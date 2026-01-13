‘West Wing’ actor Timothy Busfield turns himself in on criminal sexual contact of minor charges

In this Jan. 19, 2010, file photo, Timothy Busfield attends a premiere in New York. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images, FILE)

Timothy Busfield, the actor and director best known for his role as Danny Concannon on the TV series The West Wing, has turned himself in to authorities in New Mexico after an arrest warrant was issued on charges of alleged criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, according to police and U.S. Marshals sources.

Busfield is accused of inappropriately touching a child actor on the set of his show The Cleaning Lady, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News. The actor faces two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, according to the arrest warrant issued Friday by the Albuquerque Police Department.

The investigation has been quietly ongoing for months by police and prosecutors in Albuquerque, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Detectives investigated both Busfield and his wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, to determine whether she knew of or participated in any conduct that could be considered criminal, sources said. Charges have not been filed against Gilbert.

The actor denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, according to the criminal complaint. Busfield did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Gilbert’s publicist said in a statement on Tuesday that the actress “is honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds…Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time.”

According to court documents, the parents of the boy reported that the alleged abuse began in 2022, when the child was 7 years old.

The investigation began in November 2024, after a physician at University of New Mexico Hospital examined the child and notified police of suspected sexual abuse, according to the complaint.

An officer interviewed the children’s parents, who told investigators that the minor and his twin brother were child actors, the criminal complaint says. The children did not report sexual abuse at the time, according to the complaint.

The victim’s mother later reported to child protective services that Busfield had allegedly sexually abused her son from around November 2022 to spring 2024.

Attorneys for Warner Bros., which produced The Cleaning Lady, told police they previously conducted an independent investigation into the allegations but said they could not find evidence to support the claims at the time, according to the complaint.

A Warner Bros. Television spokesperson said in a statement: “We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and have systems in place to promptly and thoroughly investigate, and when needed, take appropriate action. We are aware of the current charges against Mr. Busfield and have been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”

Isaac Keys says there are ‘so many unanswered’ questions in final season of ‘Force’
Isaac Keys and Joseph Sikora in season 3 of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ (Starz)

Communication is the key to success, but it’s something drug dealers Tommy Egan and Diamond Sampson struggle with in Power Book IV: Force. The two formed an alliance in season 1 with the main goal of expanding their operations in Chicago — but in the third and final season, communication remains a very big struggle.

“[Diamond is] really trying to develop that partnership with Tommy,” says Isaac Keys, who portrays Diamond in the show. “He’s trying to build that partnership, trying to build that coalition, but there’s so many unanswered situations that happen to be going on underneath. And it’s like, ‘Can we talk to one another?'”  

Isaac acknowledges that “one of the biggest … faults [in] relationships is [poor] communication,” noting the Power universe would probably just come to an end “if people just started talking and communicating and expressing their feelings.”

Fortunately for fans, he says, “that’s not the case” for Force — until the end of the season, at least. “The toxicity and the masculinity and the ego is what keeps this going right now,” Isaac tells ABC Audio. 

Power Book IV: Force airs Friday on Starz.

Paul Mescal says he’ll work less before Beatles biopics: ‘People will get a break from me’
Paul Mescal attends the photocall for the ‘Hamnet’ Photography Exhibition at Tristan Hoare Gallery on Dec. 16, 2025, in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Paul Mescal is looking forward to taking a break.

The actor, who stars as William Shakespeare in the new film Hamnet, recently told The Guardian that audiences can expect to see less of him on their movie screens for a while.

“Once I’ve finished promoting [Hamnet],” Mescal said, “I hope nobody gets to see me until 2028 when I’m doing the Beatles. People will get a break from me and I’ll get a break from them.”

Mescal is set to play Paul McCartney in Sony’s upcoming Beatles films, which are releasing in 2028.

Along with Mescal, The Beatles movies will star Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan. The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles — John Lennon, McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film about the band.

Sam Mendes will direct four different films, each told from a different member of The Beatles’ point of view. They will all intersect to tell the full story of the band’s history, according to a press release from Sony.

Mescal found his big break by starring in the Hulu series Normal People, which premiered in 2020. He says he’s been working continuously since then.

“I’m five or six years into this now, and I feel very lucky. But I’m also learning that I don’t think I can go on doing it as much,” Mescal said.

When asked if that means he is going to ration himself in the years to come, the actor said, “I think so.”

“I’m gonna have to start doing that. For sure. … Rationing doesn’t necessarily mean less,” Mescal said.

 

Mary J. Blige announces upcoming Lifetime film ‘Be Happy’
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

If you’re a fan of Mary J. Blige‘s Lifetime movies, here’s some good news. The singer has three more original films in the works as part of her extended deal with the network. Like her previous films, the first is named after one of her songs, this time Be Happy from her 1994 album, My Life.

According to Deadline, Be Happy tells the story of 50-year-old Val, a wife and stay-at-home mom who hopes to rekindle the spark in her marriage after she and her husband, Ross, become empty nesters. Instead, she is forced to confront the realization that “her marriage and the woman she once was may be slipping away.” 

When Val travels to New Orleans to support her pregnant daughter, Kayla, this leads to more than she expected. It “awakens long-buried dreams and passions” and introduces her to photographer Peter Mosley, who helps her rediscover her sense of worth. As she begins to see herself in a new light, she’s faced with the question: “Is it ever too late to choose yourself and the love you truly deserve?”

Tisha Campbell stars as Val, with Russell Hornsby portraying her husband, Ross. Mekhi Phifer plays Peter, and Zing Ashford appears as Val’s daughter Kayla. Making her directorial debut is actress Gabourey Sidibe, best known for her roles in Precious and Give Me Back My Daughter.

Be Happy will be Mary’s latest Lifetime film, following Real Love, Strength of a Woman and Family Affair. It premieres on Feb. 7.

