Two arrested in drug raid on Figsboro Road

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Monday after executing a search warrant at a home on Figsboro Road tied to ongoing narcotics investigations and community complaints. Authorities said the residence at 271 Figsboro Road had been linked to repeated drug activity and the presence of wanted individuals.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team carried out the search, seizing a large quantity of suspected narcotics and items consistent with drug distribution. Field tests indicated the presence of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

George Robert Stephens, 41, (from left) was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He is being held without bond at the Henry County Jail.

Michael William Pollard, 40, who was wanted on a prior methamphetamine charge, was also arrested and is being held on a $3,000 bond.

Sheriff Wayne Davis said the department will continue targeting drug distribution. The investigation remains ongoing.