporter). Let me know if you want me to read the rest of the files to you.”

He did not address Marshall’s comments to Politico. Marshall told the news outlet that Miller “should resign. He should quit.”

A lawyer for former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham separately announced on social media on Monday evening that he has “filed for a Temporary Restraining Order against Cong. Max Miller (R-OH) on behalf of former Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.”

Grisham is currently suing Miller over violations of the terms of a confidential settlement related to his defamation case against her. She alleged that he abused her during their romantic relationship during the first Trump administration. Miller has denied her allegations of abuse.

The White House declined to comment last week on allegations of abuse by Miller toward Grisham or Moreno.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Top Oversight Dem demands info from Reflecting Pool contractors overseeing renovation
Top Oversight Dem demands info from Reflecting Pool contractors overseeing renovation
A U.S. Army National Guard troop stands watch at the Lincoln Memorial on June 08, 2026, in Washington, DC. Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been partially re-filled after the bottom of it was repainted as part of President Donald Trump’s effort to repair Washington landmarks in for preparation the country’s 250th birthday this summer. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee sent letters Wednesday to the contractors overseeing the renovation at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, requesting information such as contracts and water quality records.

The Reflecting Pool has been plagued with algae and peeling paint in the days since the Trump administration completed its renovation, which cost taxpayers more than $16 million.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., sent separate letters to the company hired to paint the reflecting pool and the company hired to remove the algae that later appeared in the pool.

“Donald Trump’s disastrous renovation of our national reflecting pool is his latest failed vanity project,” Garcia said in a statement. “The President should be focused on making life more affordable for the American people, not rewarding his loyalists with government contracts and wasting taxpayer money on failing projects. We’re demanding answers straight from the contractors about the project’s failures.”

The ranking member requested information by July 8, 2026, including the scope of the work, contract performance standards, communications with the National Park Service and amounts invoiced or paid.

Democrats, who are in the minority, do not have subpoena power to compel these contractors to hand over information or even respond.

Trump said this week the Reflecting Pool will be drained again for “permanent repair” around the Fourth of July and said that six people have now been arrested for alleged damage to the site. No charges had been filed in the alleged arrests.

The Interior Department and the U.S. Park Police have not responded to multiple outreaches for evidence of the alleged vandalism.

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Trump admin proposes broad new tariffs on top trading partners
Trump admin proposes broad new tariffs on top trading partners
Vehicles pass near shipping containers stacked at the Port of Los Angeles on May 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is proposing a broad new set of tariffs on dozens of key trading partners, including the European Union, China, Mexico and Canada — an aggressive move to rebuild the president’s signature economic policy after many of his tariffs were struck down by the Supreme Court.

The announcement came in a report released late Tuesday by the office of U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer invoking Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The report accused 60 trading partners of failing to enact or enforce laws around “forced labor,” using that as a justification to impose tariffs of up to 12.5%. The tariffs target 99% of imports to the United States, the report said.

Under the proposal, countries including China, the United Kingdom, Japan and Brazil would face additional tariffs up to 12.5%. Mexico, Canada, and the European Union would face additional 10% tariffs.

These new tariffs are not yet in effect. The USTR said it will hold a public hearing on the proposed actions on July 7, 2026.

The administration launched investigations in March into various trading partners under Section 301 after the Supreme Court ruled in February that President Donald Trump could not impose sweeping global tariffs under a separate authority, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The administration’s issued roughly $20 billion in refunds on those tariffs so far, according to a court filing last week.

Though many of Trump’s other tariffs are still in effect, with the overall effective tariff rate still at the highest level since the 1940s, according to the Yale Budget Lab. It estimated the current tariff policy, without the proposed new additions, could cost the average American household up to $1,200 per year.

The USTR report claimed that 54 economies “have failed to impose a legal prohibition on the importation of goods produced wholly or in part with forced labor and to effectively enforce such a prohibition.”

Those countries include Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, The Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Hong Kong, China, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan; Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria; Norway, Oman, Peru, the Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Venezuela and Vietnam.

It also said that six economies “have failed to effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition.” Those countries, according to the report, are Canada, Ecuador, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico and Pakistan.

Greer said Tuesday on CNBC that the Trump administration would soon release the results of these ​several Section 301 ​trade investigations, saying they were “nuanced.”

“We’re trying to go very carefully to change the terms of trade between the United States and the rest of the world,” he said.

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Senate Republicans greenlight ICE and CBP budget blueprint after overnight vote-a-rama
Senate Republicans greenlight ICE and CBP budget blueprint after overnight vote-a-rama
U.S. Capitol (Getty/Andrey Denisyuk)

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Republicans approved early on Thursday a blueprint for their budget bill to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection after an all-night voting marathon.

The budget resolution, which kicks off the drafting process of a bill that Republicans said would provide billions to ICE and CBP, was approved by a vote of 50-48. It needed a simple majority of votes to be approved.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, and Rand Paul, of Kentucky, joined with the Democrats in voting against the resolution. All other Republicans voted in favor of it.

The Senate approved the resolution at about 3:36 a.m. after a vote-a-rama that lasted approximately 6 hours.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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