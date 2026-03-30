Watch new trailer for season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

Watch new trailer for season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya stars in season 3 of ‘Euphoria.’ (Patrick Wymore/HBO)

Euphoria fans are getting another glimpse of the highly anticipated third season of the show.

In a new trailer released Monday, Rue, played by Zendaya, is being interrogated by DEA agents. “Have you ever been to Mexico?” an agent asks, to which she responds, “Me? In Mexico?” The trailer then continues with scenes of Rue in the country.

Also featured are clips of Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie’s (Sydney Sweeney) wedding, as well as Cassie admitting to him that she’s working with his ex Maddy (Alexa Demie) on her adult content creation. Jules (Hunter Schafer) is seen returning to sex work before Rue offers to be her sugar daddy. Meanwhile, Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) play gets great reviews from Sharon Stone’s character, an executive.

Rue is also shown holding a Bible and being confronted by Colman Domingo’s Ali, who tells her to undo the evil by changing herself. He is seen later in the trailer on a hospital bed, among other teaser moments.

The full third season of Euphoria, created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson, premieres April 12 on HBO and HBO Max. Picking up after a time jump, the official logline says the story follows “a group of childhood friends” who “wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil.”

Eric Dane, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace also star in the show.

Dane, who plays Nate’s father Cal Jacobs, passed in February following his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Angus Cloud, who portrayed Fezco in seasons 1 and 2, died in 2023 of an accidental overdose.

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‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ ﻿lights up box office with #1 debut
‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ ﻿lights up box office with #1 debut
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

We see you, Avatar: Fire and Ash, at the top of the box office.

The third film in James Cameron‘s epic sci-fi series opens at #1 with an $88 million haul in its debut weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.

While certainly a good start, Avatar: Fire and Ash has a ways to go if it hopes to catch up to its predecessors. The 20th Century Studios franchise has spawned the highest and third-highest grossing films of all time in the original 2009 movie and its 2022 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, respectively.

Coming in second at the weekend box office is the animated Bible adaptation David, which brought in just over $22 million. It was followed by two other new releases: The Housemaid, starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, took #3 with $18.95 million, and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, notched #4 with $16 million.

The Disney sequel Zootopia 2 added an extra $14.5 million to round out the top five.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $88 million
2. David — $22.017 million
3. The Housemaid — $18.95 million
4. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants — $16 million
5. Zootopia 2 — $14.5 million
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $7.25 million
7. Wicked: For Good — $4.3 million
8. Marty Supreme — $875,000
9. Hamnet — $850,000
10. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — $600,000

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

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Shia LaBeouf arrested after allegedly assaulting two men in New Orleans
Shia LaBeouf arrested after allegedly assaulting two men in New Orleans
Shia LaBeouf attends the ‘Megalopolis’ red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024, in Cannes, France. (Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested in New Orleans after allegedly assaulting two men, according to police.

He is facing two counts of simple battery, the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday.

Investigators say LaBeouf allegedly assaulted the two men outside a business on Royal Street.

“At approximately 12:45am on February 17, 2026, NOPD officers were called to the 1400 block of Royal Street in response to a simple battery where two victims (two adult males), reported being assaulted,” police stated. “Investigators say a man identified as 39-year-old Shia LaBeouf was reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasing aggressive at a Royal Street business.”

According to the statement, a staff member at the Royal Street business tried to remove LaBeouf, 39, from the establishment, and once outside, the actor allegedly struck one of the victims with “closed fists” several times.

Police said the Transformers star then left the area but returned and allegedly continued to act aggressively, at which point “multiple” people tried to restrain him.

“He was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave — but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim’s upper body,” the department stated. “LaBeouf then reportedly assaulted another person — punching him in the nose.”

According to police, LaBeouf was then restrained again and “held down” until officers arrived on the scene. The department said the actor was later taken to a hospital “for treatment of unspecified injuries” before being arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.

The incident occurred amid Lundi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

ABC News has reached out to LaBeouf’s representative for comment.

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‘Scream 7’ scares up big box office debut
‘Scream 7’ scares up big box office debut
Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s ‘Scream 7.’ (© 2025 Paramount Pictures. Ghost Face is a Registered Trademark of Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. ©1999. All Rights Reserved.)

Scream 7 scared up big numbers at the box office this weekend.

The latest in the horror franchise brought in $64.1 million, landing it in the #1 spot. According to Variety, that makes it the highest debut for a Scream film, beating out 2023’s Scream VI which previously held the record with a $44.4 million debut.

The animated film GOAT came in at a distant #2 with $12 million, while Wuthering Heights was #3 with $6.95 million.

This week’s only other new release to crack the top 10 was the concert film Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined, which came in at #4 with $4.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Scream 7 — $64.1 million
2. GOAT — $12 million
3. Wuthering Heights — $6.95 million
4. Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined — $4.3 million
5. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert — $3.5 million
6. Crime 101 — $3.4 million
7. I Can Only Imagine 2 — $3.1 million
8. Send Help — $2.8 million
9. How to Make a Killing — $1.6 million
10. Zootopia 2 — $1.4 million

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